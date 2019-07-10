Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
June 28
• Cody Ray Humphreys to Charles E. Humphreys Jr. and Frances Fay Humphreys, quit claim deed, District 1, 3.2 acres, $0.
• Aaron G. Foshee to G&A Property Management LLC, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Tamara L. Kvidera and Cary C. Eversole to Rosemary Lee Foster, warranty deed, District 1, $139,000.
• Mary Ann Waskelis to Clayton M. Leavitt III, trustee of the Clayton M. Leavitt II Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 5, block 13, $359,400.
• Joseph J. Wallace to Christopher A. Martin and Jennifer M. Sandor, warranty deed, District 2, .753 acres, $115,000.
• Mary Anne Langway and Wanda Jeanette Dickens, deceased, to David Ball and Phyllis Ball, warranty deed, District 1, 3.10 acres, $287,000.
• Otis F. Bowers to Vicente E. Gonzales and Lucinda Gonzales, warranty deed, District 1, George Osborn addition, lots 16 and 17, $75,000.
• Don L. Franklin to Anders Asset Management LLC, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 46, $20,500.
• Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Inc., to Jose Vazquez and Lule Ma Guadalupe Pantoja, warranty deed, District 1, Hope Haven, phase I, lot 1, $141,000.
• Thomas Hart and Victoria Hart to Bradley Moore and Cathy Moore, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 5, block 1, $19,500.
• Chelsea Humphreys to Cody Ray Humphreys, warranty deed, District 1, 3.2 acres, $0.
July 1
• Paige Presley to Clarence L. Ward V, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• John Scott Collins to William Robert Collins and Jacqueline Crowe Collins, trustees of the Collins Irrevocable Family Trust Agreement, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.82 acres, Wayne Carter Farm, lots 36 and 37, $0.
• Teresa Fay Primo to Teresa Fay Primo and Michael Bivens, quit claim deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 3, lot 9R, $0.
• Shirley Hall, Shirley Tindle and Michele Strickland to Shirley Hall, Michele Strickland and Jessica C. Long, quit claim deed, District 4, 1.47 acres, Shirley Hall & Michele Strickland, lot 1, $0.
• Gerardo C. Garcia and Georgina Adame Degarcia to Jose Carlos Garcia and Anayeli Cuevas Garcia, quit claim deed, District 1, .239 acres, Hampton Place, lot 34, $0.
• Kara Lanham, Kara R. Kinzalow and Marvin Lanham III to Valentin Villalobos Garcia and Andrea C. Villalobos, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 30, $115,000.
• Tamara Corbin Dunn to Dalton Mitchell Coada and Hannah Lay, warranty deed, District 3, 14.17 acres, $362,500.
• Edward H. Roeber, trustee of the Emma M. Roeber Revocable Trust, to Dennis K. King and Karen D. King, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Point, lot 14, block 1, $912,500.
• James J. Austin and Terri L. Austin to Randolph Brabant and Sandra J. Brabant, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 7, block 16, $375,000.
• Iantha J. Sullivan and Michael G. Sullivan to Judith Jirik Kowalski and Raymond Howard Kowalski, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 14, block 8, $350,000.
• William M. Juhas and Diane G. Juhas to Russell H. Barton Jr. and Mary E. Barton, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 13, block 9, $336,000.
• James Daniel Cunningham to Juan F. Velasquez, warranty deed, District 5, Taylor, lots 44, 45, 46 and 47, $75,000.
• Donnie Charles Boyd and Michele Donna Boyd to Carolina Contreras, warranty deed, District 4, $10,000.
• Patty A. Beaty and Bobby G. Beaty to Michael S. Cooper and Deborah J. Cooper, warranty deed, District 1, Watts Bar Estates, PT 24, $795,000.
• Robert C. McKay and Brenda L. McKay to Martin L. Brown and J. Loretta Brown, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 96R1, $176,200.
• John W. Mack and Diane M. Mack to Charles Papke Masterson Jr. and Susan L. Masterson, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 30R, $149,000.
