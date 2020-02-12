Strengthening marriages was the focus Friday and Saturday in Pigeon Forge for Sixth Avenue Church of God’s annual Heart to Heart marriage retreat.
For 26 years the Rev. Ernie Varner, church pastor, and his wife, Angeleea, have hosted the retreat because they believe investing in marriage is important. All but three years featured an off-site retreat, with the others a banquet at the church, Varner said.
The retreat has had as many as 50 people attend. Varner estimated this year had about 30 in attendance.
“We just always try to strengthen the marriage and their bonds and commitment to one another and acknowledge that any time someone gets married, after their initial honeymoon stage, there’s challenges to marriage,” Varner said. “More and more in our society marriage is almost devalued, but we still feel like it’s God’s plan for a man and woman to be married and to be committed to each other and not just living together outside of marriage.
“We realize it’s hard work and takes a lot of prayer, so we just hope to invest in them,” he added.
Typically the retreat includes a speaker — a pastor, professional speaker or counselor. The retreat has even featured an investor from Wall Street who talked about finances.
“A lot of times that’s one of the main issues in couples’ stress and even divorce is finances, but most often it’s been a pastor that we’ve had that’s shared with us,” Varner said. “I just think the proof is how many keep coming back every year. A lot of people go every year with us.”
This year’s retreat included guest speaker the Rev. Charles Fritts, a pastor from Lawrenceburg, who is also a Lenoir City native.
The goal is for couples to leave refreshed, Varner said.
Such is the case for Mike Waters, who serves as children’s pastor at Sixth Avenue with his wife, Teresa. The couple has been attending the retreat for about a decade.
“I think just getting away and having a different location it gives you more of a relaxed feel, I guess, and you can just sort of let your hair down and understand it’s just a time of refreshing and being real with one another,” Waters said. “That’s really what it is when we’re in those sessions and we’re talking. We’ve had some really great times when we went around the room and just shared your story.
“It’s in that setting where most of the people that are there — we know them from the church and things like that and you’re comfortable to share,” he added.
While the retreat has largely helped members of the congregation, Waters said some couples have come from outside the church.
“We really enjoy the fellowship and that’s one of the biggest things is how we can learn from each other,” he said. “Me and my wife, we’ve been married for — just celebrated our 35th anniversary — and sometimes we can glean from what the speakers are saying. Also we can share with some other ones that may have been married a little bit younger than us and things like that.”
