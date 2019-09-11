Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Aug. 29
• Larry T. Park and Julie A. Park to John F. Stasko, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase V, lot 653, $720,000.
• WR Funding LLC to George Ulrich and Robyn Ulrich, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 2, lot 195R, section 1, $171,400.
• Deanna L. Barnett and Robert E. Barnett to Glenda K. Osborne, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Farms, unit 1, lot 67, $312,500.
• Volunteer Home Solutions LLC to Miguel Angel Figueroa Mora and Leticia Zavala Castro, warranty deed, District 2, JF Hall, lot 1, block A, $56,000.
Aug. 30
• Traditions at Avalon LLC to Rival Development Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Cottages at Avalon, unit 1, lot 2, $36,000.
• Katherine E. Spafford to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 4, block 9, $1,500.
• Judith Jasinto to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 5, $6,000.
• Kenneth L. Ballinger, Norm Coe and Barbara Coe to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 30, block 14, $10,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Janne Beynon, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 5, block 4, $325,000.
• Philip S. Dewitt and Amy J. Dewitt to Ryan S. Wilson and Brandon W. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 58R, $330,000.
• James C. Tidmore Jr. and Dionia M. Tidmore to Kristie Arp and Ron Arp, warranty deed, District 2, Silver Oak, lot 9, $371,000.
• Gary Harvey to Stephanie L. Guth, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 41, 42, 43 and 44, block 16, section 2, $159,000.
• Wesley A. Beaver and Nichole L. Beaver to Raymond Helm and Hala Helm, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 13, lot 26, $425,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Aaron Jones, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 6 and 7, block 16, section 2, $113,000.
• Patrick J. McClarnan and Karen S. McClarnan to Gerald T. Wilds, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 36, block 14, $9,000.
• Patricia M. Wilson to William H. Boals and Martha J. Boals, warranty deed, District 5, Riversbend, unit 1, lot 21R, $425,000.
• Randal Wayne Farris and Lori Farris to Daniel Thompson and Rebecca Thompson, warranty deed, District 5, $185,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Georgie Juanita Hullett, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 73, $279,900.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr. to Michael W. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 61, $38,000.
• Patricia E. Jenkins to Kilgore Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 6, block 8, $17,500.
• Michael L. Patterson and Brenda A. Patterson to Kristine Cozzi, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 15, block 3, $290,000.
• Roger L. Means and Janet E. Means to Sylvia M. Astrop and John D. Astrop, warranty deed, District 1, Shores, lot 26, block 1, $19,730.
• Kim McClymonds to Datha M. Sirmans and Tammy Sirmans Heisler, warranty deed, District 1, $220,000.
• Tom L. Ballew and Peggy M. Ballew to Jeffrey R. Bokal and Amy S. Bokal, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 521, section 1, $828,000.
• John T. Okon, trustee of the Okon Living Trust, to Tommy Lee Ballew and Peggy Ballew, warranty deed, District 5, Traditions at Avalon, unit C, $443,000.
• Walter T. Kitchen and Gretchen L. Kitchen, trustees of the Kitchen Family Revocable Trust, to Kenneth J. Podgorski and Rebecca L. Podgorski, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 22, block 17, $358,000.
Sept. 3
• Igor Tarlo and Elizabeth Tarlo to Anthony T. Grenis and Judith L. Battersby, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 15, block 4, $10,000.
• Ella A. Wilkerson and Robert S. Resseguie to Tonya B. Broyles, warranty deed, District 5, 1.92 acres, $136,900.
• Mike Jacobs, Willis Jacobs, Boyd Jacobs, David Jacobs and Rick Jacobs to Alex Spoon, warranty deed, $105,000.
• Ronald L. Rogers and Amy E. Rogers to Michael D. Pressley, warranty deed, District 3, 5.012 acres, $225,000.
• Chayawat Indranoi and Sue Indranoi to Jason Everett Damion Ward and Shannon Michelle Ward, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase III, lot 76, $379,000.
• Lakeview Loan Servings LLC and M&T Bank to Joshua Taylor and Charla Taylor, warranty deed, District 4, McCrays Addition to Philadelphia, lots 3 and 4, $67,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Marian Patricia Wilson, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 50R, $290,000.
• Next Gen Home Buyers LLC to Hunter M. Bailey, warranty deed, District 2, $80,000.
• UCB Tennessee Properties Inc., to Two Rivers Church, warranty deed, $475,000.
• WR Development Corporation to Amanda C. Sponyoe and J. Christopher Sponyoe, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 5, lot 556, $178,900.
