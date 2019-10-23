Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 11
• Terry N. Tiegs to Jeremy Scott Tiegs, quit claim deed, District 3, 5.095 acres, $0.
• Scott Andrew Cottrell and Kathryn Marshall Cottrell to Sue Humphries, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Shores, lot 24, block 4, $750,000.
• Alma Anunciacion and Nestor Nardo to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lots 5 and 6, block 10, $3,000.
• Justin May and Jenny May to James Arthur Kohl and Susan C. Schneider, warranty deed, District 2, $149,000.
• Joseph F. Bolt and Glenda Sue Bolt to James W. Pratt and Kylee L. Pratt, warranty deed, District 3, Joseph Bolt, lot 1, $360,000.
• James E. Burkholder and Martha Sue Burkholder to Christopher Barton and Brooke A. Barton, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 3, lot 6, block G, $550,000.
• Randy Jackson and Royce D. Brigance Jackson to David Harris and Pamela Harris, warranty deed, District 3, Teri Snelgrove property, lot 1, $63,900.
• Mary Rebecca Kagley and Mary Rebecca Wampler to Jeffrey R. Yerkes, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 21, 22, 23 and 24, block 11, section 2, $106,100.
• Robert Williams and Peggy Williams, trustees of the Williams Revocable Living Trust Agreement, to James T. Ohatnick, warranty deed, District 1, Robert and Peggy Williams property, $550,000.
• Cecil L. Hartline to Juan L. Villanueva Abalos, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 118, $277,500.
• AKJ LLC to Carole L. Ford, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 4, block 13, $3,000.
• Shannon Littleton to Wayne L. Runzel, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 50, $115,000.
• Marilyn J. Smith, trustee of the Evrett E. Smith and Marilyn J. Smith Revocable Trust, to Judy Handley, warranty deed, District 2, Chota Cove, lot 4, block 1, $300,000.
• Kathi D. Mickel to Shannon Littleton, warranty deed, District 2, Emerald Court, lot 5, $99,352.
• Justin P. Anderson and Teresa McAmis Hartsook to Richard Callahan and Eileen Callahan, warranty deed, District 2, Emerald Court Villas, phase IV, lot 6, $92,000.
• William Ploetz and Kathleen Ploetz to Randall Hatchett and Carol Hatchett, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, lot 96, $462,000.
• Carvin T. Smudrick and Janet Smudrick to Fernando Lara and Maricela Vasquez, warranty deed, District 2, Candlenook, lot 3, $80,000.
• Regina Lynn Irwin, Regina Lynn and Roger Irwin to Casey L. Cooper and Jacob A. Cooper, warranty deed, District 1, Forrest Hills, lot 14, block B, $130,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Travis L. Norman and Erica M. Norman, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 17, $174,900.
Oct. 14
• Angelica Zavala to Mario Garcia Garcia, quit claim deed, District 2, .53 acres, $0.
• Alcide L. Porell and Yvonne C. Porell, trustees of the Porell Revocable Living Trust, to Alcide L. Porell and Yvonne C. Porell, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 14, block 7, $0.
• Michael David Barnard to Marcia Barnard, warranty deed, District 2, 2 acres, $0.
• Francis E. Prince and Rebecca A. Prince, trustees of the Francis E. Prince and Rebecca A. Prince Living Trust, to Travis S. Brown, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 78, $310,000.
• Cook Bros Construction LLC to Dennis P. Netzel, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 22, block 17, $389,500.
• Mountain West IRA Inc., and Karen L. Fakouri to Kimberly A. Collier and Douglas M. Collier, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 39, block 9, $7,500.
• Daniel J. Elliott and Victoria E. Elliott to Ashley Brooke Kirby and Dustin Wayne Kirby, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 12, $303,900.
• Wilbur E. Ackerman and Theresa Moon Ackerman to Ronald D. Emmerson and Kathryn S. Emmerson, trustees under the Ronald D. Emmerson Living Trust and the Kathryn S. Emmerson Living Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Villas at Avalon, unit 2, lot 47R, $425,000.
