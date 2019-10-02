Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Sept. 20
• Brian L. Oshaughnessy, sub trustee, and Michael Eugene Patterson to 1st Franklin Financial Corporation, trustees deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lots 65 and 66, $11,621.39.
• Thomas F. Wilson and Nancy T. Wilson to TV Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 14, block 12, $0.
• Darlene Pearl Jinkens and Walter L. Jinkens, deceased, to Toni Jinkens, trustee of the Jinkens Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $0.
• John Henry Jinkens and Walter L. Jinkens, deceased, to Toni Jinkens, trustee of the Jinkens Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $0.
• Pamela Poggensee and Walter L. Jinkens, deceased, to Toni Jinkens, trustee of the Jinkens Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $0.
• Russel Logan Jinkens and Richard Clay Jinkens, deceased, to Toni Jinkens, trustee of the Jinkens Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $0.
• Jennifer Starr Henegar and Richard Clay Jinkens, deceased, to Toni Jinkens, trustee of the Jinkens Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $0.
• Christine Long, Christine Jinkens and Richard Clay Jinkens, deceased, to Toni Jinkens, trustee of the Jinkens Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $0.
• Toni Lynne Jinkens and Walter L. Jinkens, deceased, to Toni Jinkens, trustee ,of the Jinkens Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $0.
• Scott Lawson and Jacqulyn Lawson to Jacqulyn Lawson and Judith Ann Kolassa, quit claim deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, lot 48, $0.
• Dexter Wayne Thomas and Wayne Thomas to Scott Crain, warranty deed, District 2, $259,900.
• O.R. Phelps, Orville Ray Phelps, Orval Ray Phelps, Jon Tyler Oody and Sarah N. Phelps to Cheryl Ann Hodgson, trustee of the Cheryl Ann Hogdson 2001 Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 32, $215,000.
• O.R. Phelps, Orville Ray Phelps, Orval Ray Phelps, Jon Tyler Oody and Sarah N. Phelps to Cheryl Ann Hodgson, trustee of the Cheryl Ann Hogdson 2001 Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudoun Estates, lot 33, $110,000.
• Toni Lynne Jinkens, trustee of the Jinkens Living Trust, to Quyen Vo Nguyen and Khanh Minh Nguyen, warranty deed, District 1, Herman A. Watson, tract 4, $197,000.
• Sandra B. Knowlton to Thomas K. Chaffee III and Marcia P. Chaffee, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 11, block 2, $345,000.
• Thomas D. Lewis and Catherine I. Lewis to James C. Goyert and Nancy J. Goyert, trustees of the James C. Goyert and Nancy I. Goyert Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 15, block 11, $365,000.
• Lighthouse Pointe Community Association Inc., to Robert A. Laipply and Lisa L. Jones, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, lot 40, $45,900.
• Nicholas Anthony and Danielle Anthony to Michael Shane Wood and Teresa A. Wood, warranty deed, District 4, 14 acres, $105,000.
• Mary Ann Merritt to Wayne M. Doster Sr. and Wayne M. Doster Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 1, block 17, $5,000.
• James Huntzicker and Donna Huntzicker, trustees of the Huntzicker Family Revocable Trust, to Diane H. Engel, trustee of the Diane H. Engel Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 1, block 8, $1,175,000.
• Aleodor Bufanu and Alina Rotar to Jacquelyn J. Fisher, trustee of the Fisher Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 2, block 1, $340,000.
• Jacquelyn J. Fisher, trustee of the Fisher Living Trust, to Timothy J. Carney and Donna L. Carney, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 2, block 21, $505,000.
• Nancy M. Szalai, trustee of the Szalai Family Trust, to Ralf Bzura and Diane Sue Bzura, trustees of the Bzura Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 17, block 14, $18,500.
• AKJ LLC to Linda Godoy, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 10, block 8, $3,800.
Sept. 23
• Wilson & Associates PLLC, sub trustee, and Sandra G. Masingill to Justin Treadwell, Saskcus LLC and James M. Tipton, trustees deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase II, lot 105, $111,000.
• Sherill A. Ford and Carl D. Ford to Marian V. Fisher, quit claim deed, District 3, $0.
• Linda Marlana Reagan to Ray William Reagan Jr., quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• William H. Prickett, Stella D. Prickett and Delores Prickett to Stella D. Prickett and Delores Prickett, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 11, block 5, $0.
• Brenda Wiggins to Brenda Wiggins, Linda Lou Shelton and Joshua A. Green, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.42 acres, Huff Addition, PT 2 and PT 3, $0.
• Bob Dewitt and Peggy Dewitt to Scott Cass and Jarin Cass, quit claim deed, District 1, Huff Addition, lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, $0.
• Mary Lois Stroud to Mary L. Stroud, trustee of the Stroud Family Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Villas at Avalon, unit 2, lot 30, $0.
