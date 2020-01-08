Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Dec. 9
• William Milo Tuttle and Tina J. Tuttle to Justin M. McCameron and Tashana McCameron, warranty deed, District 2, $204,500.
• Frederic G. Lovelace and Frederic G. Lovelace Sr., to Kenneth Wayne Mayse II and Heather Mayse, warranty deed, District 1, Lovelace Property, lot 1R, $85,000.
• Lawrence Finneran and Kathleen V. Finneran to Ronald T. Saver Jr., and Jenny Liu, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 16, $340,000.
Dec. 10
• Brock and Scott PLLC sub trustee and Alice Ann Hill to Peak Realty Organization, trustees deed, District 2, Oak Street Park, lot 4, $69,700.
• Brian L. McCallie to Mistie Goley, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 19 and 20, block 26, section 5, $152,000.
• Michael D. Smith Jr., and Margaret E. Mitchell Smith to Sophie Vowell and Edwin P. Suarez III, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, lots 19 and 20, block G, $175,000.
• Homestead Land Holdings LLC to Mesana Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Dan Jones Property, lots 56, 57, 58, 59 60, 61, 62, 63 and 70, $680,000.
Dec. 11
• William Richard Burcham and France Lynn Burcham, trustees of the Burcham Family Wealth Trust, to Marcus E. Malais and Wendy A. Malais, trustees of the Marcus E. and Wendy A. Malais Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XI, lot 1010, $38,000.
• Ernest D. Ashburn and Faye W. Ashburn to Vadym Onufreychuk, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 8, block 9, $20,000.
• Christine D. Allan and Jeffrey Allan to Stacy Barclay, warranty deed, District 3, 14.97 acres, $535,000.
• Virginia G. Nash, trustee of the Virginia G. Nash Living Trust, to John C. Masser and Rhonda J. Masser, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 7, block 6, $895,000.
• James L. Elliott and Janet L. Elliott to David M. Gross and Alora L. Gross, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 16, block 8, $670,000.
• Loraine T. Langlois to Guadelupe Gonzalez Zavala, Ignacia Gonzalez Ledesma and Luis E. Gonzalez Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 11 and 12, block 33, section 5, $59,500.
• AKJ LLC to Farron Bolton, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 5, block 7, $3,800.
• A. Nell H. Stallsworth, Alice N. Stallsworth and Willard L. Hubbard to John Everett Rausin and Cynthia D. Rausin, warranty deed, District 5, Eaton Village, phase 2, lot 18, $236,000.
• Bruce A. Smith and Cynthia Smith to Jason L. Fein and Amy E. Fein, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 6, block 6, $774,000.
• Sarah Margaret Quillen Clayton and Jacqueline Katherine Ballard to Randall J. McNabb, Patricia McNabb, Paul Steven Fritts and Scarlett Leaanna Fritts, warranty deed, District 2, 1.70 acres, Clayton Quillen, lot 2, $100,000.
• Susan Elkins Fox and Stephen Charles Fox to Owen James III and Jena James, warranty deed, District 1, $230,000.
Dec. 12
• Faher Cabbad to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 28, block 4, $1,500.
• Prima Properties LLC to Donald Burik and Stacie Burik, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 3, block 8, $10,000.
• WR Development Corporation to Raymond J. Papera and Ellen M. Papera, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 352, $608,900.
• John Justin Kennedy to Next Gen Home Buyers LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 13 and 14, block 22, section 1, $159,000.
• Edwin T. Loy Jr., to Michael W. Wilson, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 59R, $38,000.
• Wendi Johnson, executor, Wendi Potluri, executor, and Anthony Sharon Jeniece Anthony, deceased, to Bradley Jay Ledford, warranty deed, District 5, Cordova, phase I, lot 2, $150,000.
• City of Loudon to Jeffrey Vanhoose, warranty deed, District 1, 1.45 acres, lot 1, $150,000.
• Roman Izyayev and Neera Adora to Peter Prachthauser and Michelle Prachthauser, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 4, block 12, $8,000.
Dec. 13
• Timothy D. Padgett, sub trustee, Padgett Law Group, sub trustee, David T. Ingram and Sharon D. Ingram to U.S. Bank National Association, trustees deed, District 2, .3478 acres, $56,490.25.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Walter J. Reeder and Mary Ellen Reeder, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 78, $92,000.
• Kaileb T. Skinner and Tara L. Skinner to Samuel C. Curtis and Whitney A. Curtis, warranty deed, District 4, $193,900.
Dec. 16
• CS Holdings LLC to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 14, block 16, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to James R. Burkholder and Lynn E. Burkholder, trustees of the Burkholder Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 9, block 9, $5,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Frank J. Sus III and Shelly Sus, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 7, block 27, $3,800.
