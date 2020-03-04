A large crowd played games Saturday during the annual card party and family game night fundraiser for the GFWC Loudon Woman’s Club at the Loudon High School cafeteria.
Although club vice president Erin Johnson has only been around for five years, she credited tradition for helping the 59-year-old fundraiser endure. The club has been in existence for 60 years.
“The fact that we’ve had generation after generation to attend,” she said. “When you look out across the crowd, I see grown sons, grandchildren and then another generation. I think it’s kind of just been a tradition, a staple in the community.”
Fellowship also plays a role, she said.
For a couple hours visitors ate their share of food, played a variety of board and card games, bid in a silent auction from items donated by businesses and socialized.
“Just kind of your stuff that isn’t electronic,” Johnson said. “I mean it’s just a break from reality.”
Linda Karaba, club treasurer, said this year’s fundraiser brought in $6,300.
The effort typically raises $5,000-$6,000, all of which goes back into the community, Johnson said.
“We help fund a scholarship here at the high school for a senior,” Johnson said. “We send a student to Girls State, Boys State. We also do the backpack food on the weekends with Second Harvest (Food Bank of East Tennessee), so we help contribute to that. We’ve helped the senior citizens center feed and make do with the members there. Some of the elderly people in the community that needed food over Thanksgiving and stuff, we’ve helped contribute for Thanksgiving meals.
“We also do an international project with the Heifer Foundation,” she added.
Supporting the community plays a big role in why the fundraiser attracts a crowd, Karaba said.
“It’s just a real relaxing social event, and people like to support the Loudon Woman’s Club knowing the money goes back into the community in various ways,” she said.
Preparation began in October and ramped up in January.
This year’s fundraiser was about a month ahead of when the club typically holds it. Johnson said the decision was made for “something fun and different” on Leap Day.
Karaba said in the past couple of years the fundraiser “competed” with other events going on in the community.
“Because this year we moved this event up to about a month, end of February versus normally we have it toward the end of March, it caused us to really start working hard early January. The first week in January we had our first meeting,” Karaba said.
Women still knew their roles in planning despite the pushed-up timetable.
“Because we’ve done it so many years we have a kitchen crew that basically knows what food has to be ordered. We know how much soda we need,” Karaba said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.