Oct. 15
• Wilson & Associates PLLC sub trustee, Joshua Sean King, Brittany L. King and Brittney King to Wells Fargo Bank NA, trustees deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 11, block 35, $47,068.
• Andrew Chadwick and Carrie Chadwick to Frank Weaver and Donna Weaver, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Frank Weaver and Donna Weaver to Manuel Chavez, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Tellico Village Townhouse Association, quit claim deed, Tanasi Cove Villas, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, block 2, $0.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Tellico Village Property Owners Association Inc., quit claim deed, Tanasi Cove Villas, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15, block 2, $0.
• Jacqueline R. Dean and Jacqueline A. Rusher to Thomas S. Dean and Jacqueline R. Dean, trustees of the Thomas S. Dean and Jacqueline R. Dean Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, $0.
• Finis Dwayne Rushing and Janie Rushing to City of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Michael E. Perkins and Dorothy Jean Perkins to City of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Craig Richesin and Suzanne Richesin to City of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Kenneth Lane and Linda Lane to City of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Sandra L. Bokan to City of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Michael C. Cartwright and Diann Cartwright to City of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Tammy Holt and Sue J. Clotfelter to Sergio Tinoco, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots PT 12 and 11, block 20, section 4, $87,000.
• AKJ LLC to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 15, block 16, $3,800.
• Robert B. Harris and Mary M. Harris to James P. Pinto and Svetlana Pinto, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 5, $339,000.
• Peter Pacitto to Robert D. Hume and Susan J. Hume, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 2, block 13, $8,500.
• RDMN Investments LLC to Christy Vallandinham, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 1, block 6, $475,000.
• David Weech to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 6, block 18, $1,500.
• Randall A. Martin, trustee of the Roskind Family Revocable Trust, to Daniel Parker, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Point, phase III, lot 16, $27,000.
• Precision Flooring and Design Inc., to Charles Truitt Rose, warranty deed, District 5, Creekwood Park, lot 3, $117,000.
• BSB Holdings II LLC to Krystal Company, warranty deed, District 5, .714 acres, Krystal Company, $850,000.
Oct. 16
• Gary D. Klemz and Cynthia A. Klemz to City of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• George Federico Reyes, trustee of the George Federico Reyes Revocable Trust, to Robert M. Almes II and Linda S. Almes, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 14, block 4, $16,000.
• Timothy W. Armsby and Sharon A. Armsby to Benjamin Snodderly and Amanda L. Snodderly, warranty deed, District 2, $195,000.
• Travis Law to Gary Justin Ferguson and Summer Ferguson, warranty deed, District 3, 1.8 acres, $281,000.
• Kimberly Harper to Shelley F. Buckner, warranty deed, District 2, Chestnut Ridge, lots 88 and 89, $205,000.
• James R. Ipser, Catherine V. Ipser and Ipser Properties LLC to Shawn Smithee and Shelley Smithee, warranty deed, Lenoir City, lot 9, block 34, section 5, $33,000.
• Norman Arden and Crystal Arden to Marlene I. Blanco and Olman Blanco, warranty deed, District 5, $80,000.
Oct. 17
• Loretta Fay Martin to Andrea Dawn Moats, quit claim deed, District 2, 1 acre, $0.
• Susan Clendenen, trustee of the Homer V. and Sue M. Simpson Revocable Living Trust, to Gene Bray Simpson and Tommy Simpson, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Development Ventures GP to Oakland LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 25R1, $44,012.
• William S. Kitelynn and Stephanie M. Kitelynn to Francisca Rodriguez Herrera and Omar Castaneda, warranty deed, District 3, 1.365 acres, Creed Bass property, $30,000.
• Christina Griggs and Christina M. Parent to Melanie Nicole Bench, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot PT 6, block 39, section 2, $121,500.
• Russell J. Baldani, executor, and Robert E. Baldani, deceased, to Bobby Toney and Donna C. Toney, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 5, block 3, $650,000.
