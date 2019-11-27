Canvas offers recovery help

Canvas Church in Lenoir City has for two years helped those seeking to fight addiction.
Each Monday the church opens its doors at 6 p.m. for a free meal provided by volunteers, which is followed by Canvas Recovery. Those in attendance share testimonies and receive instruction before breaking up into groups for an hour.
“Groups allow people to share in their recovery journey together,” Angela Stolpe, spiritual growth pastor, said. “There is complete anonymity in attending our program and sharing in groups. We may be the only safe place people have to share about their struggles and small victories in an environment where people are walking in similar stories.”
Sharing small victories and showing others they are not alone is important. Canvas Recovery is offered to anyone 14 years old and above with “any hurt, habit and hang-up,” Stolpe said. Those include alcoholism, drug dependency, co-dependency, porn addiction and more.
Stolpe believes Canvas Recovery may be the only place where people have an opportunity to “receive love and encouragement and be seen with dignity.”
“Ultimately, what we want to do is our long term is we want to see people continue to grow and heal,” the Rev. Nick Rains, church pastor, said. “Our long term would be to see people completely conquer and be free from addiction in their lives. How we see success really more than anything is for be it one or be it 30 are people to come in, have a place where they feel safe, and to be honest and upfront and work through their addictions.”
For Stolpe, simply offering the opportunity to love someone as Jesus would makes the program a success.
“Obviously as a church we always want people to come through our doors, but more than anything we just feel this is just one thing that can ultimately I would hope move people toward a place in their lives where ultimately they can find Christ, but also that they can find some safe harbor,” Rains said. “If that’s within our church, great, or if that’s in a church down the street or anywhere in our town we’re fine with that, too.”
Canvas Recovery meets 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at Canvas Church, 201 North B St., Lenoir City. For more information, visit www.mycanvaschurch.com.
“Many people in our church have personally experienced a struggle with addiction or have loved someone through that struggle,” Stolpe said. “It has always been the mission of Canvas Church to run to the messes. We do not want to turn our backs on the epidemic that is impacting the majority of our community.
“… We are called to be people who serve the needs of the poor and broken of spirit,” she added. “We have an opportunity to share the gospel with anyone who joins us on a Monday night; it may be the first time someone has heard the message of forgiveness and grace.”
