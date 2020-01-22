Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Jan. 6
• Mark W. Gheen and Charles W. Gheen to Bradley Crowder and Latosha Crowder, warranty deed, District 1, White Estates, lot 8, $13,750.
• Mark W. Gheen and Charles W. Gheen to Bradley Crowder and Latosha Crowder, warranty deed, District 1, White Estates, lot 7, $13,750.
Jan. 7
• AKJ LLC to Steven J. Lesiak and Patrice R. Lesiak, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 3, block 2, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to Bernard A. Van Ham and Diane M. Van Ham, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 26, block 15, $4,000.
• James I. Myers and Janet E. Myers to James W. Bratton and Deborah K. Bratton, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 1, block 7, $260,000.
• Gregory J. Benson to Anthony J. Clodfelter and Michelle L. Clodfelter, warranty deed, District 5, Earnest E. Grubb Farm, tract 8, $175,000.
• Gary L. Goforth to Wells Fargo Bank NA, warranty deed, District 2, Louise Finley, lot 24, $112,791.88.
Jan. 8
• Eric W. Goering, trustee, Richard L. Stoothoff and Cheryl L. Stoothoff to George F. Bruss and Mary Beth Bruss, trustees deed, District 1, Chota Hills Courts, lot 11, block 1, $62,000.
• Jeffrey T. Murphy and Laurel L. Murphy to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 11, block 9, $1,500.
• Dyris LLC to Lewis Leach III, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 13 and 14, block 18, section 3, $41,000.
• Charles K. Cummins Jr., and Dara S. Cummins to Richard Reid Clayton and Regina Rose Clayton, warranty deed, District 1, .06 acres, Tennessee National Pod 5A, lot 16, $399,000.
• Terri Lynn Back, executor, Richard Lee Stoothoff, deceased, Kirk Allen Stoothoff and Scott Andrew Stoothoff to George F. Bruss, George F. Bruss Jr., and Mary Beth Bruss, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills Courts, lot 11, block 1, $186,000.
• George C. Helton and Charlotte R. Helton to Richard C. Kiefer II and Jamie A. Kiefer, trustees of the Richard C. Kiefer II Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 3, lot 90, $472,167.
• Loudon Hills LLC to Alan Bridwell and Donna Bridwell, warranty deed, District 2, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase II, $321,053.68.
• Loudon Hills LLC to Gary Ricciardi and Margaret Ricciardi, warranty deed, District 2, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase II, $306,255.40.
• James Brian King to Brandon C. Haynes and Ashley O. Haynes, warranty deed, District 5, 14.54 acres, Grubb Estates No. 1, lot 6R, $275,000.
Jan. 9
• Jon R. Estes, Lisa A. Glossinger and Lisa A. Glossinger Estes to Jeffrey A. Howell and Melinda K. Walden, warranty deed, District 3, Whysong Estes property, lot 2, $312,900.
• Jackie D. Duff and Margaret A. Duff to Pamela L. Williamson, warranty deed, District 5, 15.22 acres, $0.
• Halbert Franks and Carolyn Franks to Jason Humphreys, warranty deed, District 1, 9.75 acres, $80,000.
• Robert W. Wroble and Marjorie R. Wroble to Lynn N. Rubow, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase V, lot 651, $196,000.
• Universal Structures LLC to Russell George Leeker and Katherine Lynne Carnahan, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 16, block 18, $361,750.
• Quint Bourgeois, James M. Tipton and VBrother Properties LLC to Michael A. Martin and Alison G. Martin, warranty deed, District 5, Pleasant Hill Homes, lot 46, $152,000.
