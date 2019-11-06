Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Oct. 15
• Wilson & Associates PLLC sub trustee, Joshua Sean King, Brittany L. King and Brittney King to Wells Fargo Bank NA, trustees deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 11, block 35, $47,068.
• Tammy Holt and Sue J. Clotfelter to Sergio Tinoco, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots PT 12 and 11, block 20, section 4, $87,000.
• AKJ LLC to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 15, block 16, $3,800.
• Robert B. Harris and Mary M. Harris to James P. Pinto and Svetlana Pinto, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 5, $339,000.
• Peter Pacitto to Robert D. Hume and Susan J. Hume, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 2, block 13, $8,500.
• RDMN Investments LLC to Christy Vallandinham, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 1, block 6, $475,000.
• David Weech to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 6, block 18, $1,500.
• Randall A. Martin, trustee of the Roskind Family Revocable Trust, to Daniel Parker, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Point, phase III, lot 16, $27,000.
• Precision Flooring and Design Inc., to Charles Truitt Rose, warranty deed, District 5, Creekwood Park, lot 3, $117,000.
• BSB Holdings II LLC to Krystal Company, warranty deed, District 5, .714 acres, Krystal Company, $850,000.
Oct. 16
• George Federico Reyes, trustee of the George Federico Reyes Revocable Trust, to Robert M. Almes II and Linda S. Almes, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 14, block 4, $16,000.
• Timothy W. Armsby and Sharon A. Armsby to Benjamin Snodderly and Amanda L. Snodderly, warranty deed, District 2, $195,000.
• Travis Law to Gary Justin Ferguson and Summer Ferguson, warranty deed, District 3, 1.8 acres, $281,000.
• Kimberly Harper to Shelley F. Buckner, warranty deed, District 2, Chestnut Ridge, lots 88 and 89, $205,000.
• James R. Ipser, Catherine V. Ipser and Ipser Properties LLC to Shawn Smithee and Shelley Smithee, warranty deed, Lenoir City, lot 9, block 34, section 5, $33,000.
• Norman Arden and Crystal Arden to Marlene I. Blanco and Olman Blanco, warranty deed, District 5, $80,000.
Oct. 17
• Development Ventures GP to Oakland LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 25R1, $44,012.
• William S. Kitelynn and Stephanie M. Kitelynn to Francisca Rodriguez Herrera and Omar Castaneda, warranty deed, District 3, 1.365 acres, Creed Bass property, $30,000.
• Christina Griggs and Christina M. Parent to Melanie Nicole Bench, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot PT 6, block 39, section 2, $121,500.
• Russell J. Baldani, executor, and Robert E. Baldani, deceased, to Bobby Toney and Donna C. Toney, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 5, block 3, $650,000.
Oct. 18
• Village Homes LLC to Dirk S. Leach and Carole E. Leache, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Hills, lot 6, block 5, $45,000.
• Home C. Ward III and Tina Renee Ward to Zachary D. Ward and Hannah M. Ward, warranty deed, District 2, lot 4, $130,000.
• Zachary D. Ward and Hannah M. Ward to Thomas A. White and Teela R. White, warranty deed, District 2, $102,000.
• Krystal Company to FCPT Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 5. .714 acres, Krystal Company, $1,428,571.
• Riley C. Burgess to Carrie L. Gardonio and Joseph D. Gardonio, warranty deed, District 5, $151,500.
• Christopher C. Plovich Jr. and Jessica M. Plovich to Lisa Joi Sborne and Christopher Henderson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 8, block 16, $247,900.
• Donna A. Selvidge, Arizona Selvidge and Seeley Michelle Spaulding to Benjamin Curtis, warranty deed, District 1, 3.9 acres, $95,000.
• Heather D. Eylward to Green Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, .99 acres, $70,000.
• James W. Miller and Wendy D. Miller to Melissa M. Abel, warranty deed, District 4, 13.35 acres, Stockton Valley Ranches, lot 1, $430,000.
• Betty Jo Hammontree to Sandra W. Scott and Donnie G. Scott, warranty deed, District 3, 3.89 acres, $45,000.
Oct. 21
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC sub trustee, James E. Nelms and James E. Nelms Jr. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, trustees deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lots 7 and 8, $143,520.
• Ronald L. Holsapple and Patti L. Holsapple to David Crook and Lorraine Crook, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Point, lot 2, block 1, $890,000.
• Sherry Kirkland Rayson to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 12, block 11, $1,500.
