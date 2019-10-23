Eaton and Philadelphia elementary schools welcomed families for some fun Friday to help fund various school improvements.
Students and their families took the field behind Eaton Elementary School that had several booth games manned by teachers, eight inflatables, a silent auction and community entertainment. Seven food trucks were also present.
In years past, the gathering attracted more than 2,000 people. Ashley Baessler, EES principal, didn’t anticipate this year would be different.
“That is the only one we do,” Baessler said. “We do not sell cookie dough, we don’t sell anything else. This is our only fundraiser we do and we push it with parents, so this is all we do. We’re not going to ask you to do wrapping paper, do cookie dough, any of that stuff. We’re going to do this one thing that we’re going to tie to instructional goals being the reading of the read-a-thon today and then we’re going to be done with it. All of that money, since we put on the carnival, we don’t hire anybody else to do it, stays here and it goes directly back to the classrooms and the kids.”
The carnival capped off Friday’s read-a-thon where the school read “Encyclopedia Brown and the Case of the Carnival Crime” as part of the Eaton Rocket Romp Fundraiser.
The read-a-thon had various community representatives present to read to students, including Loudon County Interim Director of Schools Michael Garren, Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, local business owner and former state Rep. Jimmy Matlock and school central office staff.
EES students Kyler Beason and Charly Vicars were named king and queen, respectively, for collecting $600 and $1,040. A prince and princess was also named in each grade level.
“We don’t do a whole lot of big community type of events, and this is one of the those things where we have all parents come out for a big community event,” Baessler said.
Through student pledges and carnival donations, hopes were to raise $40,000 to afford two new pieces of playground equipment. Money will also help teachers in the classroom.
In prior years, money has gone toward technology.
“Technology is always changing,” Baessler said. “You always have to cycle those things out, so it’s always an expense that we face, but we wanted something that parents could see more. You don’t always see all the technology in the classroom and it might out help out one classroom or one grade level, but we really wanted to see it flourish across the school.”
Friday was a first for EES special education teacher Trisha Lane, who left feeling the community fully supported the school.
“There’s a lot of community involvement,” Lane said. “The parents are helping, the entire staff has been helping. I mean it’s pretty awesome to see.”
EES first-grade teachers Amy Hodge and Melinda Maroz manned one booth involving Life Savers candy and chopsticks.
“Without the parents this would not be possible,” Maroz said. “Our parents volunteered and made bags for us. ... We couldn’t have done it without our parents. I talked to a parent that was in the work room, she’s worked all day and she has a little baby, she’s exhausted, but she’s here to give everything she has tonight. Our parents are our No. 1 fans and we do it for the babies.”
Creekfest delights
The community turned out Friday for Philadelphia Elementary School’s annual Creekfest to play games, win prizes, enjoy food and support the school’s hope to bring in extra funds for new technology.
As the sole fundraiser for the year, PES plans a series of games, such as the ball race, where participants dump balls into a creek off a bridge. The first ball caught after floating downstream allows its correlating participant to win a prize, the highest being $1,000.
“There’s just lots of food, prizes, stuff like that,” Marvin Feezell, PES principal, said. “This is one of my favorite times of year because we see people who went to school here last year and they’ve moved onto high school or they went here five years ago or 10 years ago or 30 years ago. It’s kind of almost like a homecoming. It’s a lot of fun. You get to see a lot of friends and everybody, and all of it supports our school.”
Creekfest offered activities and games for children to enjoy, such as inflatables and laser tag. Purchase of a $20 wrist band granted children endless playtime, but also helped Creekfest’s cause.
Feezell credited past Creekfest celebrations for PES students’ individual laptops and iPads.
“It just does a lot to be able to fund the extra things we want to be able to do that just don’t fit in our budget,” he said.
Feezell had set a goal to raise $35,000 at this year’s Creekfest event. A final number could not be determined by News-Herald presstime, but he estimated the school surpassed its goal.
“If we can do more, we want to do it, but that’s what we’ve got an idea of in order to be able to fund our next round of laptop purchases, iPad purchases,” Feezell said. “The extra things we do, like the large projector screen in the gym, that’s something we were able to afford because we had no auditorium so we turned our gym into an auditorium and we could buy that because of Creekfest. In order to be able to do all of those things and keep the school looking good and our campus looking good, that’s kind of the target amount that we need to raise.
“If we’re able to raise more, we’ve got other projects,” he added. “We’d like to have more 3D printers at the school, but sometimes we’re also ordering books for our students — just any kind of different thing that can enhance our curriculum, our kids’ experience at the school. We want our kids to have a first-class experience in the classroom, in the athletic fields and anywhere we go, so this is one of the things that helps us do those kind of things.”
Carnival revenue supplements system funding.
“Any school always needs funding, and our county does a great job of getting us the things we need, but we want to go beyond just the essentials,” Feezell said. “You’ll find all of our schools working hard to try to raise funds and do special things for our kids, so that’s part of it, we feel is a necessity, but the ability to do that and have that community — this is a community school, and to have that community feel, everybody that’s out there has contributed over the decades to this school. They’ve all got their mark somewhere in this building, and they’re all part of the history and what makes us PES. It’s great just to have everybody back together.”
Adults were also able to join in on the fun through silent and live auctions, eat food and watch local school choirs perform. All of the proceeds circle back to supporting PES.
“I believe that this is such a huge community event,” Casey MacKintosh, PES third-grade teacher, said. “It’s a great time for us to get together and see everybody and do one big fundraiser for our school. It’s fun, and there’s a lot of different things happening for adults and kids. Today’s weather is amazing, so it’s a great day to be here.”
