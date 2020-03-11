Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Feb. 24
• James Edward Vaughn and Kathy Vaughn to Travis B. Vaughn and Kayla T. Vaughn, quit claim deed, District 3, 1.54 acres, $0.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Tellico Village Property Owners Association Inc., quit claim deed, District 1, .721 acres, $0.
• WindRiver Investments to WR Development Corporation, quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 140, $0.
• Richard Ricky Neal Bailey to Lisa Bailey Dishner, quit claim deed, $0.
• Richard Ricky Neal Bailey to Lisa Bailey Dishner and Brandon Dishner, quit claim deed, District 2, 53.28 acres, $0.
• Kurt Szeluga and Cheryl S. Szeluga, trustees of the Kurt Szeluga and Cheryl S. Szeluga Revocable Living Trust, to James David Boatright and Lisa Dawn Boatright, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 7, block 2, $465,000.
• Patrick H. Bethel Jr., and Heather Q. Bethel to Michael Thomas Van Hout, warranty deed, District 4, $375,000.
• Leonard P. Phillips Jr., Marianne O. Phillips, Bernice M. Phillips, deceased, Sarah Bernice Phillips, deceased, and Peggy Ann Phillips to Donald L. Tucker and Debra J. Tucker, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lots 140 and 141, $27,000.
• Stephen P. Wulf and Tracy L. Wulf to Terrence M. Hoy and Donna S. Hoy, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 17, block 5, $285,500.
• WR Development Corporation to Charles E. Bordner, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, lot 140, $208,900.
• Susan B. Dyer to Robert D. Mathews and Majorie York, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 11, block 1, $4,700.
• Paul G. Justice and Kenneth J. Justice, deceased, to Nathan Scott and Lori Scott, warranty deed, District 1, Town of Loudon, PT 40, $10,000.
Feb. 25
• Daniel K. Eastham, Holly Ann Eastham and Holly B. Eastham to Daniel Keith Eastham and Holly Ann Eastham, trustees of the Danny K. and Holly A. Eastham Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase 1, lot 3, $0.
• Norman F. Corda and Patricia A. Corda to Norman F. Corda and Patricia A. Corda, trustees of the Corda Family Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 27, block 11, $0.
• Nancy Mitchell to Nancy P. Mitchell, trustee of the Nancy Mitchell Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 5, block 1, $0.
• David L. Watson, Jurietta Watson and Gary Michael Watson to Gary Michael Watson, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Margaret Carpenter to Margaret Carpenter and Timothy McClelland, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Donna R. Burton to Donna Rhoads Burton, trustee of the Donna Rhoads Burton Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 5, Donald and Donna Burton, lot 1, $0.
• Donna R. Burton to Donna Rhoads Burton, trustee of the Donna Rhoads Burton Revocable Living Trust, quit claim deed, District 5, Donald and Donna Burton, lot 2, $0.
• David Ratkowski to Jessie Bolden, warranty deed, 1 acre, $33,000.
• Quint Bourgeois, James M. Tipton and Green Mountain Properties Inc., to Daniel May and Karen May, warranty deed, District 1, Roberson Estates, lot 4, $169,900.
• RDMN Investments LLC to Richard S. Klokman and Marie Klokman, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 14, block 3, $397,000.
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Branda Harmon, warranty deed, District 1, Houston Farm, PT 7, $70,000.
Feb. 26
• Harlan Jenkins and Colten Jones to Colten Jones and Harlan Jenkins, quit claim deed, District 1, 2.5 acres, $0.
• Liliya Cirstea to Sevy Cirstea, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Leighton Thomson to Monika Thomson, quit claim deed, 1.19 acres, $0.
• Kristi L. Cosner to William Brook Bowden, quit claim deed, District 1, 6.38 acres, $0.
• Edward Woodrow Schlotterbeck and Geraldine Schlotterbech to Steven E. Williams and Carl A. Williams, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 1, block 7, $13,500.
• Harry Christopher Wampler, Jennifer Lauderdale Wampler and Harry Wayne Wampler, deceased, to Eulogio Hernandez Ramirez, warranty deed, District 2, $15,025.
• Betsy Bell Davis to Falling Rock Management LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 20.69 acres, $210,000.
• Alice M. Hammontree to Trent Hammontree, warranty deed, District 3, 2.818 acres, $150,000.
• Michael L. Cole and Pearlie A. Cole to Russell L. Gardner and Leesa J. Gardner, warranty deed, District 5, .50 acres, $229,900.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to Gerard Plocharczyk and Jeanette Burgess, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lot 22, $199,900.
• Kenny Phillips, Powell Auction, Michael E. Franks and Jackie Jo Frank to Douglas M. Surrett and Lisa C. Surrett, warranty deed, District 1, 9.93 acres, $228,250.
Feb. 27
• Mark A. Bandy to Joyce Michelle Travis and Michelle P. Bandy, quit claim deed, District 1, Blair Bend, unit 1, lot 23, $0.
• Peak Odell I LLC to 403 N. A Street Trust, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 15 and 16, block 25, section 3, $0.
• Mariners Atlantic Portfolio LLC to Norman Arden and Crystal Arden, warranty deed, District 1, Robinson, lots 9 and 10, block C, $40,300.
• Joyce Michelle Travis, Michelle P. Bandy and Thomas Travis to Blue Bolt Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Blair Bend, unit 1, lot 23, $65,000.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., Clayton Properties Inc., and CMH Parks Inc., to Kimberly Snyder, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 53, $195,000.
• Robert E. Sanchez and Maria V. Sanchez to Jordan Bishop, warranty deed, District 5, Dewitt, PT 7 and PT 8, $227,000.
• Crossing Group to Philip E. Gooden and Leigh G. Sterling Gooden, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 5, lot 126, $92,000.
• Eugene Miller and Constance E. Miller to James R. Oelgoetz, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 5, block 12, $243,500.
• Judith A. Edwards and Judith A. Morton to Jeff Sutton and Lyn Sutton, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 19, $52,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.