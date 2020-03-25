The following are either canceled, postponed or closed:
• The Loudon County Veterans Resources and Job Fair set for March 28 has been postponed.
• T-BART lake orientation set for April 1 at the Kahite Community Center has been postponed. Orientations scheduled for June 6 at Rarity Bay Community Center and Aug. 3 at the Yacht Club in Tellico Village are unknown.
• The Tellico Village Community Church Crafters’ spring sale set for April 4 has been canceled.
Send cancellations or postponements affected by the COVID-19 outbreak to news@news-herald.net.
