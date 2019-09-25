Canvas hosts Mister Rogers series

Donning a red cardigan and sneakers, the Rev. Nick Rains, pastor of Canvas Church, took to the pulpit to speak for the third week on the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood-based series.
The church has delved each week into some of the themes presented in Fred Rogers’ show and the Bible. On Sunday, the focus was on extending prayer beyond church walls.
Rains provided an anecdote about Rogers to set the baseline for the morning sermon.
A child with cerebral palsy who looked up to Rogers got a chance to meet the TV personality. To help calm the child’s nerves, Rogers gave the child a simple request — to pray for him.
“Mr. Rogers gives a simple request to the boy,” Rains said. “He says, ‘Will you be willing to pray for me?’ Here’s a boy that to some extent is used to being the object of prayer. He’s got a crippling disease, and he’s used to being the one someone’s always praying for.”
Re-evaluating how and where to pray was the foundation of Sunday’s sermon, but the other themes presented in the series have also broadened perspectives on how to perform church-based activities.
Using cultural references can allow people to better understand the Bible’s message.
“We’re always looking for ways to take somewhat cultural norms and find ways to use those as illustrations to kind of connect with people,” Rains said. “Our church being a younger church, a lot of them with kids, people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, a lot of them knew Mr. Rogers. Using that as Jesus used farming and war and he used things like fishing and relevant cultural themes at the time to basically use those as vehicles to talk about spiritual principles — we’re just trying to do the same thing. We’re just taking these things and using them as vehicles to intersect them with Jesus’ message. A couple of series ago, we did a Wizard of Oz series, and we’ll just do different things at times to bring the two together. When we have that illustration, it’ll imprint on our mind a little more. That’s what we’re trying to do.
“Next week, we’re going to be dealing with compassion and generosity,” he added. “We’re going to be dealing with things like attitude and how we tend to take different attitudes into different places and just trying to take some of these things we all wrestle with and how can we kind of keep that consistency and authenticity across the board.”
The laid-back nature of the church and its messages are integral to the congregation delving into their Bibles, Callie King, worship leader, said.
“It’s obvious that pop culture is really relevant right now, especially for the youth and the younger people,” King said. “Our church is really a mixture of a lot of younger families. Actually, a lot of people have found a lot of other churches intimidating. The pop culture reference and how we tie it to the Bible — I mean the Bible is alive. It is very relevant now as it was back then. Pulling people in with the pop culture is perfect because I feel like it gives them a connection — a grounded approach to be able to relate to what the Bible says.”
The Mister Rogers theme is one of the ways the church has worked to be more clear in communicating sermon messages to attendees as biblical texts alone can pose an overwhelming aspect to deepening a Christ-centered relationship.
“I think it’s an important part of what we do, to be relevant,” Angela Stolpe, associate pastor, said. “To take something that is 2,000 years old essentially and saying, ‘It is relevant. It is important. And why is it important?’ And to have those conversations because it engages people with faith because they can ask questions like, ‘What does this really mean?’ because it’s relatable. It doesn’t feel untouchable. That’s the main thing I think the church struggles with today is communicating our faith honestly and openly and just saying, ‘It is just as relevant. It is just as important today’.”
