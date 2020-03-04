Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Feb. 14
• Lisa Wilkerson Sheman, Thelma W. Brown, deceased, and Frank P. Hughes III to Trever M. Branson, warranty deed, District 2, $101,900.
• Terry C. Dysinger and Janett L. Dysinger to New Season Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 6, block 16, $9,500.
• Brian Edwards and Casey Edwards to New Season Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 5, block 16, $7,500.
• Kanzie Ngyuen, Hieu Nguyen and Joe Hieu Nguyen to Jonathan Shamblin and Stacey Shamblin, warranty deed, District 5, James T. Gibson, lot 1, $125,000.
• Thomas Woods LLC to TW2 LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 14, $25,000.
• Foshee Properties LP to Malissa Katherine Meadows and Katherine Lee Meadows, warranty deed, District 5, Eleven Estates horizontal property, unit 1, $125,500.
• Dan. W. Loftis and Lezlee M. Loftis to Roger K. Frantz, trustee of the Roger K. Frantz Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Willington Place, unit 11, $182,500.
• Roy Bryan Petett to DR Horton Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Cedar Grove, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, $1,410,000.
• Wendell C. Redmond, Jeannette Redmond, Jeanette Redmond, Janette R. Walker, Janet M. Walker, Jack Redmond and Suzanne Redmond to Wendell C. Redmond and Jeannette B. Redmond, warranty deed, District 5, Jack Redmond, lot 1, $25,000.
• Kenny E. Baker to Michael E. Julian and Frankie R. Julian, warranty deed, District 3, $40,000.
Feb. 18
• Tony Butler, Jim Cherry, David Johnson, Alex Sherrill, David Thompson and Jerry Watson, trustees of the Nashville Road Church of Christ and Nashville Road Church of Christ, to Michael Hall and Sheldon Presley, trustees of Greenback Church of Christ and Greenback Church of Christ, quit claim deed, District 3, 5 acres, Town of Greenback, $0.
• Frederick T. Fehl and Sheryl W. Fehl to David L. Cunningham, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 25, block 8, $326,000.
• Jack Redmond and Suzanne Redmond to Candace S. Johnson, warranty deed, District 5, 5 acres, Jack Redmond, lot 2, $396,900.
• Randy Wheeler Austin to Joshua M. Songster and Jennifer Songster, warranty deed, District 2, Randy Wheeler Austin property, lot 2, $245,000.
• Randy Wheeler Austin to Jennifer Songster and Joshua Songster, warranty deed, District 2, Randy Wheeler Austin property, lot 1, $37,500.
• Yvonne Toon, executor, Betty P. Hicks, deceased, Yvonne Carson, Thomas Anthony Hicks and Betty M. Hicks, deceased, to Volhomes LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Johnson, lot 10, $76,000.
• AKJ LLC to Mashburn Home Builder LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 15, block 20, $4,000.
• Shawn Travis Vineyard and Jimmy Paul Vineyard, deceased, to Wendell C. Redmond and Janette R. Walker, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 19, $212,000.
• Don L. Franklin to John Matthew Little, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 41, $25,500.
• Randall Sparks and Debra Sparks to Whitney Hawkins, warranty deed, District 5, Randy K. and Debra L. Sparks, lot 3, $90,000.
• Steven Sloan and Natalie Owens to Lucas Aaron Saylor and Symarah D. Saylor, warranty deed, District 1, John W. Simpson, lots 9 and 10, $168,000.
• Mary Ruth Dunsmore to Joseph Michael Dunsmore and Sandra Shaw Dunsmore, warranty deed, District 5, 21.21 acres, $85,000.
Feb. 19
• Otis Riley Washington Jr., and Luther Cordell Washington, deceased, to John A. Kaprocki and Lynne A. Kaprocki, trustees of the Kaprocki Family Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 6, block 12, $208,000.
• Lori A. Orlando to Richard W. McLeod Jr., and Sandra A. McLeod, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 11, block 6, $395,800.
• Paula G. Miller and James H. Miller to Richard A. Moore Jr., warranty deed, District 2, $209,000.
• WR Development Corporation to Edward Toro and Denise Hardin, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 2, lot 145, $347,900.
• Virginia R. Tolbert, trustee of the Helen Margaret Rose Revocable Living Trust, and Virgil Rose Jr., deceased, to Bruce Burger and Gerri Burger, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 35, $425,000.
Feb. 20
• Patricia A. Winters to Thomas R. McDermott and Sandra W. McDermott, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 7, lot 41, block F, $578,000.
• Teresa A. Hightower to Justin G. Locascio, warranty deed, District 2, 1.27 acres, $240,000.
• Johnna E. Pope, Morgan A. Pope and John E. Pope, deceased, to Richard Neal Hagenson and Shona Renea Hagenson, warranty deed, District 1, 21.18 acres, $130,000.
• Cyndie Hill to Joseph J. Wallace, warranty deed, District 1, Roberson Springs, lot 13, $17,500.
• Arlin Gurley to Leilani S. Doyle and Daniel J. Doyle, warranty deed, District 2, Thomas Woods, lot 6, $476,514.
Feb. 21
• Wilson & Associates PLLC sub trustee, Frances L. McConkey and Theodore W. McConkey to Braden Cutshaw, trustees deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 20, block 14, $47,581.
• Karen Graham to Madewell Homes LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 26, block 11, $0.
• Darlene R. Moore to Darlene R. Moore and Luther A. Moore, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Magen Shedden to Magen Shedden, quit claim deed, District 4, 30.37 acres, $0.
• Richard F. Fortney and Joni P. Fortney to David Osterman and Debbie Osterman, quit claim deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 36, block 9, $0.
• Gregory L. Jackson and Alice H. Jackson to Jerry Byrd and Diane Byrd, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 48, $470,000.
• Teresa Fay Primo and Michael Bivens to Kimberly P. Carman, warranty deed, Jackson Crossing, phase 3, lot 9R, $189,000.
• Daniel A. Dunlap and Tina J. Dunlap to Macklin C. Allan and Rachel L. Allan, warranty deed, District 2, Hardin Estates, lot 27, block G, $172,000.
• Albert T. Purino to Michael L. Patterson and Brenda Ann Patterson, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 3, block 2, $10,500.
• Jerome Horvath to Teresa Primo, warranty deed, District 2, James Hamilton, lots 123, 124 and 125, $40,000.
• Kenneth Hunt to Remoda Diane Burch and Richard Burch, warranty deed, District 1, .44 acres, $13,500.
• Michael S. Murr, Debbie Irvin, Tom Murr, Sandy Patton and Reba Kathleen Yates Murr, deceased, to Michael R. Tessendorf, trustee of the Michael R. Tessendorf Declaration of Trust, warranty deed, District 1, 6 acres, $225,000.
• AKJ LLC to Norman L. Holtz and Sharon L. Mitchell, trustees of the Holtz Mitchell 2017 Joint Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 27, block 6, $3,800.
• Nick R. Seagle to Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 13, block 19, $3,250.
• Claudia Maria Hernandez to David Osterman and Debbie Osterman, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 36, block 9, $5,000.
