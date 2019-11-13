Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 24
• Brock & Scott PLLC sub trustee and Martha Romano to Branching Banking and Trust Company, trustees deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 17, block 30, section 2, $123,000.
• Oakland LLC to Richard Allen Fields and Celya Harrell Fields, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 40R, $361,612.
• Town Creek at Knoxville LLC to 123 Market Drive LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Market at Town Creek, lot 3, $700,000.
• DMC Solutions Inc., to Douglas F. Sprous, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 5, block 27, $175,000.
• Marilyn L. Mascaro and Gary B. Mascaro to Jasper M. Milliken and Shirley A. Milliken, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase 5, lot 23, $293,000.
• Carole Ashe Simpson, executor, Catherine Ashe, William G. House, Richard A. House, Ethan A. House, Lessye Lee Ashe, deceased, Angelo Matthew Romano, executor, Nicholas Ashe Romano, Marty Ashe Romano, deceased, and Martha Ashe Romano, deceased, to Homestead Land Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Dan Jones, lots 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 70, $525,000.
• Gregory H. Carney, trustee of the Gregory H. Carney Living Trust, to Ellis R. Wyatt and Susan D. Wyatt, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 31R, $497,500.
Oct. 25
• Anna Roberts to Douglas Mitchell and Kathleen Mitchell, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 2, block 2, $3,740.
• Hunt Investments LLC to Cody L. Cox and Madeline G. Cox, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot PT 7, block D, $175,000.
• Bill Terry Construction Co. Inc., and Acorn Construction Co. Inc., to KQ Properties Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 41, $39,900.
• Hawk Hunt Properties LLC to LK Hunt Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, lot 213, $110,000.
• Gwen S. Hargis Shipley, trustee of the Residuary Trust Under Item IV of the Last Will of Larry J. Hargis, Larry J. Hargis, deceased, Ariel Ivy Hargis and Ciara Haley Hargis Phillips to David Lee and Brian Walden, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 14, block 9, $1,500.
Oct. 28
• Janet Ososki, trustee of the WF Blair Revocable Trust, to John D. Heflin, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 20, block 7, $360,000.
• Judy A. Gussett to Steve G. Russell and Gene S. Russell, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 11, block 14, $7,500.
• Eminent Construction LLC to Christopher Bryant Dix and Pamela Jean Dix, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 5, block 12, $320,000.
• Arthur H. Butler and Hilda H. Butler to Charles V. Parr and Katherine S. Parr, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 8, block 8, $50,000.
• Jane Masterson, trustee of the Jane Masterson Revocable Trust, to George M. Maresca and Arlene Somers Maresca, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 28, block 7, $350,000.
• Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church to Garry Lynn Rolen, warranty deed, District 5, $205,200.
• Glendon D. Nichols and Nina Nichols Lambert to Jonathan Stratton Thomas, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 30, block 15, $243,000.
• Edward S. Begle and Gail Titunik Begle to Judith A. Strohwig, trustee of the Judith Ann Theoharis Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 30, block 3, $277,250.
• Gregory C. Alford to Samuel M. Keen and Judy H. Keen, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 154, $56,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Robert M. Holden and Janet R. Holden, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 28, block 6, $597,000.
• Keith M. Russell and Audrey H. Russell to Joshua Bickerstaff and Kristen Bickerstaff, warranty deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 21R, $40,000.
• Lewis Frazer III, Melissa Renee Frazer and Tellico Acquisition Group LLC to Matthew Spalding and Sarah Spalding, warranty deed, District 3, Fairview Road Tellico Lake, lot 1R 3, $268,000.
Oct. 30
• Thomas J. Kowaleski and Therese E. Kowalewski to Richard Leonard Krawczyk and Maribeth L. Krawcyzk, trustees of the Richard L. and Maribeth L. Krawczyk Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 2, block 9, $12,000.
• Harry Dean Housley, Karen Housley and Helen Karen Wheeler Housley to William Carrillo and Oscar Carrillo Lopez, warranty deed, District 5, Taylor, lot 2R, $110,000.
Oct. 31
• Marleigh Gossan to Ryan Marine Ranieri, warranty deed, District 1, $109,900.
• Jill B. Walden to Charles Richard Reither and Regina Lynne Reither, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, lot PT 30, $191,000.
• Ronald J. Goble to Westside Farms LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 3.79 acres, $89,581.
• Westside Farms LLC to Ronald L. Goble, warranty deed, District 2, 3.79 acres, $89,581.
• Hickory Creek Partners to G. Caira LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Hickory Creek Business Park, lot 15, $110,000.
• Sheila H. Woody and Carl B. Cook to Charles Eric Gunsallus and Murcedes Gunsallus, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 6, lot 28, block B, $369,000.
• Michael D. Thompson to Preston M. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lots PT 2 and 1, block 3, $30,000.
• Randal R. Humphreys and Letha Humphrey to Dana L. Kelley and Jeffrey W. Kelley, warranty deed, District 1, Bonnie J. Howard Estate, lot 13, $245,000.
Nov. 1
• James W. Bond IV to Wanda Ward, warranty deed, District 5, 1.495 acres, Hilda Porter Lee property, $145,000.
• Tyler H. Oody and Ashton E. Oody to Andres Olvera Aguilera, Gabriela Guzman Zavala and Alicia Olvera, warranty deed, District 2, Sweetwater Creek, phase 1, lot 78, $200,000.
• Joseph P. Borger and Sharon D. Borger to Debra Lamar and Patricia Gayle Ray, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 14, block 14, $465,000.
• Lloyd M. Watkins and Kathy Watkins, trustees of the Lloyd and Kathy Watkins Family Trust, Lloyd Milton, Kathy Watkins, Elizabeth Watkins and Elizabeth Gobrecht to Candace S. Puckett, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lots 1 and 2, $325,000.
