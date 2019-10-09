Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Sept. 25
• Emmit Boone, Judi Boone and Judi Muncy to CMH Homes Inc., warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 33, $36,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Francie L. Bacon, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 51, block 10, $3,800.
• Bishop Construction LLC to Markus Stonikas and Bonnie L. Yale, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 4, block 1, $350,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Perry N. Nicholson and Bonnie L. Fulton, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 16, block 16, $3,800.
• American Homes 4 Rent Properties Six LLC to Thomas James McConnell and Rhonda Lee McConnell, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 21, $212,900.
• John C. May and Mollie Lenoir May to James A. Verschaeve and Joann L. Verschaeve, trustees of the Amended and Restated Trust Agreement of James A. Verscaeve Jr. and Joann L. Verschaeve, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 48, block 15, $308,133.
• Tennie Phillips to Richard F. Wardrop and Andrea L. Wardop, warranty deed, District 1, 1.44 acres, $14,000.
Sept. 26
• Leonard A. Hite and Carolyn S. Hite to Robert F. Miller and Susan M. Miller, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 2, block 4, $65,000.
Sept. 27
• Raymond S. Lowrey Jr. to Pamela D. Lowrey, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 8, block 11, $0.
• Ted P. McDonald and Opal M. McDonald to Ted P. McDonald and Opal M. McDonald, quit claim deed, District 3, Henry McDonald estate, lots 12 and 13, $0.
• Ted P. McDonald and Opal M. McDonald to Ted P. McDonald and Opal M. McDonald, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 15, block 9, $0.
• Ted P. McDonald and Opal M. McDonald to Ted P. McDonald and Opal M. McDonald, quit claim deed, District 3, Henry McDonald Estate, lots 12 and 14, $0.
• Robert D. Malone and Doris C. Malone to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 35, block 8, $1,500.
• Ibraham & Haroon Real Estates Inc., to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 3, block 4, $1,500.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to TV Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 1, block 3, $1,500.
• Michael J. Spencer and Jorene K. Spencer to Samuel Allen and Randi Allen, warranty deed, District 1, Chota View Courts, lot 2, block 1, $153,000.
• Shannon L. Wieland, trustee of the Shannon L. Wieland Revocable Trust, to James Elliott and Janet Elliott, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Lagoon, lot 4, block 1, $344,500.
• Fred H. Lawson to Angela F. Lawson and Freddie H. Lawson, warranty deed, District 5, Old Hickory, PT 5, $210,000.
• Sharon P. Cooper to Charity H. Cooper and James R. Cooper, warranty deed, District 5, WT Hubbard, PT 5, PT 7 and PT 8, $193,000.
• Cody Wayne Graves to Jacob Velba and Lauren Velba, warranty deed, District 5, 12.96 acres, $155,000.
Sept. 30
• Wilson & Associates PLLC, sub trustee, Shawn A. Geiger and Elizabeth White to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, trustees deed, District 1, Houston Farm, PT 7, $81,900.
• Wilson & Associates PLLC, sub trustee, Thomas A. Herron and Tiara Herron to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, trustees deed, District 4, lot 7, $92,040.
• Michael Alan Tamosiunas, trusteee of the Elizabeth Ellen Tamosiunas Revocable Living Trust, to Michael Alan Tamosiunas and Richard Edward Tamosiunas, trustees deed, District 1, Chatuga Point Courts, lot 2, block 2, $0.
• Felicia M. Breedlove, Joshua V. Richards, Felicia Marie Richards and Joshua V. Richards to Felicia M. Breedlove and Joseph E. Breedlove, quit claim deed, District 2, Hillsborough, lot 9, $0.
• Margrie L. Brooks to Brian Atchley and Sheila Atchley, quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• Noah Myers to Noah L. Myers and R. Knick Myers, quit claim deed, District 5, LR Gentry Estate, lot 24, $0.
• Rigoberto Banegas to Rigoberto Alexander Banegas Galo, Sandra Lillian Guano Moreno, Michael Alexis Banegas and Christopher Anthony Banegas, quit claim deed, District 5, 1 acre, $0.
• Rigoberto Banegas to Rigoberto Alexander Banegas Galo, Sandra Lillian Guano Moreno, Michael Alexis Banegas and Christopher Anthony Banegas, quit claim deed, District 5, .61 acres, Northview Estates, lot 7R, $0.
• Angela P. Wolfe, trustee of the Mary P. Willis Revocable Trust, to Glenn D. Hanson and Mary A. Juillerat, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 25, block 15, $33,000.