• James R. Nash and Michele D. Nash to Alyssa K. Johnson and Joshua C. Johnson, warranty deed, District 2, .48 acres, $135,000.
• Patsy Ann Calloway to Teresa Fay Primo, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 3, lot 9R, $178,400.
• Doyle Arp, Quint Bourgeois and James M. Tipton to David P. Williams and Emily B. Williams, warranty deed, District 1, .41 acres, $126,000.
• Rickey W. Hamil and Donna M. Hamil to Ronald Murlon Deaton and Tammy Denise Deaton, warranty deed, District 1, Loudon, lots 140 and PT 142, $7,000.
• Endurance Fund 2 LLC to Chancellor Gray and Chelsey L. Gray, warranty deed, District 2, $238,025.
• John Edward Richmond and Michael Jay Richmond to Joseph Franklin Sales Jr. and Connie Kemp Sales, warranty deed, District 5, Ford, lot 3, $27,000.
July 2
• Janet Denene Tunkel, Janet C. Evans and Janet Denene Evans to Kayla Deal, quit claim deed, District 4, 1.29 acres, $0.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Steven J. Link and Teresa L. Link, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 9, block 7, $318,500.
• Hawk Hunt Properties LLC to Courtney Hunt, Christopher R. Hunt and Linda Hunt, warranty deed, District 1, Lake Shores addition No. 2, lot PT 7, 8, 9, 10, block E, $320,000.
• Christopher W. Park and Sara B. Park to Ryan David Greer and Rachel E. Greer, warranty deed, District 5, Mahlon Place, lot 39, $349,000.
• Rickey McCarter and Evangeline McCarter to Bryan Williams, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $164,900.
• Beverly Sue Boling and John C. Boling, deceased, to Rachel M. Pena, Jose G. Ramos Santiago and Jose G. Ramos Santiago, warranty deed, District 5, .75 acres, $332,900.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, Coyatee Hills, lot 21, block 5, $25,000.
• Isaac J. Rucker and Frances Rucker to Stephen Dills, warranty deed, District 2, Highland Hills, unit 1, lot 35, $205,000.
July 3
• Nancy Liford and Nancy Simpson to Erica N. Gray, quit claim deed, District 4, .8 acres, $0.
• Michael G. Lanham and Paul O. Lanham to William A. Mencer, quit claim deed, District 3, Lenoir City, PT 6, block 27, section 1, $0.
• Dana E. Freshour to Douglas Harrill, warranty deed, District 5, Gilbert Blankenship addition, lots 51, 52, 53, 54, 55 and 56, $200,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Joseph W. Hough, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 27R, $285,000.
• Alvin H. Clarke Jr. and Stephen Clarke to Mary Sue Wadzinski, warranty deed, District 2, Hidden Oaks, lot 15, $215,000.
• John Brown and Michelle Brown to Benjamin A. Brown and Leslie D. Brown, warranty deed, District 2, Allenbrook, phase III, lot 61, $239,000.
• Kenneth H. Callaway Sr. and Cynthia J. Callaway to Jamie Tincher and Timothy Tincher, warranty deed, District 3, 2.19 acres, Robert Anderson property, tract 4, $20,000.
• Jeffery B. Arrowood and Briana B. Arrowood to Donald Tim McCoy and Deborah Ann McCoy, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 8, lot 28R, block F, $597,500.
• Sharon A. Shible to Ruby B. Williams, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 3, $101,000.
• Craig J. Montalbano and Barbara T. Montalbano to Loren Guy Traister and Rhonda Traister, warranty deed, District 2, Millers Landing, unit 1, lot 11, $1,179,850.
• Stephanie Ismail, Stephanie J. Mosteit and Ahmed Ismail to Stephen Haag and Terry M. Haag, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 22, block 11, $185,000.
• Sandra Sandie Watson to Isidro Gonzalez and Yariza Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 1, $51,500.
