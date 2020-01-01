Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Dec. 2
• Caam Properties LLC to William Tray Crisp Jr., warranty deed, District 2, $309,000.
• Tanasi Group LLC to Benny W. Stafford, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 9, block 14, $130,000.
• Dennis P. McCullen and Margaret C. McCullen to Ralph Jay Johnson and Beth Anne Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 4, block 1, $5,000.
• Alex Thang Khen Mung and Hau Lian Yung to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 6, block 1, $1,500.
• Savannah Properties LLC to Michael Roper and Teresa Roper, warranty deed, District 3, Bellas Landing, lot 6, $268,000.
• GDP Properties LLC to Emily M. Waddell and Anthony Laboy Colon, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 19 and 20, block 18, $105,500.
• Diane B. How and Julian P. How to Vincent Miles Franz and Jill Ellen Franz, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 23, block 15, $775,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to William H. Britt and Janice H. Britt, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, 51R, $283,900.
• Sarah E. Huffman and Brandon N. Huffman to David J. Hanna and Brandy Denton, warranty deed, Allenbrook, phase V, lot 131, $362,000.
• Charles E. Warren and Sandra H. Warren to Joshua B. Ford and Jewel Ford, warranty deed, District 5, Cordova, phase 2, lot 13, $243,000.
• Jack B. Allen to Yhona A. Jones and Roger D. Jones, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 25, $306,000.
• Thomas E. Delafosse and Rasa M. Delafosse to David Gagle and Kasandra Gagle, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, phase 1, lot 8R, $475,000.
• Oakland LLC to Markus H. Teepe and Ashley Teepe, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 51R, $360,900.
• Staci Dawson to Chancellor J. Williams, warranty deed, District 5, Williford Property, lot 2, $101,000.
• WR Funding LLC to John A. Crook and Wannell M. Crook, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 303, $126,400.
• CS Holdings LLC to Ronald Kawanna Jr., and Jane A. Kawanna, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 8, block 4, $4,000.
• Ricky L. Rode and Suzanne M. Rode to Charles L. Turner and Camilla Duford, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 60, block 15, $240,000.
Dec. 3
• Sharon Ann Addison, trustee of the Victor De Groote III and Sharon Ann Addison Revocable Trust, to Gary R. Krueger and Wendy M. Krueger, warranty deed, District 1, Shores, lot 35, block 1, $325,000.
Dec. 4
• Marc Lewis Routson and Melissa A. Routson to Griselda Galvan, warranty deed, District 5, Abbotts Crossing, lot 5, $144,900.
• Robert A. Rodgers and Myrna L. Rodgers to Adult Community Training Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 15, $175,000.
• Cynthia A. Brooks to Edward Alexander Fishel, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 27, $148,000.
• Jeremiah L. Wampler and Shinae K. Wampler to Martha Gardin, warranty deed, District 2, .2 acres, Jeremiah Wampler, lot 1, $188,500.
• Jeffrey A. Reagan and Catrina D. Reagan to William G. Bourff, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase I, lot 7, $204,500.
• Kenneth W. Kerr to Maria Carmen Sanchez Zavala and Eucario Rivera, warranty deed, District 2, $90,000.
• Kansas Aaron Sampson to Jeffrey A. Reagan and Catrina Reagan, warranty deed, District 1, 4.63 acres, $167,000.
• Russell Ferrell and Artie Ferrell to Mary Ann Butler, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 14, block 11, $225,000.
• Barbara E. Payne and Thomas R. Payne to Charles F. Stonehill and Debra A. Stonehill, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 3, block 15, $359,500.
• Betty S. Salada to Willard D. Upchurch Jr., and Catherine O. Upchurch, warranty deed, District 3, 2 acres, $315,000.
• Lisa Ann Bentley to Ron Massey Excavating LLC, warranty deed, District 2, 1 acre, $121,000.
• Tellico LP2 LLC to Henry Roy Horton and Carolyn B. Horton, warranty deed, District 1, 246.696 acres, $850,000.
Dec. 5
• Mary Ruth Lones and Rebecca Hutsell to Omar Alvarado Cuevas and Patty Marie Alvarado, warranty deed, District 4, 2.3 acres, $119,900.
