Christmas tree farms close

For five years, Andy Ogle and his family took pride in North Spoon Christmas Tree Farm in Lenoir City.
While North Spoon’s trees were growing, Ogle helped manage Buttermilk Farms, another Christmas tree business in Lenoir City that had been operating for 40 years. He also outsourced trees from North Carolina.
Despite Ogle’s passion for the farm, North Spoon closed last year when Ogle moved to Missouri to work with a YoungLife program.
After nearly 40 years of business, Buttermilk Farms also closed Nov. 29 due to the farm’s decision to stop planting trees a decade ago.
Ogle wonders what may become of Loudon County’s Christmas tree business since.
“When families come, and they cut their tree down and they have the hot chocolate and the beauty of being on a farm, you get people to experience it,” he said. “In Loudon County, you can get that experience. It’s kind of hard to get that experience in Bearden. That’s the beauty of Loudon County, and I think that’s what Loudon County misses. I just talked to someone yesterday who said, ‘Christmas is so different this year. We got a great tree, but ever since we got married, we’ve been coming to your place’.”
Business boomed at North Spoon last year despite poor opening weekend weather. Buttermilk Farms sold out in one day last month.
“We probably would’ve sold more trees had it not been so wet and rainy,” Ogle said. “But we still sold quite a bit of trees last year, and it was a good year for us in that regard, but it was so sloppy. Minivans were stuck in the field, and I was pulling them out with our tractor. It was just a muddy, sloppy mess.
“In another minivan, the windows were down, the dad was spinning on the wheels, and the kids were so excited,” he added. “They were like mudding in the van and getting a Christmas tree. You can’t do that at the Home Depot parking lot. It’s the experience. That’s the beauty, and quite frankly, that’s what we miss.”
Ogle found himself in an ironic position of getting trees commercially rather than from the self-serve atmosphere he had been dedicated to for years.
“I picked out my own Christmas tree a week ago with my family, and we went to a grocery store parking lot, and it was a sick feeling at the pit of our stomachs” he said. “It was great, it was fun. It’s Christmas, we got a great tree, but it wasn’t what a Christmas tree farm provides.”
Though many choose an artificial tree, Ogle believes a market for real trees exists because of the experience attached to the farm.
“I think what I’ve seen, what I’ve learned, people are choosing artificial Christmas trees, and there’s been a resurgence in this organic experience on the farm,” Ogle said. “You kind of see the clientele is quite diverse. They’re not all the same, and I think people want the experience. They want a real Christmas tree, but they have allergy issues, so I would say it comes down to inventory. I think the more Christmas trees available on the farm, the more trees you’re going to sell. That sounds simple, like, ‘Oh, everyone understands that,’ but that’s a real thing.
“You can’t get that when you walk inside Target and buy a box,” he added. “Yeah, you get to reuse it, but as farms have more options for people my vantage point was the more we had, the more people wanted to come and do it. I would argue that eight or nine out of 10 would buy that Christmas tree and look at you and say, ‘I’ll be back next year.’ So many of those people were kind of first-time real Christmas tree buyers.”
Crosseyed Cricket is one of the final Christmas tree farms left in the county.
Owner Jim Lockwood has had extensive experience in Christmas tree farming. He graduated with a degree in forestry, managed an 80-acre farm in Middle Tennessee growing white pine trees and continued to grow white pines at the Crosseyed Cricket when he moved to the area in the 1960s.
Lockwood has since added blue spruce and Fraser fir trees to his farm. Like Buttermilk and North Spoon farms, Crosseyed Cricket also has a choose-and-cut farm where buyers can saw down the tree of their choice.
Though rows of Christmas trees line the property, not all trees have had an easy time growing, especially in the last four years.
“Fraser fir would probably be an answer to why there aren’t as many choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms,” Lockwood said. “We had at least four years of drought. We lost some plantings of trees.”
Nearly 2,000 trees were planted on one portion of the farm property, but Lockwood estimated three-fourths of the plantings succumbed to the elements. A gaping hole with tree stumps disrupts the farm’s neat rows of trees.
“Four years pretty much put the average farm out of business,” Lockwood said. “You’d plant and they all die, and you plant and they die. We watered a lot. Even with this, we ran water lines from the creek, and that’s more money than worth putting into the project. ... Mother Nature just wasn’t kind to us for several years.”
Growing Christmas trees can require a 10-year investment that can face challenges depending on the weather, he said.
Lockwood also believes there is a specific market for those interested in perusing self-serve farms.
“You have to be a special person to want to go out and cut your tree and take it home and put it up,” he said. “That’s a big investment to do that. It’s a lot of fun, but you go by Home Depot or Kroger and you pick up a tree and you take it home and it’s done. I think you’ve got to be a special person to want to step out and celebrate Christmas that way. It is a big part of celebration for people who do come out — bring the kids out and we’ll run through the field and pick out a tree and get some feel for that.”
Lockwood believes a decline in the overall market could be due to people being in a rush to complete tasks.
“I think the market on choose-and-cut is probably getting narrower,” he said. “It takes trouble. It takes time. You’ve got to get the family together, you’ve got to go out, but it’s good.”
