Following a lightning strike in June, Loudon County E-911 Center was forced to upgrade equipment sooner than anticipated.
“We have eight full console positions that include phone and radio,” Jennifer White, county E-911 executive director, said. “All eight of those sustained damage the day that we took the lightning strike, including back room equipment. We were able to maintain two out of the eight right after the initial damage. We also were able to get four in operation in some capacity, not fully, but we had one that would be able to take 911 calls only (and) one that would be able to dispatch to the public safety entities only. ... We had to have our technicians come in and replace with some spare equipment to get us back up and running until we were able to get the new system in place.”
The new Avtec Scout EX system includes eight dispatch consoles, including configurations to add positions to the center’s mobile command unit for emergency situations.
In addition, National Emergency Number Association headset interfaces offer dispatchers the ability to answer 911 and radio calls using a single device. The system also interfaces with Motorola and Kenwood radios for interoperability during mutual-aid situations within the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System.
“The Avtec system is supported by Motorola,” White said. “Motorola is a large company of communication systems. They have multiple radio shops in the East Tennessee area across the entire state. So that was the driving factor in doing it. Cost was a consideration, obviously, with going with that. Thankfully, we had an insurance plan in place that we had purchased that gave us replacement cost for the equipment.”
The insurance policy with Volunteer Firemen’s Insurance Services Inc., only required $1,000. Had the policy not been in place, White said replacement could have been costly.
“We hit half a million dollars in damage from the lightning strike between the phone system and the radio system,” she said. “911 equipment is very costly, very expensive. The insurance company that we use is a public safety company, so obviously they understand the mechanism of the criticality and the need for the equipment and the expense.”
Although callers won’t see a difference, White said upgrading simply made sense.
“Our law enforcement agencies, a couple of fire agencies, they’re using an 800 megahertz system, so that’s a Motorola product,” she said. “We had to use our in-house contractor to make some configurations between our Zetron consoles and their equipment to make it work. For example, they have buttons on their radios if an officer were to get in a situation and need backup or help that they could push and it sends an ID to the console so the dispatcher sees exactly who pushed the ‘I need help’ button. (The old system) wouldn’t accept that information, so we had to do a bridge between that we had to create to make that work for us.
“The Avtec system accepts 700 megahertz, 800 megahertz, UHF, VHF, every type is able to accept into the system, and so the interoperability component for us is the big difference that we see on our side and the responders see,” she added.
Daryl Smith, Loudon County Emergency Management Agency director, sees the new equipment as a positive, noting “Motorola is the gold standard” for radio.
“I know there’s Harris and there’s Kenwood and there’s all kinds of brands out there, but when you get to talking about the developers of various systems, they are the ones that developed the P25 system, which is what the trunking 800 system is across the nation,” Smith said. “Other companies like Harris and Kenwood, they build equipment that’s compatible with that and that can work with it, but the owner of the equipment, the ones that developed it, they know it the best. They’re the originators of the concepts. Those are the reasons that this type of equipment change is really a big deal for us, and for it to come at a lightning strike where we don’t have to field all of the monies associated with replacement, that in and of itself is good for the district and all the people who are supporting it in maintenance.”
