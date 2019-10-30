Central United Methodist and First Baptist churches in Lenoir City spent Sunday evening with families for their annual fall festivals.
Chilly temperatures didn’t deter people from coming out to enjoy family fun at Central.
From 5-7 p.m., visitors were encouraged to trunk-or-treat, take hayrides, play games, eat free food and warm up with s’mores by the fire pit.
“I think you have a lot of families who love to decorate and get dressed up and they can’t — they don’t have a lot of people actually come to their house because where they live they get two people coming to their house and knock on their door,” the Rev. Scott Layer, Central pastor, said. “So it’s kind of central, so I think that’s part of it. Then I think it’s just providing a safe atmosphere for children and families.”
Sunday marked the first time in about six years the church held a festival, Jerry Ma, coordinator, said.
“My goal is to do 300 to 400 people, run out of everything,” Ma said.
The church in the past hosted Putt Putt in the Patch. Layer said this year they wanted to try something new.
After the hayride, families were taken behind the church where each child picked a pumpkin to take home.
“The pumpkin, it’s about we’re all God’s pumpkins, and we’re all different sizes, shapes, colors, and he doesn’t care what size, shape or color we are,” Ma said. “He goes inside and he takes out all of our different seeds of sin, sin of regret, sin of worry, stress, he takes that all out and he makes us a new face. Our reader in there, Katie, she’s going to turn around the pumpkin and show kids what God has done for us and how he puts a light in us to shine for others.”
Ma wanted those in attendance to walk away knowing God’s love.
“Knowing that God loves them no matter what walk of life that they’re going through right now,” Ma said.
FBC welcomes families
Themed booths, games and bounce houses lined the First Baptist Church parking lot Sunday for Fall Family Fest.
Set up like a trunk-or-treat — with booths in place of cars — the community’s youth was able to grab candy, play games and meet community figures like the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and familiarize themselves with the church staff.
Many of the church’s Sunday school classes sat behind tables, eager to give candy and talk about upcoming events.
“Some people have them set up like a trunk-or-treat, and some people have much more of a theme,” Randall Davenport, family pastor, said. “Our Sunday school class is doing one on a parenting conference we have coming up next weekend. It’s just different things that people advertise to kind of make a connection with the community.”
Another Sunday school class set up a mini-golf game for children.
“It’s just an outreach for the community for people to come in, and hopefully they’ll want to come back and see what we’re about,” Charlotte Sandidge, church member, said.
FBC’s exercise program REFIT and ministries outside the church, like the Loudon County Gideons International, were willing to share the gospel while supporting the festival.
“We give out Bibles at the school,” Lynn Bland, Loudon County Gideons president, said. “We give them out at little fall festivals like this. We give them out at hospitals. We just gave them out at (University of Tennessee Medical Center). At these fall festivals, we give out a lot of them every year.”
Bland said the festival is a safe place for youth.
“One thing it does ... it’s a safe place for kids to come out here and be able to walk up and down here and not worry about cars running over them or getting candy that’s dangerous and something like that,” he said. “It’s a great event for families to come out. You’ve got the bouncy houses and the free food.”
Each booth had something different to offer, but the festival’s collective undertone catered to the community.
“Just different things that we have, just trying to connect with the community,” Davenport said. “They may not come to church on a Sunday morning, but we have a lot of other options for people to get plugged into, mainly people, but through that and the church and really work on that relationship with the Lord or grow in their relationship with the Lord through those different ministries that we have.”
Being open to the community allows the church to welcome newcomers and catch up with old friends while exhibiting what the church has to offer on Sundays and beyond.
“I would think the relational aspect of it, just getting to know each other (is a benefit),” Davenport said. “I know with the (Lenoir City Christian Academy) and the things we do with the public schools and just people that we know, how many familiar faces are around. They may not be church people or church members, but a lot of us just know a lot of people in the community. We get to see our friends that we may not worship with on Sunday mornings, but we’re friends and we get to do something here together. The connection is probably the biggest thing that I think of. Connecting with our community in some way is what we really want to do and kind of the heart behind even doing this. It’s not about candy, and we want to have fun, but we really want to connect with the community.”
More fall events
With Halloween on Thursday, many local churches will be hosting fall festivals and trunk-or-treat events.
Blairland Baptist Church in Loudon will hold an indoor trunk-or-trunk alternative tonight called “Candy for Christ.”
“We used to do a trunk-or-treat, but it seemed like the weather always had a role to play in it this time of year in October,” Jeff Harris, director of student ministries/worship leader, said. “You never knew if it was going to be raining or cold or whatever, so we used to do it out in the parking lot with people’s cars and stuff, so what we eventually did is we moved it inside our gym, and we had different people decorate a table. They’ll still decorate just like they did with their trunk, but people come through and just go through the line.”
Candy for Christ brought in 1,000 attendees last year, Harris said. The event is 6-7:30 p.m.
Bell Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir City will host a trunk-or-treat 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
“Really, churches do this just to reach out to the community, let them know that we want their kids to trick-or-treat safe,” Richard Turbeville, senior pastor, said. “They’re able to get a lot of candy in one area so they don’t have to travel so much to go from one house to the next. It’s really just an outreach to the community and to the children of our community to let them know the church cares for them and wants to be a part of their Halloween.”
