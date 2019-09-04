Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Aug. 23
• Tobin Ramey and Beth Ramey to Guadelupe Yadira Almanza, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 32 and PT 33, block 22, section 4, $29,900.
• Barbara Gates and Raymond Gates to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 10, block 6, $1,500.
• Eileen E. Endricks to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 32, block 12, $1,500.
• Joann Johnson to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 17, block 4, $1,500.
• CS Holdings LLC to Kevin B. Kuklok and Diana R. Kuklok, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 2, block 16, $2,500.
• Margaret A. Marlow to P. Edward Mathews and Kathy June Mathews, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 13, block 14, $350,000.
• Cayuga Properties LLC to Daniel S. Christensen and Kimberly A. Christensen, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 13, block 17, $180,000.
• Eminent Construction LLC to Eliot Brown and Sherrie Zeleznak, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 9, block 3, $310,410.
• John R. Palatinus and Joseph Palatinus to Bryan B. Campbell and Kela D. Campbell, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 1, block 9, $298,350.
• Harrison Glen Partnership and Harrison Glen Partnership GP to Harrison Glen LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 66.42 acres, $1,793,340.
• Holly S. Bryant and Tyson Gerhardt to Jan M. Mincey, warranty deed, District 1, city of Loudon, lot 21, $164,900.
• Phyllis Guider Masingo and Mary Jo Guider Woods to Aurel Persteniuc and Ofella Persteniuc, warranty deed, District 3, 1.159 acres, $95,000.
• Thomas Allyn Jones, trustee of the Larry C. Jones and Barbara Jean Jones Trust, to Kevin Shipley and Linda Shipley, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phases IV and VI, lots 97 and 153, $270,000.
• Dustin S. Crouse and Shelton Douglas Ramey, deceased, to Shannon Littleton, warranty deed, District 5, $166,000.
Aug. 26
• Thomas G. Lombardo to Tami J. Rhea, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 15 and 16, block 20, section 1, $156,000.
• Stewart G. Anderson Jr., to Mark A. Rosselet and Robin M. Rosselet, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 12, block 15, $599,000.
• Deborah Rossi and Stewart Rossi to Pamela W. Owen and James L. Owen, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 8, lot 25, block F, $40,000.
• Cindy L. Holmes and Scott W. Holmes to David D. Smith and Elizabeth A. Smith, warranty deed, District 3, 3.267 acres, Long Property, $80,000.
• Dave Lee Cantrell III and Stella G. Cantrell to Robert M. Jones and Terry Ann Jones, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 283, $101,200.
• Smithbilt LLC to Donna Zukowski, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 15, $198,400.
• C. Paul Harrison, trustee, to Ricky Robinson and Jenella Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 7, block 6, $5,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Mashburn Home Builder LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 11.04 acres, $85,000.
Aug. 27
• John H. Seinar and Mary Louise Seinar to John H. Seinar and Mary Louise Seinar, trustees of the Revocable Living Trust of John H. and Mary Louise Seinar UTA, quit claim deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 14, block 2, $0.
• Crossing Group to Cronan Custom Homes Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 4, lot 119, $89,000.
• Crossing Group to Cronan Custom Homes Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 4, lot 105, $89,000.
• Estill Mark Gilliam and Melissa Ann Gilliam to James C. Ellis III and Kymberly Monson, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 4, $154,000.
• Oakland LLC to David J. Nandrasy and Karen L. Nandrasy, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 17R1, $353,535.
• Daniel Bowman and Annette Bowman to Dean A. Hampton, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 80, $47,000.
• Petra Baker and Gordon R. Baker to Stephanie Joan Koepfer, warranty deed, District 2, Silo Acres, unit 4, lot 75, $305,000.
• Angela M. Makinen to John Eric Freer and Eva Broadaway, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 7 and PT 8, block 30, section 3, $130,000.
• Valiant Enterprises LLC to Marshall W. Nowlin Jr., and Mary M. Nowlin, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 11, block 16, $399,469.52.
Aug. 28
• Harlan Jenkins to Harlan Jenkins and Colten Jones, quit claim deed, District 1, 2.5 acres, $0.
• Edward M. Zimmerman to Ronald G. Singer and Jacoba Singer, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 17, block 11, $355,000.
• Brad Kirkland to Jimmy F. Vaughan and Barbara J. Vaughan, trustees of the Vaughan Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 25, block 2, $12,000.
• Dennis Nehila to Eminent Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 8, block 1, $18,000.
• AKJ LLC to Barbara Ann Thomas, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 3, $3,800.
• Karl Adam Beck and Erica R. Beck to William R. Nelson and Zoebeth Nelson, warranty deed, District 3, Harold Dean Brewer property, lot 3R, $205,900.
• Patricia A. Craig to Matthew Brain Kramek and Susan Marie Kramek, trustees of the Matthew and Susan Kramek Family Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 588R, section 2, $366,625.
• Will J. Jenkins to Greg Ledbetter, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, block 5, section 2, $38,500.
• Robert T. Walsh to Justin Sims and Michelle Miller, warranty deed, District 3, Crestwood Hills, unit 1, lot 75, $166,500.
• Michael J. Tallent and Opal R. Tallent to John R. Day, warranty deed, District 4, 1 acre, $55,000.