• James P. Pinto and Svetlana Pinto to Kevin M. Shea, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 15, block 7, $316,000.
• Stephen D. McAvoy and Maria P. McAvoy to John Rhode and Margaret B. Rhode, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 4, block 7, $485,000.
• Herndon B. Rudasill and Mary M. Rudasill to Kilgore Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 14, block 8, $14,000.
• William F. Kirkland, Jane P. Anderton and Nancy P. Jett to Michael Manning and Savannah Manning, warranty deed, District 1, Kirkland Jett and Anderton Corporate Park Drive, lot 2, $23,000.
• Jerry Pinckey Black Jr., and Norma Mayton Black to Charles Lucas Oran and Bethany Oran, warranty deed, District 1, $340,000.
• Andrey Oselsky and Svetlana Oselsky to Indian Gap Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 35, $50,000.
• Vadim Gheati and Natalia Gheati to Indian Gap Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 32, $50,000.
• Ana Shova and Ana Gheati to Indian Gap Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, unit 2, lot 13, $50,000.
• Kenneth Kersey Edward to Kody Millikan, warranty deed, District 1, Chota View Courts, lot 9, block 1, $163,000.
• Christopher K. Reid and Rebekah L. Reid to Candy Jean Duncan and Bruce Duncan Sr., warranty deed, District 5, Davis, lot 4R, $227,500.
• Denziel C. Westby Sr., trustee of the Winnifred McKesey Revocable Trust, to Jorge Chavez, warranty deed, District 1, $21,500.
Nov. 4
• Geremy L. Hawkins and Shannon Hawkins to Dustin B. Lee and Tamara L. Lee, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 10, $355,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Joyce M. Lamantia, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 81, $99,000.
• Steve Curtis, David Curtis and Greg Curtis to Michael B. Lewis and Lucero R. Lewis, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 19 and 20, block 25, section 3, $74,000.
• Roger Reed Lowry, Traci D. Lowry and Barbara Lean Lowry, deceased, to Richard D. Long and Elizabeth Ann Long, warranty deed, District 3, 1 acre, $50,000.
• Magnify Capital Real Estate Fund LP to Magnify Real Estate Borrower SPV I LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Cornerstone Village and Martel Estates East, lots 23 and 134, $420,000.
• Barbara H. Daugherty to Mirko Rastovic and Amy D. Rastovic, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, lot 108R1, $1,650,000.
• William R. Brown Jr., and Alisa Mae Brown to Christopher Reid and Rebekah Reid, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 72, $342,000.
• David B. Gower and Grace M. Gower to William R. Fuller Jr., and Lisa A. Fuller, warranty deed, District 2, Silver Oak, lot 20, $355,000.
• Joshua J. Osborne and Tiffany R. Osborne to William Herbstreit, warranty deed, District 3, Hickory Valley, lot 11, $239,900.
• Robert F. Byrnes to Dean C. Reynolds and Jodi L. Reynolds, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 4, block 33, $427,000.
• Publio Gregorio Simones and Erika M. Simones Brand to Philip Constantino and Carol Constantino, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 49, $36,500.
• Click Family Limited Partnership to Timothy J. Click and Karen E. Click, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 19, 20, 21 and PT 22, block 22, section 1, $210,000.
Nov. 5
• Robert M. Holden and Janet R. Holden, trustees of the Robert M. Holden Living Trust, to Raymond J. Slonina and Kathryn G. Bougie, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 9, block 1, $550,000.
• William Glaser and Martha Glaser to Warren P. Allen and Gretchen P. Allen, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 30, block 18, $485,000.
• Donald N. Marinos and Barbara M. Marinos to Carl A. Maskew and Karen A. Maskew, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 7, block 2, $329,000.
• Cindy D. Latham to William Oneil and Stacy Oneil, warranty deed, District 2, .47 acres, Pleasant Ridge, lot 17R, $147,000.
• Emily H. Herrington, Robert Herrington and Bobby Herrington to Peyton Sizemore and Alicia Sizemore, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 14, $309,900.
• Stephen G. Littleton and Joy H. Littleton to Roy Bryan Petett, warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lots 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, $427,310.
Nov. 6
• Robert Michael Dowell, trustee of the Robert Michael Dowell Living Trust, to Joseph P. Borger and Sharon D. Borger, warranty deed, District 6, Links at Avalon, unit 6, $382,500.
• Barrett W. Hobbs and Amy E. Hobbs to David A. Amerine and Carly A. Amerine, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase VI, lot 166, $230,000.
• James Robert Tipton and Michelle L. Tipton to Thomas E. Ouellette and Ashley Davis Ouellette, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 1, block 28, section 3, $214,900.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Bryan J. Roth and Jacqueline L. Roth, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 5, block 3, $439,500.
• Cody M. Smith and Melanie T. Smith to Jeremy D. Share and Sarah E. Share, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 3 and 4, block 13, section 2, $85,000.
• Development Ventures to Oakland LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 25R2, $44,012.
• Edith Ann Watt and Greg Watt to Zook Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 3, Lafollette property, lot 1, $80,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Cheryl C. Burroughs, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 40, $317,900.
• Primos Land Company LLC to Dale Ferrero and Kathy Ferrero, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 8, lots 22 and 23, block F, $42,000.
Nov. 7
• Gooitzen Hessel Greebe, trustee of the Yellie H. Greebe Revocable Living Trust, to Jean Elizabeth Griffith, trustee of the Griffith Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Landing, lot 32, block 1, $400,500.
• Peter Hall to Jennifer L. Capps and Austin B. Capps, warranty deed, District 2, Montvue Farm, lot 2, $225,500.
