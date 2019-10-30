Loudon County Chamber of Commerce members celebrated local businesses and influencers Thursday during the 31st Annual Gala and Chamber Choice Awards at The Venue at Lenoir City.
Rodney Grugin, chamber president, said the gala recognizes the work of local businesses and people through awards, food, drinks and music.
“It allows all of our members to come together in one place at least once a year, and that’s important,” he said. “The chamber is not me. It’s not the board. It’s the membership. And we need to get the membership together so they can see one another, network, build those relationships that they need to build to help their business.”
More than 300 people were expected at the gala based on ticket sales.
The gala has been a recurring network opportunity, and leadership is hoping to expand the events that unfold throughout the night. Three new awards — Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year — were added to the gala’s agenda after board brainstorming. For the past seven years, the board only presented the Person of the Year award.
“We’re excited about the expanded program as far as the awards go,” Grugin said. “The board has made a commitment to follow this format for at least five years. In the past, we’ve had different themes for different years, so we’re going to follow this format for at least five years and try to really grow it. There’s no reason why we can’t have 500 people at our gala. I think that’s our goal some point down the road.”
Clayton Pangle received the Person of the Year award, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union received the Business of the Year award, Melissa Browder received the Volunteer of the Year award and Loudon County Education Foundation received the Nonprofit of the Year award.
The award expansion can cover a wider range of hard work and pave the way to a larger gala, Grugin said.
“Any time a business or an individual can get this type of recognition, it promotes them as an individual, it promotes them as a business or a nonprofit,” he said. “It’s just — it’s a way for us to give back to our membership, to recognize the ones that have truly stood out this year in whatever endeavor that they’ve done, whether it be Person of the Year or Nonprofit of the Year or whatever. It’s just a great way to recognize some great individuals and the really hard work that they’ve put in throughout the year.”
Recognition of outstanding individuals, businesses and nonprofits highlights being active within and beyond the chamber, but it also allows members to connect with other members, old and new.
“I’m a little biased,” Bob Elliott, 2019 board chairman, said. “You pay one membership fee, and the fee depends on if you’re an individual or a group or a large business, you pay one time, and you’ve got the ability to network with over 400 people. There’s a lot of other organizations that are very small networking groups that really limit that. Here’s an opportunity to expose you as an individual or a person to a multitude of people in this county. I think that’s a great advantage.”
Gala attendees found the evening important for local businesses and nonprofits.
“I think it’s a big deal to honor people that are around and helping people in the community,” Autumn Gipson, physical therapist at Select Physical Therapy, said. “You’re with so many businesses that are within Lenoir City, so the more you can help each other out, I think it makes it stronger as a whole.”
Dressing up and enjoying a night of fine dining also cultivates an exciting situation for many members, like Vicki Cowell, The Prevention Alliance of Loudon County program coordinator.
“It’s just a great opportunity to get together at the end of the year and collaborate with like-minded people and businesses in the area and just enjoy a fun time,” she said. “A lot of the faces you’ve seen here, you see at a lot of events, but at this one, I think you see more because people are coming out to enjoy something a little bit more special. Everybody wants to get dressed up, I think, occasionally. You get to see people that you already know, and you get to meet new people, too.”
