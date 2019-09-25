Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Sept. 11
• Regions Bank to 2150 Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, District 3, Union Planters Bank of East Tennessee, lot 1A, $93,610.
• George Alan Underwood to Edward D. Perry, trustee of the Edward D. Perry Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Pinewood Condominiums, unit 28, $240,000.
• William Waller Henry and Thomas G. Henry III to Malibu Boats LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 38.93 acres, $550,000.
Sept. 12
• Loudon County, Tenn., and City of Loudon, Tenn., to Sakuma International America Inc., warranty deed, Centre 75, lot 9R, $580,000.
• Benjamin J. Curtis to William J. Jenkins, warranty deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 104, $80,000.
• Richard Lee Truitt, Michael Lee Truitt, Carmen Truitt Agouridis and Sandra G. Truitt, deceased, to Jared R. Kesterson and Autumn R. Bolin, warranty deed, District 5, Duff Turner Estates, lot 2, $292,000.
• William M. Bass and Michele N. Bass to Guillermo Cutrone and Josefina Cutrone, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase 2, lot 55, $98,000.
• Diana S. Pruitt and Blake N. Pruitt to Andrew Rutledge and Sherrie Rutledge, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 69R, $377,000.
• Joann Forest Green to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 9, block 11, $5,500.
• Marie Finks and Rhonda Moore to Anita F. Wilson and Gregory K. Wilson, warranty deed, District 1, Grove Place, lot 17, $110,000.
• Sweetwater Land Company Inc., to Daryl M. Longfellow and Wilma J. Longfellow, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 8, block 6, $346,500.
• Rickey Robinson, Janella Robinson and Denny Smith Jr., to Bruce Glenn Lacour and Ann Alice Lacour, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 28, block 1, $456,563.
Sept. 13
• Danny Lee Sweet Sr. to Ruth Henderson McQueen, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Gregory K. Wilson and Anita F. Wilson to De Dills and Wanda Dills, warranty deed, District 1, Grove Place, lot 18, $127,500.
• De Dills and Wanda Dills to Mary Ellen Goss and William T. Goss, warranty deed, District 1, 1.02 acres, $249,900.
• Home Federal Bank of Tennessee and Carolyn F. Smelcer, deceased, to Douglas M. Collins and Angela St. Clair Lloyd, warranty deed, District 6, Avalon, unit 4, lots 28 and 29, block D, $555,000.
• Kenneth W. Rolls and Marilyn J. Rolls, trustees of the Rolls Family Living Trust, to John Arthur Wand and Kay Paschall Wand, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 10, block 17, $555,000.
• Elizabeth Jenkins to Steven Valentine, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 3 and 4, block 14, section 2, $30,000.
• Charlotte Elizabeth Todd Maarfi, James H. Todd Jr., and Beverly Bess Phillips, deceased, to Ruth Henderson McQueen, warranty deed, District 1, $137,000.
• David Anthony Long to Jeffrey Randolph Williams, warranty deed, District 5, 1.54 acres, JH Long Etux Otella Long, lot 1, $130,000.
Sept. 16
• Village Homes LLC to Kurt Szeluga and Cheryl S. Szeluga, trustees of the Kurt Szeluga and Cheryl S. Szeluga Reovcable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 21, block 4, $45,000.
• Rita K. Dixon to Leigh H. Smith and Richard S. Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 28, block 1, $360,125.
• TV Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 11, block 4, $4,800.
• TV Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 12, block 4, $4,800.
• Fiduciary Partners Trust Company to Robert L. Mock and Stephanie L. Mock, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 32, block 1, $210,000.
• William Gordon Carpenter Jr. and Linda Joyce Carpenter, trustees under the Carpenter Family Trust, to Carolyn Rodgers, warranty deed, District 3, $745,000.
• Charles A. Maxwell and Mary E. Maxwell to Christi M. McAmis and Scott I. McAmis, warranty deed, District 2, LR Gentry Estates, lot 23, $260,000.
• Steve Anderson and Tabitha Anderson to Djuana Mae Vincil, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lots 96R and PT 95R, $192,900.
• Charles H. Berry and Joyce F. Berry to David Nathan Berry, warranty deed, District 1, 87/100 acres, $14,000.
• Crossing Group to Nathan Terry Longworth and Teresa S. Longworth, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 3, lot 81, $83,000.
• Crossing Group to Robert Parker and Linda Parker, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 3, lot 82, $83,000.
• Sharon K. Glass to Epigmenio Sanchez and Brittany Lequire, warranty deed, District 2, Fleeger Property, lot 3, $50,000.
• John H. Kerr to Dona Maguerite Oliver, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 3, block 27, $425,000.
• Timothy Grant Greco to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 3, block 10, $8,000.
Sept. 17
• Wayne J. Teeters to Kathy Scott Teeters and Kathy A. Teeters, quit claim deed, District 3, 5 acres, $0.
• Thomas Elvir Smith to Cynthia Leeann Smith, quit claim deed, District 1, 19.05 acres, $0.
• Mary Jane Umbricht, trustee of the Mary Jane Umbricht Revocable Living Trust, to Michael P. Dennis and Nancy Dennis, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 375, section 2, $450,000.
• Anthony T. Grenis and Judith L. Battersby to Kathryn E. Delvecchio, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 11, block 4, $225,000.
• Trish L. Millsaps and Nathan E. Millsaps to Paul Kasperek and Jessica Kasperek, warranty deed, District 4, .47 acres, $165,000.
• Matthew Don Martin to John May, warranty deed, District 2, .593 acres, $26,287.23.
Sept. 18
• James Duryea and Julie Duryea to Edward Derybowski and Linda Derybowski, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 11, block 3, $16,000.
• Roy G. Miller and Deborah W. Miller to Mary Anne Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 10, block 5, $230,000.
• John Tuck to Mashburn Home Builder LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 3, block 1, $11,000.
• Jan S. Hale to Alan Arp, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 39, block 15, $2,000.
• Stephen Peter Forte to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase VI, lot 155, $21,900.
• Tony Aikens to Wesley Shane Eury and Angel Marie Eury, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 6, block 49, $121,500.
• Steven Paul Williams to Charles A. Wagner III and Nancy G. Wagner, warranty deed, District 3, Williams Property, lot 1R, $102,000.
Sept. 19
• Oscar Medina and Iralma Frias to TV Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 11, block 18, $0.
• Kyle Douglas Reynolds and Carol Tinnel Reynolds to Tyler D. Reynolds and Morgan Starr Reynolds, warranty deed, District 2, Chestnut Ridge, lot 58, $201,000.
• Adam J. Yokley to Cory T. Newman, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase IV, lot 94, $228,000.
• Granvil W. Radcliffe Jr., trustee of the Radcliffe Living Trust, to Intercircle LLC, warranty deed, district 1, Chota Shores, lot 7, block 2, $8,000.
• Tony Aikens to Tammie Campbell, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot PT 7, block D, $224,900.
• Melvin Thachuk and Dana Nicholis to BR2 Custom Builders LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 16, block 13, $4,600.
• Melvin Thachuk and Dana Nicholis to BR2 Custom Builders LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 14, $5,400.