• Bruce R. Ertell and Denise D. Ertell to Bruce R. Ertell and Denise D. Ertell, trustees of the Denise D. Ertell Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point Courts, lot 14, block 1, $0.
• David Robert Barnes and Dianne Leslie Barnes to David Robert Barnes and Dianne Leslie Barnes, trustees of the Barnes Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 271, $0.
• Andrew T. Decker and Rebecca Sue Tedesco Decker to Terry D. Hildreth and Kelsey Shoemaker, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 78, $240,000.
• Richard L. Regala and Rose M. Regala to Lenore Giannola, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 6, block 6, $265,000.
• Kenneth William Tobler and Myrtle Kirby Tobler to James Kenneth Gilbert III and Ashley S. Gilbert, warranty deed, District 5, Wheeler, lot 5, $195,000.
• Precision Builders Inc., to Dean Feldkamp and Becky Feldkamp, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 17, block 9, $310,000.
• Betty Jo Laughlin to Blair Kristine Patterson, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 14, block 12, section 4, $79,000.
• Chad Fontanarosa, Diane M. Sams, deceased, and Taylor Sams to Jose A. Gonzalez and Gabriela Zavala, warranty deed, District 1, Hope Haven, phase 1, lot 10, $116,500.
• Charles J. Infantino and Karen L. Infantino to Sorin Deac and Silvia Deac, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 4, block 14, $3,000.
• William R. Johnston Jr., trustee of the Barbara J. Cardwell Revocable Living Trust, to Jeffrey C. Gowin and Mark K. Gowin, warranty deed, District 2, Pinewood Condominium, unit 12, $231,450.
• Jo Anne Potter and William A. Potter Jr. to Richard Dale Tindell Jr., warranty deed, District 4, $106,500.
• Bruce E. Johnson and Pamela H. Johnson to Jason E. Robinson, warranty deed, Oak Creek, lot 11R, $369,000.
• Gary Massey and Kim Massey to Arnold B. Tanner and Kimberly L. Tanner, warranty deed, District 2, Kim Massey, lot 1, $208,000.
• Carolyn A. Blankenmeyer, trustee of the Carolyn A. Blankenmeyer Trust Agreement, to Hugh Martin Calloway Jr. and Kellie E. Calloway, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 899R, section 4, $2,072,500.
• Patricia M. Smith to Paul B. Godfrey and Pamela J. Godfrey, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot 16, block E, $185,000.
• AKJ LLC to Denny Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 42, block 9, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to Denny Smith, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 41, block 9, $3,800.
• Ronald Shane Carver to Jerry S. Moore, warranty deed, District 1, Wesley Carver and Shane Carver, lot 1, $89,000.
Sept. 24
• Olivia Renee Hardy, Matthew Browder and Elizabeth A. Hardy, deceased, to Olivia Renee Hardy and Matthew Browder, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Nathan Scott and Lori Scott to Rella F. Frazier, warranty deed, District 1, Town of Loudon, lot 57, $89,900.
Sept. 25
• Joanne Diersch, trustee of the Revocable Living Trust, to Werner H. Diersch and Joanne Diersch, trustees of the Diersch Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 7, block 1, $0.
• Joanne Diersch, trustee of the Revocable Living Trust, to Werner H. Diersch and Joanne Diersch, trustees of the Diersch Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 13, block 2, $0.
• Joanne Diersch, trustee of the Revocable Living Trust, to Werner H. Diersch and Joanne Diersch, trustees of the Diersch Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 12, block 2, $0.
• Albert L. Meric Jr. to Thomas Duane Lewis and Catherine Irene Lewis, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 11, block 8, $499,999.
• Emmit Boone, Judi Boone and Judi Muncy to CMH Homes Inc., warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 33, $36,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Francie L. Bacon, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 51, block 10, $3,800.
• Bishop Construction LLC to Markus Stonikas and Bonnie L. Yale, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 4, block 1, $350,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Perry N. Nicholson and Bonnie L. Fulton, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 16, block 16, $3,800.
• American Homes 4 Rent Properties Six LLC to Thomas James McConnell and Rhonda Lee McConnell, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 21, $212,900.
• John C. May and Mollie Lenoir May to James A. Verschaeve and Joann L. Verschaeve, trustees of the Amended and Restated Trust Agreement of James A. Verscaeve Jr. and Joann L. Verschaeve, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 48, block 15, $308,133.
• Tennie Phillips to Richard F. Wardrop and Andrea L. Wardop, warranty deed, District 1, 1.44 acres, $14,000.
Sept. 26
• Leonard A. Hite and Carolyn S. Hite to Robert F. Miller and Susan M. Miller, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 2, block 4, $65,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.