• Richard A. Greene and Shirley F. Greene to Molly A. Jordan and Paul Jordan, warranty deed, District 4, 3.52 acres, Greene property, lot 1, $165,000.
• Ashley B. Kirby, Ashley B. Ragland and Dustin W. Kirby to Brian D. Kerr, warranty deed, District 2, Silo Acres, lot 29, section 2, $220,500.
• Melanie Carnation Thomas and Jonathan Stratton Thomas to Martin C. Robson, trustee of the Martin C. Robson MD Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 1, block 15, $486,750.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to David Doucey and Kathleen Doucey, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 10, block 1, $442,500.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Steven A. Riehle and Debi Riehle, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 14, block 9, $353,900.
• Marcus E. Malais and Wendy A. Malais to Lawrence J. Foys, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 8, block 3, $18,000.
• Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to SBAP Enterprises, warranty deed, District 2, .51 acres, $65,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Julie Best and Danny Best, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lot 24, $200,000.
• Sandra L. McGuire to Julia Stutts Wilson and Scott D. Wilson, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 44, $32,900.
• Jason S. Gentry and Heather C. Gentry to Angela Fowler, trustee of the Angela Hood Richardson Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 7, block 12, $335,000.
• Daniel Brian Buffalo to Ryan N. Hall and Ceria N. Hall, warranty deed, District 2, $129,000.
• Ronald L. Schmieder and Teri L. Schmieder to Clayton Properties Group Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 29, $190,000.
• Stanley F. Mania to Shane A. Gordon and Christi A. Gordon, warranty deed, District 2, $149,900.
• S and J Real Estate Partnership to John W. Gillen and Linda I. Gillen, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 14, block 3, $340,000.
• Oakland LLC to Paul J. Grudek Revocable Trust and Mary S. Grudek Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 18R, $361,900.
• Wesley D. Montgomery and Jenny M. Montgomery to Sampson L. Garcia and Michelle M. Garcia, warranty deed, District 2, $230,000.
• Brandon S. Boehms and Rachel M. Boehms to Samuel D. Langley and Sarah Q. Langley, warranty deed, District 5, Cordova, phase II, lot 12, $248,000.
• Mark Fletcher to Edgar Ivan Gonzalez Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase I, lot 23, $165,000.
Oct. 22
• Karl James Josefchuk and Karl Anthony Josefchuk, deceased, to Kennedy Heritage Properties, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 5, block 4, $165,000.
• John McCloskey to Newton Curran Williams and Colleen June Williams, trustees of the Williams Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 28, block 8, $22,000.
• William Mark Thomas to Nicole G. Jenkins, warranty deed, District 2, Bowater Timber 1 LLC, lot 21, $125,000.
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Otto Heck, warranty deed, District 5, Stonebrook, lot 9, $244,400.
• Donald Morris and Drema Morris to Ryan Williams and Kelsey A. Williams, warranty deed, District 5, Mahlon Place, lot 47, $290,000.
• Douglas L. Farris and Debbie M. Farris to Tristan G. McGill and Hannah K. Harberts, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 1, lot 78, $183,041.
• Cherie A. Chapman and City of Lenoir City to Jacob E. Gurley, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 5, block 29, section 3, $14,000.
• Marion N. Kelly Jr., to RDMN Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 16, block 15, $16,500.
• Gary W. Rosenbaugh and Janice S. Rosenbaugh to Richard D. Cline and Karyn M. Cline, warranty deed, District 2, Executive Meadows, lot 22, $150,000.
Oct. 23
• Raina L. Tindall and Young T. Tindall to Mark J. Drafahl and Silvia M. Drafahl, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 6, block 15, $40,000.
• Paul A. Anderson, executor, and Marion D. Anderson, deceased, to Robert Johnston Stewart and Bonnie Lee Stewart, warranty deed, District 1, Sequoyah Point Villas, lot 20, block 1, $500,000.
• Donald L. Cronce and Linda B. Cronce to Judy Steffah, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 14, block 6, $250,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to David K. Brenner and Linda S. Brenner, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 21, block 6, $3,500.
Oct. 24
• Brock & Scott PLLC sub trustee and Martha Romano to Branching Banking and Trust Company, trustees deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 17, block 30, section 2, $123,000.
• Oakland LLC to Richard Allen Fields and Celya Harrell Fields, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 40R, $361,612.
• Town Creek at Knoxville LLC to 123 Market Drive LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Market at Town Creek, lot 3, $700,000.
• DMC Solutions Inc., to Douglas F. Sprous, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 5, block 27, $175,000.
