Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
March 6
• Brock & Scott PLLC sub trustee, Donald R. Roberts and Betty C. Roberts to Judin Treadwell, trustees deed, District 1, $86,600.
• William Brook Bowden to Jason R. Culvahouse and Bobby R. Culvahouse, warranty deed, District 1, 6.38 acres, $0.
• Martha Gardin to Rebecca Joan Minor, quit claim deed, District 2, .2 acres, Jeremiah Wampler, lot 1, $0.
• Robert M. Gilley, trustee of the Robert M. Gilley Trust, to Robert M. Gilley and Barbara J. Gilley, quit claim deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 15, lot 1339R, $0.
• Calloway Hunt Real Estate LLC to Calloway Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, block 16, section 1, $278,900.
• Calloway Hunt Real Estate LLC to Calloway Real Estate LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 1.29 acres, $1,181,800.
• C. Lee Huffaker Jr., and Elizabeth Huffaker to Saroj Patel, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 27, block 9, $2,400.
• Christopher J. Saylor and Sandra M. Saylor to Hunter S. Giles, warranty deed, District 2, .48 acres, $120,000.
• Kenny Phillips, Michael E. Frank and Jackie Jo Frank to Michael J. Kozykosi, warranty deed, District 1, Roberson Springs, unit No. 1, lot 16, $298,100.
• AKJ LLC to Gregory V. Leroy and Nancy M. Leroy, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 24, block 9, $5,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Jake M. Nieto, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 15, block 3, $4,000.
March 9
• Virginia S. Larue to Virginia S. Larue and Robert Lewis Larue, quit claim deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 80R1, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, 8.15 acres, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, 17.22 acres, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, .006 acres, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, 17.04 acres, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, 13.40 acres, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 3, 17.22 acres, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, PT 1 and PT 2, blocks 23 and 26, section 5, $0.
• Albert J. Bell to Albert J. Bell, trustee of the Albert J. Bell Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, PT 1, PT 2, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 38, 39 and 5, blocks 34, 26, 27 and 22, section 5, $0.
• Jason L. Reed to Laycon Reed, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Thomas David Huffman to Janet Lea Huffman Murr, quit claim deed, District 5, Ford, lot 18, $0.
• Paul Tidmore to Paul Tidmore and Vicki Diane Tidmore, quit claim deed, District 2, Huffman Brothers, lots 29 and 30, $0.
• WindRiver Investments to WR Development Corporation, quit claim deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 65R, $0.
• Gary Adkins to Gary Lee Adkins, trustee under the Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Gary Lee Adkins, warranty deed, District 1, Greens at Toqua, lot 4, block 2, $0.
• Marc D. Johnson and Joyce A. Johnson to Marc D. Johnson and Joyce A. Johnson, trustees of the Johnson Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 11, block 28, $0.
• Kevin L. McCarthy and Dawn M. McCarthy to Kevin L. McCarthy and Dawn M. McCarthy, trustees of the Kevin L. McCarthy and Dawn M. McCarthy Joint Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 16, block 9, $0.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Emily A. Martens, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 41, $175,000.
• WR Development Corporation to Julie Kaye Stoneburner and Mark Alan Stoneburner, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 65R, $448,900.
• John Liuzzo to Dawn Chase and Neal Chase, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 6, block 14, $8,500.
• Joel E. McGinnis and Devonda R. McGinnis to James Mitchell Howard, warranty deed, District 4, Joel E. McGinnis, lot 4, $145,000.
• Michael L. Levesque and Robin Z. Levesque to Brian Gilbert and Dee Gilbert, warranty deed, District 2, 10.60 acres, $250,000.
• Joshua W. Hunter and Sarah Bree Hunter to Thomas H. Lowry Sr., and Katherine D. Lowry, warranty deed, District 1, Bonnie J. Howard Estate, lot 15R, $163,845.
March 10
• Anette L. St. Cyr to Louis Leveque St. Cyr, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 12, block 11, $0.
• Joni L. Goddard, Joni Leann Hamil and Joni Leann Hamil Scott to Rickey W. Hamil and Donna M. Hamil, warranty deed, District 4, Hamil Scott, lot 2, $0.
