Oct. 4
• Brock & Scott PLLC sub trustee, Bobby J. Herrington Jr. and Georgia G. Herrington to Quint Bourgeois, Green Mountain Properties Inc., and James M. Tipton, trustees deed, District 1, Roberson Estates, lot 4, $123,241.
• David Michael Russell to Suzanne Russell, Cindy Clabough, Karen Reed, Kelly Loftis, Jill Russell and Douglas Russell, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• James Curtis Seay to Timewise Property Solutions LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $63,531.
• Richard Cole to Sabrina Rasar, Kenneth Mahaney and Frances Mahaney, warranty deed, District 5, $165,000.
• Eagle Realty XI LLC and Eagle Holdings XI LLC to Loudon Propco LLC, warranty deed, District 1, $12,254,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to C. George Hendrickson and Patricia W. Hendrickson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 39, $315,900.
• Shawn Budd Boles to Ray Blevins and Nancy Dee Blevins, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 33, block A, $60,000.
Oct. 7
• J. Donald Richardson and Jamison Hurt to J. Donald Richardson, trustee of the J. Donald Richardson Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, lot 18, block 11, $0.
• William M. Koch Jr., Mark R. Koch and Barbara A. Mahowski to CS Holdings LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 21, block 8, $0.
• Sealey Investments LLC to Venture Building LLC, quit claim deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, unit II, lot 7, $0.
• WindRiver Investments LLC to WindRiver Development Corporation, quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 354, $0.
• Wilma C. Bickers to Malinda B. Green, Matthew L. Bickers, Michael L. Bickers and Mark L. Bickers, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 7, block 17, $0.
• Bonnie McKee to Bonnie McKee, Brian A. Johnson and Thomas J. McKee, quit claim deed, District 5, 1 acre, McKee, lot 1, $0.
• Bonnie McKee to Bonnie McKee and James McKee, quit claim deed, District 5, 2 acres, McKee, lot 2, $0.
• Roderick Jaworski to Mary J. Lafara, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 52., $219,900.
• Oakland LLC to Patrick J. Molitor and Karen A. Molitor, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 40R, $325,900.
• Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kantenwein to Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kanteinwein, trustees of the Kantenwein Family 2007 Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 15R, $0.
• Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kantenwein to Reid Edward Kantenwein and Katharine Kimberly Kanteinwein, trustees of the Kantenwein Family 2007 Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 1, block 11, $0.
Oct. 8
• Mary R. Ledbetter to Rebecca J. Cain, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 11, block 21, $0.
• Mary Ruth Ledbetter to Mary Ruth Ledbetter, trustee of the Revocable Living Trust of Mary Ruth Ledbetter, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 9, 22, 23, 24 and 25, blocks 10 and 16, sections 2 and 4, .08 acres, $0.
• Rose Mary Calvert to Rose Mary Calvert, trustee of the Rose Mary Calvert Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Watts Bar Estates, lot 36, $0.
• Scott Curtis to Nicole Curtis, quit claim deed, District 1, 10.8 acres, $0.
• George E. Martin and Linda L. Martin to Ronald Washburn and Janice Washburn, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 13, block 1, $63,000.
• WR Development Corporation to John Peterson and Delores Peterson, warranty deed, District 3, Driftwood at WindRiver, phase 1, lot 512, $503,263.
• WR Development Corporation to Matim Property LLC, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 354, $741,400.
• Pensco Trust Company, Howard J. Hoyt and J. Hoyt Howard IRA to Gregory E. Boling and Martha A. Boling, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 9, $28,500.
• Quint Bourgeois to Randy Martinez, warranty deed, District 2, Hardin Estate, lot 4, block H, $235,000.
• Tennessee National Development LLC to Michael C. Levesque and Asnath W. Macharia, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 7, lot 21, $91,000.
• Iosif Milas and Maria Milas to Keith Bailey and Andrea Bailey, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 74, $54,000.