• Marilyn L. Mascaro and Gary B. Mascaro to Jasper M. Milliken and Shirley A. Milliken, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase 5, lot 23, $293,000.
• Carole Ashe Simpson, executor, Catherine Ashe, William G. House, Richard A. House, Ethan A. House, Lessye Lee Ashe, deceased, Angelo Matthew Romano, executor, Nicholas Ashe Romano, Marty Ashe Romano, deceased, and Martha Ashe Romano, deceased, to Homestead Land Holdings LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Dan Jones, lots 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 70, $525,000.
• Gregory H. Carney, trustee of the Gregory H. Carney Living Trust, to Ellis R. Wyatt and Susan D. Wyatt, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 31R, $497,500.
Oct. 25
• Anna Roberts to Douglas Mitchell and Kathleen Mitchell, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 2, block 2, $3,740.
• Hunt Investments LLC to Cody L. Cox and Madeline G. Cox, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lot PT 7, block D, $175,000.
• Bill Terry Construction Co. Inc., and Acorn Construction Co. Inc., to KQ Properties Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 41, $39,900.
• Hawk Hunt Properties LLC to LK Hunt Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, lot 213, $110,000.
• Gwen S. Hargis Shipley, trustee of the Residuary Trust Under Item IV of the Last Will of Larry J. Hargis, Larry J. Hargis, deceased, Ariel Ivy Hargis and Ciara Haley Hargis Phillips to David Lee and Brian Walden, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 14, block 9, $1,500.
Oct. 28
• Janet Ososki, trustee of the WF Blair Revocable Trust, to John D. Heflin, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 20, block 7, $360,000.
• Judy A. Gussett to Steve G. Russell and Gene S. Russell, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 11, block 14, $7,500.
• Eminent Construction LLC to Christopher Bryant Dix and Pamela Jean Dix, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 5, block 12, $320,000.
• Arthur H. Butler and Hilda H. Butler to Charles V. Parr and Katherine S. Parr, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 8, block 8, $50,000.
• Jane Masterson, trustee of the Jane Masterson Revocable Trust, to George M. Maresca and Arlene Somers Maresca, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 28, block 7, $350,000.
• Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church to Garry Lynn Rolen, warranty deed, District 5, $205,200.
• Glendon D. Nichols and Nina Nichols Lambert to Jonathan Stratton Thomas, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 30, block 15, $243,000.
• Edward S. Begle and Gail Titunik Begle to Judith A. Strohwig, trustee of the Judith Ann Theoharis Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 30, block 3, $277,250.
• Gregory C. Alford to Samuel M. Keen and Judy H. Keen, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lot 154, $56,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Robert M. Holden and Janet R. Holden, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 28, block 6, $597,000.
• Keith M. Russell and Audrey H. Russell to Joshua Bickerstaff and Kristen Bickerstaff, warranty deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 21R, $40,000.
• Lewis Frazer III, Melissa Renee Frazer and Tellico Acquisition Group LLC to Matthew Spalding and Sarah Spalding, warranty deed, District 3, Fairview Road Tellico Lake, lot 1R 3, $268,000.
Oct. 30
• Thomas J. Kowaleski and Therese E. Kowalewski to Richard Leonard Krawczyk and Maribeth L. Krawcyzk, trustees of the Richard L. and Maribeth L. Krawczyk Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 2, block 9, $12,000.
• Harry Dean Housley, Karen Housley and Helen Karen Wheeler Housley to William Carrillo and Oscar Carrillo Lopez, warranty deed, District 5, Taylor, lot 2R, $110,000.
Oct. 31
• Marleigh Gossan to Ryan Marine Ranieri, warranty deed, District 1, $109,900.
• Jill B. Walden to Charles Richard Reither and Regina Lynne Reither, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, lot PT 30, $191,000.
• Ronald J. Goble to Westside Farms LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 3.79 acres, $89,581.
• Westside Farms LLC to Ronald L. Goble, warranty deed, District 2, 3.79 acres, $89,581.
• Hickory Creek Partners to G. Caira LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Hickory Creek Business Park, lot 15, $110,000.
• Sheila H. Woody and Carl B. Cook to Charles Eric Gunsallus and Murcedes Gunsallus, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 6, lot 28, block B, $369,000.
• Michael D. Thompson to Preston M. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lots PT 2 and 1, block 3, $30,000.
• Randal R. Humphreys and Letha Humphrey to Dana L. Kelley and Jeffrey W. Kelley, warranty deed, District 1, Bonnie J. Howard Estate, lot 13, $245,000.
