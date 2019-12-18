Campaign provides free smoke alarms

As the temperature drops and space heaters are pulled out to keep warm, Loudon County Fire & Rescue is promoting Get Alarmed TN to ensure county residents have functioning smoke alarms to stay safe.
The government-funded grant first started in 2012 and was geared to help those who may have not been able to afford new smoke alarms.
“Their goal back in 2012 was aimed at residents who couldn’t necessarily afford smoke alarms because they found the death rate, especially in Tennessee, was pretty high up on the list,” Matt Pointer, county firefighter, said. “They were finding that during their studies that people weren’t getting the message. People weren’t getting the alarm, like ‘Hey, there’s smoke filling up. My house is on fire’.”
A change in what household items are made from has diminished the time possible for people to escape a burning house, meaning up-to-date smoke alarms are a potentially life-or-death factor.
“Forty years ago, on average you had 17 minutes to get out of your house from the time that that smoke alarm activated, you had 17 minutes to get out, and that’s the difference in the furniture,” Pointer said. “Today’s furniture is full of synthetic material— very, very flammable, whereas back then, it was cotton-filled and burned at a slower rate. Today’s time, statistics have shown you have less than three minutes to get out from the time that smoke alarm goes off.”
Pointer said Get Alarmed TN has helped save 278 lives since the campaign’s implementation.
“If someone has smoke alarms, their chances of survival increase drastically,” Michael Hodge, assistant chief, said. “It will alert them a lot sooner than someone seeing it or them finally realizing their house is on fire and getting out.”
Hodge said it can take LCFR five to 20 minutes to arrive on scene. With the help of a smoke alarm, residents can alert fire teams before flames engulf a residence.
Though smoke alarms are crucial in alerting residents about fires, Pointer worries many people may lack key information, such how many smoke alarms should be in a house and where they should be placed.
“I’ve noticed several of these houses that I’ve been to, people will always ask me, ‘Do I really need that many smoke alarms?’” Pointer said. “Absolutely. The state of Tennessee says they want a smoke alarm in every sleeping area ... and also outside of every sleeping area, on every level of your home, including basements.”
Pointer has also noticed trends of people failing to replace batteries.
“I have been finding, going to these houses, if they do have smoke alarms, they’re typically older and I’m seeing them to be 10, 15, 20 years plus past,” Pointer said. “I’ve also found that with the ones that are currently installed is they don’t change their batteries like they should.”
Smoke alarm batteries are supposed to be changed every six months, but LCFR alarms have a battery that lasts 10 years.
Though smoke alarms alert when a fire is present, it is imperative for people to know how to escape the situation.
LCFR helps families determine “meeting spots,” or where families should meet outside a house fire to confirm all family members are accounted for. Pointer suggests people practice escape plans twice a year — once during the day and once at night. The fire team also teaches children how to safely leave their rooms if trapped and provides tips to lessen the risk of fire fatalities through simple steps, like keeping doors closed.
“Sleep with your bedroom door closed,” Pointer said. “The state of Tennessee did a campaign called ‘Close Before You Doze,’ and the biggest reason is fire needs oxygen. People thought for years, ‘If it keep my doors open, if I keep my windows open, it’ll let that smoke air out.’ Well, actually it’s feeding that fire. It’s adding oxygen to that which will increase the smoke. If you keep that closed, statistics have shown, keeping your bedroom door closed will keep your room at 100 degree Fahrenheit versus if you keep your door open at night, those rooms can get up to 1,000 degrees.”
Though education is equally important in taking preventative fire safety steps, LCFR believes installing new smoke alarms is the first priority.
For more information, call 865-986-2882 or email lcfrsmokealarms@ countyfire.net.
