A 3-year-old boy was found dead with multiple stab wounds when law enforcement responded to a call Wednesday morning at McGhee Square Apartments.
Don White, Lenoir City police chief, said the call came in at 2:40 a.m. from a woman who said she was at the complex in Lenoir City where Melani Sue Brown, 38, and her toddler son were living.
When officers arrived, the woman was administering CPR to the boy, White said.
Brown was on the bed with self-inflicted knife wounds to her upper torso and neck area and was unresponsive. EMS transported Brown immediately to University of Tennessee Medical Center. The 3-year-old died from injuries to his neck and upper torso.
The woman drove to the residence after receiving a call from Brown.
“She had received a phone call ... with just some random communication about being out walking around and was kind of walking, saying strange things, and then when she asked about where (the boy) was at, (Brown) said he was back at the apartment, so she said, ‘I’m coming over there’,” White said. “When she got there, she saw (Brown) walking around the parking lot. She picked her up and they drove back to the building where (Brown) lives and when they went in that’s when she discovered the body.”
Brown is the lone suspect.
“So basically how it went down is she killed her baby boy and then she tried to kill herself ... murder-attempted suicide,” White said.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Brown was still in surgery. Charges are coming, White said.
“We’ve got folks trying to put evidence together and we’ve met with the district attorney’s office with Jed Bassett and General (Russell) Johnson,” White said. “Lynette (Ladd with Lenoir City Police) is currently at the autopsy with Jed and so charges will be coming in the very near future.”
