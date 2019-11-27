Following are property transactions recorded at the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Nov. 8
• James J. Walsh and Marcella K. Walsh to Willet W. Kriewell and Vickie Kriewell, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 5, block 7, $365,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Platinum Builders LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 9, block 10, $7,000.
• Lorraine Fusco to Mariano Antonio Arturo and Abbie Gail Arturo, trustees of the Arturo Family Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Waters Edge, lot 3R, $84,000.
• Logan Shook and Stacy Shook to Daniel Spaulding and Nickole Spaulding, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 7, $375,000.
• Steven Vineyard to Natalie Gutierrez and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 2, $112,000.
• Joshua Wallace to Olympus Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 2, $90,000.
• James Goodwin to Kimberly Richardson, trustee of the Sue E. Richardson Irrevocable Gift Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 2, lot 26R, $280,000.
• Stephen Hunter Moss and Amy S. Moss to Charles Gilreath and Linda Gilreath, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit I, lot 34, block A, $534,400.
• James D. Godsey and Leann Godsey to Jacob Greene, warranty deed, District 1, $120,000.
Nov. 12
• RDMN Investments LLC to Michael D. Hall and Sharon M. Henry Hall, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 18, block 20, $400,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Steven Barone Sr., and Steven Barone Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 7, block 15, $3,250.
• CS Holdings LLC to Gary Sopotnick and Janice Knob, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 21, block 8, $3,800.
• Thomas E. Schelter and Loretta J. Schelter to Douglas W. Randall and Gwendolyn D. Randall, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 1, block 2, $30,900.
• Theodore L. Provencher and Judith A. Provencher to Ronald P. Hansen and Janet L. Hansen, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 11, block 4, $10,000.
• Sherron L. Shelton and Sharon L. Cannon to Nick Young and Bryson Young, warranty deed, District 2, Hardin Estates, lot 7, block H, $55,000.
• Timothy Wayne Currier II to Troy Richardson, warranty deed, District 2, $31,000.
• Mary Kinser to Darren C. Imfeld and Isabel T. Imfeld, warranty deed, District 3, Mary Kinser 2 Lot, lot 1, $130,000.
• Sandra L. McGuire to George Miller and George Miller II, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase II, lot 88R, $87,000.
• Tennessee National Development LLC to Jeffrey Evans Lewis and Patricia Dooner, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 4, $71,000.
• Debra Belcher to Helen Diana Russ O’Reilly and Alison Rigney, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 6, block 9, $199,900.
• Ronald A. Fasse, trustee of the John W. Fasse Living Trust, to Richard J. Kranz and Debra L. Kranz, warranty deed, District 1, Greens at Toqua, lot 13, block 2, $225,000.
• Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction to Robert Decanio, Barbara Decanio, Jeffrey A. Rager and Beth A. Rager, trustees of the 2007 Jeffrey A. Rager and Beth A. Rager Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 20, block 16, $305,300.
• Earl H. Triplett Jr., and Ann L. Triplett to Susan A. Bartolini and Michael R. McMillan, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 23, block 1, $444,900.
• Porsche L. Shantz to Debra Ann McMahon and Paul William McMahon, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 15 and 16, block 17, section 3, $142,500.
• Tywanna Long and Mary Williams to James R. Cabral and Angela Cabral, warranty deed, District 2, 3.018 acres, Roger and Paula Owen property, $309,000.
• Armando Lemus and Maria Isabel Murillo Cisneros to Joshua W. Kelsey and Dawn M. Kelly, warranty deed, District 1, Town of Loudon, lot 250, $78,850.
• Robert E. Gorman Jr., and Sheila S. Gorman to Glenn Allan Gallington and Karen Leigh Gallington, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 27, block 7, $15,000.
• Mark W. Gheen and Charles W. Gheen to Brad Crowder and Latosha Crowder, warranty deed, District 1, White Estates, lot 10, $13,750.
• Mark W. Gheen and Charles W. Gheen to Brad Crowder and Latosha Crowder, warranty deed, District 1, White Estates, lot 9, $13,750.
• Patrice E. Simon and Mitchell J. Simon Jr., trustees of the Mary M. Simon Trust, to Aleodor Bufanu and Alian H. Rotar, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 5, block 15, $6,000.
Nov. 13
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 4, block 8, $16,000.
• Joye L. Henderson, trustee under Henderson Living Trust, to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 9, block 10, $11,000.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 17, block 9, $8,000.
• Lance Lopez to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 10, block 3, $11,500.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 18, block 9, $8,000.
• Patrick Spencer and Renae Spencer to Bobby Charles Bell II and Amanda Berube Bell, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 6, $312,900.
• Terry L. Moats and Andrea D. Moats to Onie M. Hoang, warranty deed, District 2, Terry L. Moats and Andrea D. Moats property, lot 1, $270,000.
• Charles B. Gatlin III and Jennifer L. Gatlin to Lucas D. Noe and Kelle R. Noe, warranty deed, District 5, Fields at Pine Grove, unit 1, lot 2A, $900,000.
• Ann M. Raby to David L. Raby, warranty deed, District 2, $127,000.
• Joshua Sharp and Michaila Farrell to Brock Galyon, warranty deed, District 1, 5.34 acres, Wagner property, $145,000.
Nov. 14
• Ralph W. Neace to Robert J. Garza and Faith A. Garza, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 1, block 4, $250,000.
• Donald K. Watson to RDMN Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 12, block 10, $11,000.
• Evelyn Bruce to Jorge L. Gonzalez Espinoza, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeview Heights, unit 1, PT 23, $157,500.
• George M. Miller II and Joy B. Miller to Richard Addante and Stephanie Addante, warranty deed, District 2, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 222, $975,000.
