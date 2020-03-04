Drivers passing by Central Park in downtown Lenoir City could soon see some work happening on phase two.
Zack Cusick, Lenoir City programs coordinator, estimated activity on a splash pad and pavilion could start by Memorial Day and be complete around Labor Day.
To help fund the project, the city in August 2018 was awarded a $500,000 50-50 matching grant through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund. The overall project cost is estimated at $1 million, Cusick said.
“We do continue to get small contributions to help match the grant,” Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said. “Obviously, the city is going to put in a large portion of that. I would encourage people to continue to donate to the Central Park, to the splash pad.”
The project has started slowly with some “back-and-forth with the state” and “hoops we had to jump through,” Cusick said. The effort is back on track to have “some kind of groundbreaking at the end of spring, beginning of summer.”
“With no big delays or anything, we’re hoping to get in there around Labor Day for kind of a grand opening,” he added.
Cusick said the design process is ongoing.
“We kind of talked about lily pads being the theme of the splash pad but that hasn’t been confirmed or anything,” Cusick said. “We looked at some designs of a nature theme kind of going through a wooded area with possibly lily pads and other fixtures that would kind of blend in.
“Other things that we’re looking at are potentially an ocean theme, but that was the one getting the least traction since we’re pretty far away from anything close to an ocean,” he added.
Architectural firm Michael Brady Inc., has been managing the project. The city will mainly work with a splash pad company to develop designs. A company has not yet been selected.
“There’ll be a toddler area, which will be anything from 5 years old and younger, and then a second area that will be a little bit bigger, which will be more catered to the 5-12 age range,” Cusick said.
The other part of phase two includes a pavilion.
“We actually met with MBI just last week about the options we were looking at with the pavilion and different things we could add and potentially take away from the pavilion to kind of let it meet all our needs for the park,” he said.
Aikens believes the addition can only be positive for the community.
“It’s definitely going to bring more people to the downtown area, and I would hope that those folks, when they need something, that they would go into the stores and shop locally, something I’ve always encouraged people to do and shop those businesses downtown,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.