• Ralph L. Magill, Thurman L. Magill, Ruth Magill Pickel, deceased, and Ruth C. Pickel, deceased, to David B. Fiser, warranty deed, District 5, 14.43 acres, lots 4 and 5, $396,825.
• Ralph L. Magill, Thurman L. Magill, Ruth Magill Pickel, deceased, and Ruth C. Pickel, deceased, to Mark R. Riley and Teresa K. Riley, trustees of the Revocable Living Trust Agreement of Mark R. Riley and Teresa K. Riley, warranty deed, District 5, 6.50 acres, Ruth Pickel Estate, lot 2, $228,723.
• Ralph L. Magill, Thurman L. Magill, Ruth Magill Pickel, deceased, and Ruth C. Pickel, deceased, to Harry Christopher Wampler, Angela Wampler, Douglas Kirk Naler and Dori C. Naler, warranty deed, District 5, 11.57 acres, lots 1 and 3, $332,893.
• Patrick J. Till to Austin Dunlap, warranty deed, District 2, $67,750.
• Richard Callahan to Miguel Angel Mejia, warranty deed, District 1, West Rosedale Park Addition, lots 77 and PT 76, $67,000.
• Rita A. Selvage and George R. Selvage to Darrell Price and Joseph Wallace, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $37,000.
• Debra Berndt and Cheryl Lamaster to Timothy Chatterton and Bonnie D. Chatterton, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 8, block 6, $295,000.
• Derrick Leland Doehler and Jodi Beth Doehler to RDMN Investments LLC, warranty deed, Toqua Shores, lot 27, block 14, $25,000.
• Charles B. White and Charlotte White to Seth M. Dye and Kathleen J. Dye, warranty deed, District 5, Estate of Gideon Lee, lot 7, $60,000.
• Metropolitan Developers LLC to James Goodwin, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 2, lot 110, $20,000.
• Hazel Thacker Daniels to Juan Luis Mejia, warranty deed, District 1, $52,000.
• Alice Marie Hammontree and George Melvin Hammontree, deceased, to David H. Hammontree and Deborah J. Hammontree, warranty deed, District 3, 2.18 acres, $4,000.
Dec. 17
• Harold T. Brewster Jr., and Debbie C. Brewster to Bryan Schmidt, warranty deed, District 3, 8.493 acres, $490,000.
• Robert Panozzo and Janice E. Panozzo to Charles H. Powell III and June T. Powell, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 11, block 3, $416,000.
• James T. Nunally Jr., and Bess Nunally to Kimm L. Sayre and Judith V. Sayre, warranty deed, District 2, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 644, $441,000.
• Joyce Williams to Young Life, warranty deed, District 2, .470 acres, $250,000.
• Robert E. Inderbitzen and Dolores D. Inderbitzen to Rarity Bay Partners, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XI, lot 1043, $10,000.
• Oakland LLC to James Lee and Judy Lee, warranty deed, Oak Creek, lot 50R2, $343,242.
• Aaron Jones to Christopher D. McKinney and Tymber L. McKinney, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 6 and 7, block 16, section 2, $174,000.
• William G. Grovier and Toni C. Grovier to John P. Burleigh III and Irene P. Burleigh, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 19, block 9, $495,000.
• Robert Arnold and Barbara Arnold to Amanda Dawn Thearp and Jonathan Kiser, warranty deed, District 1, $160,000.
Dec. 18
• Estelle B. Holt to Raul Guillermo Iricibar and Deborah Anne Burkwit, warranty deed, District 4, 31.31 acres, $230,000.
• Meredith E. Jaffe to Dennis L. Dobosh and Marte G. Dobosh, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 13, $408,000.
• Billy Joe Schultz to Mashburn Home Builders LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 18, block 11, $9,000.
Dec. 19
• Glenn Monger to Christopher Donaldson and Katelynn M. Routh, warranty deed, District 5, 1.8857 acres, $200,000.
• Mario J. Catani and Doris A. Catani, trustees of the Catani Revocable Living Trust, to Mark A. Dye and Janis M. Dye, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 5, block 8, $384,900.
• Douglas Barlow and Sanghamitra Ray to David A. Farmer, warranty deed, District 5, Amberly Meadows, lot 6, $65,000.
• Aisha Sheikh to Tracy Lee Doud, warranty deed, District 2, Sweetwater Creek, phase 2, lot 39, $207,000.
• Ben Carson and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C., to Gary C. Crockenberg Jr., and Lynne T. Crockenberg, warranty deed, District 4, $81,230.