• Katharyn S. Lamons and Dewey L. Lamons Sr., to Brenda D. Hooks, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 1, block 1, section 2, $146,000.
• Madewell Homes LLC to William Daniel Chamberlain and Joan Bailey Chamberlain, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 26, block 11, $369,900.
• Louis Leveque St. Cyr to Dale Kaiser and Terri Kaiser, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 12, block 11, $5,500.
March 11
• Larry W. Williams, Linda S. Williams and Randy T. Williams to Larry W. Williams, Linda S. Williams and Randy T. Williams, quit claim deed, District 5, 51.23 acres, $0.
• Cynthia Eldridge, Sarah Woods Bevins, James Allen Woods and James Woods to Betty E. Henderson, quit claim deed, District 5, 29.458 acres, $0.
• Betty E. Henderson, Sarah Woods Bevins and James Woods to James Allen Woods and Amy Woods, quit claim deed, District 1, 54.91 acres, $0.
• James Woods, James Allen Woods, Sarah Woods and Betty E. Henderson to Sarah A. Bevins, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• James Edwards and Karla Edwards to James C. Edwards and Candace Edwards, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Janice F. Tucker, trustee of the Janice F. Tucker Revocable Trust, to Donnie E. Bentley and Susan Bentley, quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 33, block 8, $0.
• James S. Peery and Ann M. Peery to Jeff C. Hewit and Dana M. Hewit, warranty deed, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 2, lot 90, $590,000.
• Sandra S. Baymiller to William K. Jones, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 21, block 21, $300,500.
• Oakland LLC to Robert J. Maluso and Sandra J. Maluso, warranty deed, Oak Creek, lot 21R2, $341,500.
• John J. Massel and Mary C. Massel to Ted Hight and Flordiliza Hight, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 5, block 3, $55,000.
• John P. Obeid and Heidi L. Obeid to Edward D. Loewen and Lynda Beth Loewen, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 8, block 2, $89,900.
• CS Holdings LLC to Larry Wayne Robinson and Brenda Sue Robinson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 28, block 7, $5,000.
March 12
• James E. Albertelli, sub trustee, Kendra D. Titlow and Jonathan S. Titlow to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, trustees deed, District 1, $207,480.
• William Russell Brown and James Everett Brown, deceased, to William Russell Brown and Ashley Marie Brown, quit claim deed, District 3, $0.
• Jewel Hills Rahe to Shannon Littleton, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• AKJ LLC to Nicholas Jaquen, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 24, block 4, $3,800.
• Penny A. Carpenter to Anita Elsa Graham and Patricia Rehms, warranty deed, District 3, Penny S. Carpenter property, lot 1, $119,600.
• Patrick Till to Richard T. Johnson and Almarie Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, 5.53 acres, $68,875.
• Reliance Development LLC to John B. Cobb II and Lindsey M. Rogers Cobb, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 14R, $299,900.
• Richard Callahan and Eileen Callahan to Zackary McCarter, warranty deed, District 2, Emerald Court Villas, phase IV, lot 6, $136,000.
• Otis F. Bowers to Robert Fleming and Tamara Heather Grace, warranty deed, District 2, Evans Wallace, lot 2, $24,000.
• Atlantic Capital Bank and FSG Bank National Association to Christine Guardado, warranty deed, District 2, .0840 acres, $500.
• Bobby Joe Fritts Jr., and Vicki Fritts to Christine Guardado, warranty deed, District 2, $50,000.
• Frederick L. Lawson and Jennifer L. Lawson to Michael Glenn Shubert Jr., and April D. Shubert, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lots 21 and PT 22, block G, $249,100.
• Harrison Glen Partnership and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 66, $37,046.
• Harrison Glen Partnership and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 76, $37,048.
• Harrison Glen Partnership and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 67, $35,388.
• Harrison Glen Partnership and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 114, $32,052.
• James Alvin Williams, executor, Susan Brown Wright, executor, Betty Eblen Brown, deceased, Marion Martin Brown II, Susan Elizabeth Brown, Lena Lee Williams McNabb and Betty Ruth Eblen Brown, deceased, to Christopher Hughes and Linda Hughes, warranty deed, District 5, 6.27 acres, $85,000.