• Thomas E. Derr and Laura M. Derr to Joseph Robert Landsman Jr. and Ronda Landsman, warranty deed, District 2, Point Harbour, lot 44, $917,500.
• Bobbie Abbott and Robbie D. Abbott to Hayden A. Webb and Nicole A. Simon, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 5 and 6, block 32, section 5, $155,000.
• Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine K. Kantenwein, trustees of the Kanteinwein Family 2007 Trust, to Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kantenwein, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 1, block 11, $0.
• Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine K. Kantenwein, trustees of the Kanteinwein Family 2007 Trust, to Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kantenwein, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 15R, $0.
• Bruce A. Giles and Rebecca L. Giles to Jeffrey Kyle Lewis and Samantha Renee Williams Lewis, warranty deed, District 1, Hillcrest, lot 9, section B, $315,000.
• Gayle M. Scirocco to Steven G. Klasnich and Ginger L. Klasnich, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase VII, lot 898R, section IV, $350,000.
• Carol Englander, trustee of the Donald C. and Carol L. Englander Residence Trust, to Richard Allen Cargile and Marie Louise Cargile, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 12, block 6, $955,000.
• Gary Lewis Wimer, trustee of the Gary Lewis Wimer Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, and Karen Lynne Wimer, trustee of the Karen Lynne Wimer Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, to Monty Benefiel and Kari Porter, trustees of the Benefiel Porter Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 886R, section 4, $400,000.
• Teddy Jones, Brenda Jones, Dillard Jones Jr. and Peggy D. Jones, deceased, to Christopher Hill and Adelyn Hill, warranty deed, District 3, .976 acres, $190,000.
• Kenda Jenkins, Brandy N. Heckman, Jacob Jenkins and Tracie Jenkins Robinson, deceased, to Ronnie Kelly, warranty deed, District 2, $15,000.
• Christopher Anthony Arriola and Sheryl Lowe to Christopher Anthony Arriola, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Derick Robinson and Anna Robinson to Malissa S. Berdit and Christopher Berdit, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 11, block 5, $300,000.
• Jon Dean Giffin and Teresa W. Giffin to Amber Ruddle and Anthony Ruddle, warranty deed, District 3, $390,000.
• Rodney Neal Scarbrough, Jerry Lee Scarbrough, Randall Chris Scarbrough, Deborah Ella Scarbrough Jones and Rickie S. Arden, deceased, to Noah Myers, warranty deed, District 5, LR Gentry Estate, lot 24, $69,850.
• Lighthouse Pointe Community Association Inc., to Rick Bridges, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 3, $37,900.
• Clint A. Bush, Heather J. Bush and Heather J. Trosper to Cody Wayne Graves and Kelly L. Graves, warranty deed, District 2, 2.572 acres, Edward R. Strange property, tract 11, $398,000.
• Kenny McNabb to Ryan V. Stephens and Amber D. Stephens, warranty deed, District 1, 1.59 acres, Kenny McNabb property, lot 1, $137,000.
Oct. 1
• Nanthawan Dye to Lucas P. Dye, quit claim deed, District 5, Dixie Meadows, lot 7, $0.
• Lynn L. Lyon to Lynn L. Lyon, trustee of the Lynn L. Lyon Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 9, block 5, $0.
• TV Holdings LLC to Gary Sawicki and Linda M. Sawicki, trustees of the Sawicki Family Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 12, block 9, $3,800.
• George Schloegel and Joan Schloegel to Stephen E. Jackson and Barbara A. Jackson, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 11, block 4, $69,500.
• Greg Cummings and Dorie Cummings to David Porter Stapp and Robin Lynn Stapp, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 24, block 2, $483,150.
• William B. Wright and Marsha N. Wright to William B. Wright and Marsha N. Wright, warranty deed, Hardin Estates, lots 18R and 21R, blocks F and S, $0.
• Travis Watson to Gerardo Zavala Sr. and Gerardo Zavala Jr., warranty deed, District 1, .5 acres, $38,000.
• Apex Homes and Properties LLC to Aurora Arias, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 9 and 10, block 17, section 4, $45,000.
• Betty Chrisman to Darrell Price, Lisa Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 2, Betty Chrisman, lot 1, $55,000.
• Stacy L. Mills, Stacy Leann Mills Harwell and Clint Aaron Harwell to Makenna K. McDonald, Patrick B. Gardner and Brandi E. Gardner, warranty deed, District 1, $98,000.
• James C. Webb and Tressa D. Webb to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 17, $30,900.
• James McAlister, Steven C. Wolfgram and MWI to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 30, $40,000.
• James McAlister, Steven C. Wolfgram and MWI to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 11, $40,000.