• Derrick C. Murray and Yvonna Murray to David L. Wilson and Paulette G. Wilson, warranty deed, District 4, $91,000.
• Rodney A. Vagle and Jeanne D. Vagle to Thomas W. Knowles and Bonnie S. Knowles, warranty deed, District 5, Stonebrook, lot 18, $225,101.
• VA Gov Housing LP to Justin A. Halbrook and Ciarra D. Halbrook, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase III, lot 52, $239,900.
• Redskin Cafe Inc., to Maha Dev GP, Viren V. Patel and Dimpalben L. Patel, warranty deed, District 1, Centre 75 Business Park, lot 2R 1, $800,000.
• Lenoir City Real Estate Investors LLC to Lenoir City TN Propco LLC, warranty deed, District 5, $270,000.
• Phillip T. Andreason to Tony S. Best and Donna Best, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 18 and 19, block 22, section 4, $175,000.
• George Kiley, Margaret Elizabeth Kiley and Margaret Elizabeth Kiley Bell to Brian L. McCallie, warranty deed, District 1, Heartland Park, phase I, $130,000.
• Joshua B. Emert, Chasity S. Muse and Chasity S. Emert to Jason McCall and Debra McCall, warranty deed, District 3, Crawford Williams, lot 1, $242,000.
• Roger Read and Diane Read to Brenda J. Burnette, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 59, $155,000.
Dec. 9
• Alberta Jane Harris to Edward W. Goodhue III and Kelly A. Goodhue, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 4, block 10, $325,000.
• Jean E. Griffith, trustee of the Griffith Trust, to Richard F. Digasso and Nancy P. Digasso, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 9, block 4, $975,000.
• Jana M. Hulsey to Christopher R. Kirby and Cynthia A. Kirby, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 80, $612,000.
• AKJ LLC to Precision Builders Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 4, block 7, $3,800.
• Barbara M. Barrie and Mark R. Barrie to Salem Pointe Capital LLC, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 820R, section 1, $5,000.
• Kelby D. Knoedler and Sandy L. Knoedler to Matthew P. Frederick and Karen Sue Frederick, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 864, section 2, $350,000.
• Joshua Moore to Terry L. Brown and Belynda L. Brown, warranty deed, District 3, $140,000.
• Hobart Garrett Hoskins IV and Kimberly Hoskins to Charissa Wayman and Cory B. Wayman, warranty deed, District 5, Sharp Estates, unit 1, lot 8, $210,000.
• Lisa Ann Stern and Martin Rosenzweig, deceased, to Reginald B. Thompson and Cynthia Thompson, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 15, block 14, $257,500.
• William Douglas King to John Bornhoeft, warranty deed, District 2, Martel Manor, lot 3, $150,000.
• Casey A. Anderson to Paula M. Griffin and Paul L. Marquis, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 3, lot 41, $180,000.
• Robert W. Rasmussen and Sherrie L. Rasmussen to Thomas G. Christy and Nell M. Christy, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 27R, $470,000.
• Mark T. White and John Schubert to Billy E. McSpadden and Celeste N. McSpadden, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 82, $99,000.
• William Milo Tuttle and Tina J. Tuttle to Justin M. McCameron and Tashana McCameron, warranty deed, District 2, $204,500.
• Frederic G. Lovelace and Frederic G. Lovelace Sr., to Kenneth Wayne Mayse II and Heather Mayse, warranty deed, District 1, Lovelace Property, lot 1R, $85,000.
• Lawrence Finneran and Kathleen V. Finneran to Ronald T. Saver Jr., and Jenny Liu, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 16, $340,000.
Dec. 10
• Brock and Scott PLLC sub trustee and Alice Ann Hill to Peak Realty Organization, trustees deed, District 2, Oak Street Park, lot 4, $69,700.
• Brian L. McCallie to Mistie Goley, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 19 and 20, block 26, section 5, $152,000.
• Michael D. Smith Jr., and Margaret E. Mitchell Smith to Sophie Vowell and Edwin P. Suarez III, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lots 19 and 20, block G, $175,000.
• Homestead Land Holdings LLC to Mesana Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Dan Jones Property, lots 56, 57, 58, 59 60, 61, 62, 63 and 70, $680,000.