• James L. Thomas and Pamela R. Thomas to Roger K. Frantz, warranty deed, District 2, Executive Meadows I, lot 43, $207,000.
• Kathryn A. Griffith to Jessica N. Presnell and Jerry H. Presnell, warranty deed, District 3, 4.02 acres, $40,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Erica Henderson and Russell D. Henderson, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 1, lot 2, $530,000.
• Robert L. Barber and Arliss S. Barber, trustees of the Robert L. and Arliss S. Living Trust, to Patrice M. Boucher, trustee of the Patrice M. Boucher Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 12, block 12, $795,000.
Nov. 15
• Carolyn S. Carpenter to Mayra Castro Gonzalez and Jose Luis Gonzalez Cortes, warranty deed, District 1, Valley Vista, lot 75, $100,000.
• Lemuel E. Wiggins III and Greer A. Johnson to Nancy Flecha Meermans, trustee of the Nancy Flecha Meermans Trust Agreement, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 268, $271,200.
• Mary Jane Nash to James Arthur Hatcher, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 4, block 53, $85,000.
• Mary A. Sandel, trustee of the Robert and Mary Sandel Revocable Living Trust, to John C. Scheuermann and Elizabeth A. Wellington, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 5, block 4, $847,500.
Nov. 18
• Gary Harvey and Lisa Harvey to Scott Peterson and Michell Herder, warranty deed, District 1, Piney Woods, lots 9 and 10, $62,000.
• John C. Compton and Cindy G. Compton to David J. Maki and Catherine J. Maki, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 1, block 18, $275,000.
• David H. Osborne and Cynthia Lee Osborne to Jeffrey J. Kiddey and Susan B. Kiddey, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 4, block 5, $7,500.
• Tracey Heilman, trustee of the Charlene Kay Vanhaften Revocable Trust, to Howard Michael Anderson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 3, block 3, $270,000.
• Robert A. Seavey and Therese A. Seavey to Henry Holevinsky, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 7, block 10, $12,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Association and Violet Galyon Holt, deceased, to Cogdill Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 4.73 acres, $285,500.
• Pingora Loan Servicing LLC to James Kohl, warranty deed, $115,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 5, block 6, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 10, block 12, $7,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 31, block 8, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to Capital Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 2, block 3, $3,800.
• Rodney Jones and Nickole Jones to Scott Wolf, warranty deed, District 1, Blairs Addition, lot 59, $48,340.
• Lawrence L. Waugh and Kaydeon E. Waugh to Danny Best and Julie Best, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lot 23, $20,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Paul Antone and Katherine Antone, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 97, $92,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Edward Martin and Kathy Lincoln Martin, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 96, $92,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Ricky E. Peterson and Kenda S. Peterson, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 83, $92,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Paul R. Lapointe and Rebecca Ann Lapointe, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 80, $99,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Bradford L. Hancock and Diane L. Hancock, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 79, $92,000.
• Scott A. Summers, Jeffrey B. Summers and Vicki Marie Summers, deceased, to David Kevin Brown, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 7, block 17, $200,000.
Nov. 19
• Scott A. Harris Jr., and Natalie N. Harris to Joe N. McCarter and Britney R. McCarter, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 10R, $365,300.
• Donald Batho and Michael Dimitrios Kokkoris to Michael C. Richardson, warranty deed, District 1, Doughty Farm, lot 8, $149,900.
• Kevin Thompson to Ronald R. Prince and Lillian R. Prince, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 792R1, section 1, $95,000.
• William Patrick Ingram to Marcos Serrato, warranty deed, District 1, William Patrick Ingram property, lot 2, $136,000.
• Bishop Construction LLC to James Vey Lightner and Eileen M. Connolly, trustees of the Lightner Connolly Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 14, block 7, $300,000.
• AKJ LLC to Martha Hixon and Timothy Hixon, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 17, block 6, $3,800.
Nov. 20
• Raymond F. Lowrey Jr., Raymond F. Lowrey and Pamela Dianne Lowrey to Larry Fox and Rhonda L. Fox, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 19, block 8, $420,000.
• Michael T. Bates and Cherrine K. Bates to William J. Oreilly and Marykate Oreilly, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XI, lot 1079, $145,000.
• George F. Bruss and Mary Beth Bruss, trustees of the George F. Bruss and Mary Beth Bruss Revocable Trust, to Gary Jackoway and Ingrid Schwantes Jackoway, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 1, block 16, $690,500.
• Peggy St. Hilaire to Cherine D. Lewis and Duane R. Lewis, warranty deed, District 3, Lakeview, lots 7 and 8, $325,000.
• Betty Jo Miller and Betty Jo Ooten to Timothy J. Winkler, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 64, $34,500.
• Santford Ripley Boley III and Elizabeth Whittington Boley to R&E Ventures LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 83, $30,000.
• Lorraine M. Harbaugh, trustee of the Lorraine M. Harbaugh Revocable Living Trust, to James Lavon Thomas and Pamela Renee Thomas, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 59, $203,000.
• Donna B. Viars, Donna Beatrice Cartwright Kiser, Donna Cartwright, James Herman Cartwright and Nancy Cartwright to Jeff McDonald and Teresa McDonald, warranty deed, District 1, 4.15 acres, $58,000.
Nov. 21
• Olivio Rene Rodriguez and Ana I. Rodriguez to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 1, block 6, $1,500.
• Jack G. Rountree to Travis M. Dickson and Jessica R. Dickson, warranty deed, District 5, 2.813 acres, $334,000.
• Saleha Farzaie and David Khan to Robert Lawrence Gross, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 14, block 3, $14,000.
• Dirk A. Vandeest and Izabela M. Vandeest to Larry J. Priddy and Ryan Michael Priddy, trustees of the Weggo Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Deerfield Crossing, lots 11 and 12R3, $1,150,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.