• Scott Cass and Jarin Scott to SSNA Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Huff Addition, lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, $130,000.
• Robert L. Brackenridge and Susan W. Brackenridge to Scott S. Pihlaja and Mary Josephine Pihlaja, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 3, block 3, $312,000.
• Christopher A. Griffin, executor, Martin W. Griffin, deceased, and Todd E. Sander, trustee of the Martin W. Griffin Trust, to Bruce A. Broxterman, trustee of the Bruce A. Broxterman Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 8, lots 916R3 and 916R4, $1,415,000.
• Brian R. Climer to Roy M. Ledbetter Jr., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 75, $300,000.
• Catherine T. Marvin to William G. Schreiber and Janine L. Schreiber, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 11, block 18, $58,000.
• Sheriann L. Baker, Sheriann L. Hergott and James Baker to Bradley Michael Nardone, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 3, lot 39, $170,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Cory Bryson Hedgecock and Katharine Phillips Hedgecock, warranty deed, District 5, Hedgecock property, lot 1R, $258,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Jacob K. Mourfield and Kaitlen T. Mourfield, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 16, $191,660.
Oct. 2
• Lawrence C. Wooden to Theresa A. Wooden, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 8, block 4, $0.
• Theresa Wooden to Lawrence C. Wooden, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua shores, lot 17, block 17, $0.
• Eddie R. Helton to Arthur H. Butler and Hilda H. Butler, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 8, block 8, $0.
• John H. Reinecke and Barbara A. Reinecke to John H. Reinecke and Barbara A. Reinecke, trustees of the John H. Reinecke and Barbara A. Reinecke Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, $0.
• Douglas L. Duff, trustee, and William N. Rogers Jr. to state of Tennessee, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Mary Russell to Mary Russell and Tracy Wilhelm, quit claim deed, District 5, .969 acres, $0.
• Mary Russell to Tracy Wilhelm, quit claim deed, District 5, 8.722 acres, $0.
• John Henry Holmes to Michael A. Weiler and Margaret E. Weiler, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 9, block 8, $534,000.
• Douglas L. Duff, trustee, William N. Rogers Jr. and Mary Bell Phelps Duff to Cash Express LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 6, 7 and 8, block 32, $240,000.
• Jeffrey G. See and Sheila D. Booe to David E. Sanders Jr., warranty deed, Rockingham, lot 39, $427,000.
• Stephen G. Littleton and Joy H. Littleton to Nashville Quality LLC, warranty deed, Cedar Grove, lot 11R, $395,000.
• Bobby Barbour to Daniel Robertson, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 27 and 28, block 14, section 1, $126,900.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, Coyatee Hills, lot 6, block 5, $25,000.
Oct. 3
• Lisa Teah Reusche, Tanya Sheree Browning and Ella Maddox Carlin, deceased, to Lisa Teah Reusche and Tanya Sheree Browning, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Betty Brooks Wright and Robertta Kaye Brooks Pelham to Daniel R. May and Karen L. May, quit claim deed, District 1, 2 acres, $0.
• Mattheus C. Vanderende and Dorothy Ann Vanderende to Mattheus C. Vanderende and Dorothy Ann Vanderende, trustees of the Vanderende Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Greens at Toqua, lot 1, block 1, $0.
• Garth Smith, Jessica Gonzalez and Jessica L. Smith to Deja Laray Norby and Thomas Norby, warranty deed, District 2, Blackberry Landing, lot 59, $299,000.
• Michael L. Levesque and Robin Z. Levesque to Joshua Howe and Martha Howe, warranty deed, District 6, Levesque property, lot 1, $206,278.
• Margaret Kittl and Michael J. Kittl to Brett A. Shaffer and Teresa M. Shaffer, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 4, block 10, $275,000.
• Delmar J. Davis and Martha H. Davis, trustees of the Davis Family Revocable Living Trust, to Philip Ernest Cobble, warranty deed, District 2, Dan H. Jones, lot 7, $180,000.
• Delmar J. Davis and Martha H. Davis, trustees of the Davis Family Revocable Living Trust, to Philip Ernest Cobble, warranty deed, District 2, Dan H. Jones, lot 8, $180,000.
• Frank Bucca Jr. and Connie T. Bucca to Jack B. Allen, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 25, $284,000.
• Christine Lanford to Calabe McMillian and Robert McMillian, warranty deed, District 4, Town Plat 1822, PT 21, block E, $41,000.
• Joann Kerley to Harry Christopher Wampler and Angela O. Wampler, warranty deed, District 1, 1.2 acres, $40,000.
