Church opens floor for questions

Lenoir City Church of Christ turned to members of the community to discover what questions they would ask Jesus.
The church’s first forum series, “12 Questions,” delved into various themes in Christianity, such as pain and suffering, proof of Jesus’ existence and God’s decision to create humans.
The Rev. Jesse Nelsen, pastor, thought the forum would create a new avenue to connect with the community.
“One of my friends did it — he’s from Dallas, and they did the event, probably one of the first to do the event,” he said. “There’s several friends that I know have done something similar. It seems to get a better response than our normal way that we go about a gospel meeting or something. We kind of pick the topics, and people decide if they’re interested or not. We decided to try to get feedback from our community — questions they have — hopefully to get more interest in people listening.”
The church advertised on Facebook, promoted on its website and knocked on doors to let people know they had the opportunity to get questions about Christianity answered.
“We had nobody from our congregation ask questions,” Nelsen said. “We really wanted it from outside of the congregation here.”
He picked from 78 questions and chose 12 to cover the four-day forum that concluded today.
“Some of them were very easy because they were the most asked,” Nelsen said. “We’re going to pick the top 12, ones that at least in the same genre or theme, a lot of them end up falling under the umbrella of pain and suffering, why did this happen, why did God let this happen, stuff like that. ... The rest were ones that, some of them, obviously you sometimes you get questions that are a little off the wall. Some of them were kind of out, but other than that, I basically went through and thought which ones would be the most applicable. Really, I’d say for the top eight of them, there were at least more than one question in that area, so it was kind of easy to pick. Only one of them separated itself from having the most and that was pain and suffering.
“Some can’t be answered,” he added. “Someone had asked, ‘Will my dog be in heaven?’ We try to stay away from ones that, not necessarily that we wanted to answer.”
Pastors Reed Swindle, adjunct Bible professor at Freed-Hardeman University, Justin Morton of Karns Church of Christ, Steven Cuffle of Brentwood Church of Christ and Jacob Evans of Pulaski Street Church of Christ were chosen to tackle the questions.
“We’re bringing in, what I would call, people who sort of specialize in some of the areas that we asked them to speak in,” Nelsen said.
Topics relevant in society took priority.
To supplement the church’s area-wide youth event Sunday evening, Nelsen assigned Swindle to talk about a common topic in younger generations: Is going to church necessary as a Christian?
Addressing questions helps the church better understand what the community wants to know about Christianity.
“As a church, you’re always trying to reach out to your community more, so the more we know what questions are plaguing them or what questions are on their mind if they could ask God or ask Jesus,” Nelsen said. “We tried to really get non-religious people, not non-Christians, but people who may just not attend church that often, may not have a place where they go. I think the more we know them, the better we can meet their needs. That was really the angle of this, is to better reach our community that we live. It really doesn’t do us any good if we’re answering questions that we want. That doesn’t do them any good. It may help us out.”
Swindle was the first to take a shot at answering why pain and suffering exist.
He pointed toward God creating earth for soul creating and soul maturing.
“People will say — I’ve heard this all my life — everything happens for a reason,” Swindle said. “I’m going to tell you a secret. … I have made some people mad by saying this. That is not true. It’s just not true. If you say everything happens for a reason, then you’re saying that a small child who was molested, God wanted that? That God wanted that to happen? Now, good things can come from bad things. That’s a fact.
“Sometimes bad things just happen,” he added. “Sometimes it’s awful. Sometimes it’s terrible. Sometimes it’s things you don’t want to go through. Sometimes it’s not your fault. Sometimes bad things just happen, and there’s no reason.”
Swindle proposed the idea of God taking action before every bad event.
“Would you even want to go to heaven?” he said. “Why? Nothing bad ever happens. Imagine a world where nothing bad ever happens. … Imagine a world where God stepped in and stopped every single bad thing that happened. There would be no consequences. There would be no reason to love God. You wouldn’t have to love God because he always just takes care of you. You would overlook God. You wouldn’t need to trust God.”
Sunday’s morning service was followed with similar questions, like people’s purpose and being a Christian without attending church.
“It’s a first for us,” Nelsen said. “It’s kind of exploring, seeing what works for us and what doesn’t.”
LCCOC is working on a 12 Questions website that will allow visitors to watch the recorded sermons correlating with each question. Study guides will also be available. For more information, visit www.12questionslenoircity.org.
