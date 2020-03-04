The Loudon County Chamber of Commerce experienced a turnaround in 2019, and leadership hopes to build on that momentum in 2020.
“It’s started off to be a great year,” Rodney Grugin, chamber president, said. “The first two months have been really good. The events that we’ve had have been well attended. ... Networking and promotion of our members and looking out for the good of our members. If there’s something that we don’t feel is good for our membership, then we’re going to have a voice against that. If there’s something that we feel is going to be good for the membership, then obviously we’ll support that.”
Grugin believes the future looks positive as members become more involved. He pointed to Clayton Pangle, former chamber interim president, who helped make the turnaround possible.
“I think the energy level of the board was way up. I think that makes a huge difference,” Grugin said. “Clayton Pangle did a wonderful job the first six months of the year, first five months of the year, so I think it was just a combination of things. A renewed energy, everybody wanted to see the chamber prosper.”
The chamber finished last year 20 percent over budget.
“By doing that, this year we’re going to be able to give back in programs to the membership,” Grugin said. “Just recently we sent 10 ambassadors to a training session that the chamber funded. So it’s programs like that, that we want to try to be able to give back to the membership with the good years that we have.”
The chamber has 437 members. Grugin said the goal is to reach 500.
Christy Fitzgerald, chamber board chairwoman, pointed to expanding network opportunities as a way to serve members. She hopes to grow the ambassador program, which advocates for the chamber, and have more board involvement.
Two programs targeted for growth are the DIY series, which provides training on specific topics, and Chamber 101, which details how to maximize membership.
So far feedback has been positive, Fitzgerald said.
Amanda DeBord, Edward Jones financial advisor, has been an ambassador about four years.
“As an ambassador you get to go into the businesses, you get a list of businesses that we go into and we show them the value of the chamber,” DeBord said. “So we’ll go and show them how many times their website’s been clicked on. We kind of show them the numbers behind membership and how beneficial it is to them. We ask if there’s anything they want help with. We recently had a social networking. We’re trying to add value by doing little classes for members and then we have our Business After Hours. ... It’s a good way for businesses to connect.”
Events planned for 2020 include the monthly Business After Hours, networking breakfasts, the annual gala in the fall, the spring golf tournament and the Taste of Loudon County Business Expo, which was held Friday at The Venue at Lenoir City.
The third annual expo drew more than 85 vendors and restaurants, which Fitzgerald said was higher than last year.
“It just really represents all of the businesses that are in the county and gives the opportunity for the community to come and see representation from all of them and then taste the food vendors, too,” Fitzgerald said.
One of those vendors was The Backdoor Gallery owner Evelyn Murphy, who joined three years ago.
“The chamber does such a good work helping everybody,” Murphy said. “They are the best. Sandi (Campbell, chamber associate director) that works there, and everybody that’s there, they are just so helpful with everything. Anything you need, the chamber’s there. That’s why I continue to go back.”
DeBord agreed the future appears bright for the organization.
“I think Rodney Grugin coming in as the president, he’s really focusing on getting people to work together,” DeBord said. “Instead of saying, in the past, they would say, ‘Well, what can we get from the chamber,’ we’ve kind of turned it around. It’s more proactive and we want to serve the members as much as we can instead of we just want to be there when available. ... I think the numbers are starting to turn around from the prior years.”