• John David Bearden and Andrea Bearden to Daniel S. Chinn and Kayla P. Chinn, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, unit III, lot 101, $192,000.
• Juliet N. Plemons to Danny L. Wilson and Jennifer J. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, $191,000.
• Michael D. Haley and Pamula Haley to Patricia J. Waln, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates, lot 28, $187,000.
• Jacob Carmichael to Timothy C. Lettiere and Nancy E. Lettiere, warranty deed, District 2, Forest Hills, lot 6, $314,000.
• James Erskin Ervin and Deborah Richardson Ervin, trustees of the James and Deborah Ervin Living Trust, to William Turbeville and Evelyn Turbeville, warranty deed, District 2, 3.36 acres, $30,000.
• Douglas G. Smith and Martha E. Smith to Charlotte S. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 14, block 8, $55,000.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr. to Michael W. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 60, $38,000.
Oct. 9
• Van T. Elkins to Susan Elkins Fox and Stephen Charles Fox, quit claim deed, District 1, 57 acres, $0.
• Susan Elkins Fox to Van T. Elkins and Rosemary V. Elkins, quit claim deed, District 4, 65 acres, $0.
• Susan Elkins Fox to Van T. Elkins and Rosemary V. Elkins, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Van T. Elkins to Susan Elkins Fox and Stephen Charles Fox, quit claim deed, District 1, 39 acres, $0.
• Ralph Crass to Sandra J. Parkerson, quit claim deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 137, $0.
• Rudy P. Berg Jr. to Rudy P. Berg, trustee of the Rudy P. Berg Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 69, $0.
• Ohara Properties Inc., to Bryan C. Brisson, warranty deed, District 3, Hickory Valley, lot 2R1, $60,000.
• David Stephens to Stevette Griffin, warranty deed, District 1, $126,000.
• Rachel M. Fair and Gregory A. Fair to Mark Christopher Martin and Karen Cates Martin, warranty deed, District 2, Cornerstone Village, lot 25, $210,000.
• Mountain Capital Solutions LLC to Luis E. Cisneros Paredes, warranty deed, District 2, Hamilton and Dearmond, lots 34 and PT 35, $143,000.
• Russell Woody, Terry D. Bright, and Tika Jo W. Bright, deceased, to James Douglas Stephens and Nancy Jane Stephens, warranty deed, District 1, $125,000.
• Jessie F. Lyles and Laura D. Lyles to Michael W. Runge and Joy Natures Olita Runge, warranty deed, District 2, $81,500.
Oct. 10
• Marion R. Blevins and Nancy D. Blevins to Nancy Dee Blevins, trustee of the Nancy Dee Blevins Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 4, lot 54, block C, $0.
• Adam I. Fletcher to Jason Clarence Ward, warranty deed, District 1, .31 acres, Port Madison, lot 147, $148,900.
• Oakland LLC to George F. Swade, Judith J. Swade and Gheryl Lynne Swade, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 49R, $336,500.
• Ronnie Kelly to Ydania Mariela Funes Lopez, warranty deed, District 2, $22,500.
• Gordon J. Thom and Mara I. Thom to Thomas W. Kelley Jr. and Magdalena L. Kelley, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 10, block 1, $55,000.
• John Lagodna and Lisa Lagodna to Steven L. Howard and Elizabeth H. Howard, warranty deed, District 5, Villas at Avalon, unit 2, lot 31, $355,750.
• Frances L. Varner, Edward J. Varner, deceased, Nellie Louella Varner, deceased, V.E. Varner, deceased, Virgil Edward Varner, deceased, and Hazel Jo Jenkins, deceased, to Jose L. Frutos Diaz and Brenda Garcia Espinoza, warranty deed, District 2, $105,000.
• Ricardo R. Silvera and Angelia R. Silvera to Karm Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Jaywite, unit 2, lots 2 and 3, $1,715,000.