• WR Development Corporation to Frank G. Hewitt and Christine B. Hewitt, warranty deed, District 3, Highlands at WindRiver, phase 1, lot 9, $155,400.
• Theodore D. Juranek and Connie L. Juranek to Nicholas P. Klokochar and Tamara E. Klokochar, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 10, lot 9, block B, $729,000.
• Fermin Perez Figueroa and Maria G. Mozqueda De Perez to Adrian Perez Mozqueda, quit claim deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, unit 1, lot 10, $0.
Sept. 4
• Stacey Sharp and Bryan Sharp to Joshua Sharp and Michaila Farrell, warranty deed, District 1, 5.34 acres, Wagner Property, $40,000.
• Austin F. Payne Jr. and Martha J. Payne to Bruce W. Bliss and Dona M. Clements, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, lot 59, $399,000.
• Timothy R. Wright and Kelly A. Wright to Theodore G. Noeker and Kristi J. Noeker, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 14, block 8, $345,000.
• Stanley G. Peake to David E. Walahoski Jr. and Judith A. Walahoski, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 16, block 4, $17,500.
• Anthony H. Melton and Margie M. Melton to Sara E. Llewellyn and Christopher A. Greene, warranty deed, District 5, Melton Property, lot 2, $149,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, Coyatee Hills, lot 21, block 4, $25,000.
• Jack Gabbard Jr., trustee of the Jack Gabbard Jr. Revocable Living Trust, to Marc Johnson and Joyce A. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 11, block 28, $360,000.
• Sandra Lynn Cook, executor, and Carol Ann Todd, deceased, to David A. Engel and Teresa J. Engel, warranty deed, District 1, Greens at Toqua, lot 7, block 3, $269,000.
• Kenneth J. Mack to Debra Berndt and Cheryl Lamaster, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 12, block 6, $340,000.
Sept. 5
• Eula Rhea Felty to Lisa Wrobleski and David M. Wrobleski, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 20, 21 and PT 22, $44,000.
• Regina M. Jenkins to James R. Croft and Tangy Croft, warranty deed, District 5, $60,000.
• Jeffrey M. Cunningham to Marc L. Routson and Melissa A. Routson, warranty deed, District 2, Riverchase, lot 17, $415,000.
• Linda Vopal, trustee of the Gary Vopal Trust, to Robin A.C. Smith and Pamelia E. Brott, warranty deed, District 2, Waters Edge 1-25, lot 12, $60,000.
• Douglas L. Farris and Debbie Farris to Paul E. Cooper, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 3, lot 51, $162,500.
• Regina M. Reed Davis to Sandra G. Mejia and Saloon Mejia, warranty deed, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 69, $229,500.
• Wilson & Associates PLLC sub trustee, Joshua R. Rolen and Ashley Rolen to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, trustees deed, District 5, 1.06 acres, $121,313.38.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Anna Hope Hubbard, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 48, $179,900.
• Norman Huffman and Sharon Huffman to Debra Kay Pelton, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $130,000.
• Clinton Hawkins and Kylie Hawkins to Dylan Sizemore and Bailey Howell, warranty deed, District 3, $147,000.
• Stanley R. Griffin and Joyce A. Griffin to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 7, block 10, $7,500.
• John F. Vannoy and Kathy S. Vannoy to Chayawat Indranoi and Susan E. Indranoi, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase VA, lot 146, $557,500.
• David Grugin and Cheryl A. Grugin to Matthew Taylor Titlow and Dana M. Titlow, warranty deed, District 3, 5.462 acres, Old Hickory Estates, lot 11, $278,000.
• Mark A. Sherrill to Mark Alan Sherrill and June Yvonne Lyons, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 14, block 19, $0.
• Oliver D. Adams sub trustee and Urgent Care & Surgery Center Management LLC to MSM Development LLC, trustees deed, District 2, 1.77 acres, $900,000.
• Wilson & Associates PLLC sub trustee, Joshua R. Rolen and Ashley Rolen to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, trustees deed, District 5, 1.06 acres, $121,313.38.
• Harrison Glen Properties and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 68, $35,388.
• Harrison Glen Properties and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 105, $32,885.
• Harrison Glen Properties and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 125, $32,052.
• Harrison Glen Properties and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 106, $31,220.
• William L. Whitworth and Marilyn B. Whitworth, trustees of the Whitworth Joint Revocable Living Trust, to Sandra J. Latimer, trustee of the Sandra J. Latimer Living Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Traditions at Avalon, phase 1, $317,200.
