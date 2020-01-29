Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Jan. 8
• Loudon Hills LLC to Alan Bridwell and Donna Bridwell, warranty deed, District 2, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase II, $321,053.68.
• Loudon Hills LLC to Gary Ricciardi and Margaret Ricciardi, warranty deed, District 2, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase II, $306,255.40.
• James Brian King to Brandon C. Haynes and Ashley O. Haynes, warranty deed, District 5, 14.54 acres, Grubb Estates No. 1, lot 6R, $275,000.
Jan. 9
• Jon R. Estes, Lisa A. Glossinger and Lisa A. Glossinger Estes to Jeffrey A. Howell and Melinda K. Walden, warranty deed, District 3, Whysong Estes property, lot 2, $312,900.
• Jackie D. Duff and Margaret A. Duff to Pamela L. Williamson, warranty deed, District 5, 15.22 acres, $0.
• Halbert Franks and Carolyn Franks to Jason Humphreys, warranty deed, District 1, 9.75 acres, $80,000.
• Robert W. Wroble and Marjorie R. Wroble to Lynn N. Rubow, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase V, lot 651, $196,000.
• Universal Structures LLC to Russell George Leeker and Katherine Lynne Carnahan, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 16, block 18, $361,750.
• Quint Bourgeois, James M. Tipton and VBrother Properties LLC to Michael A. Martin and Alison G. Martin, warranty deed, District 5, Pleasant Hill Homes, lot 46, $152,000.
Jan. 10
• Wilson & Associates PLLC sub trustee, Shawn Spivey and Leona L. Spivey to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, trustees deed, District 2, Silver Oak, lot 13, $251,160.
• Ella A. Wilkerson and Robert S. Resseguie to Tonya Broyles and Eric Broyles, warranty deed, District 5, Ella A. Wilkerson, lot 2, $58,000.
• Charles Danielson to Robert A. Pollock, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 3, block 3, $7,000.
• Ricardo G. Martin and Cointa G. Martin to Tellico Homes LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 6, block 1, $14,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to George C. Helton and Charlotte R. Helton, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 84, $92,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to James D. Tate and Helen S. Tate, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 85, $92,000.
• Nathan L. Blevins and Crystal G. Blevins to Teresa S. Beck and Jeffrey A. Beck, warranty deed, District 5, Mahlon Place, lot 49R, $419,000.
• Leonard Phillips, Leonard P. Phillips Jr., and Marianne O. Phillips to Donald L. Tucker and Debra J. Tucker, warranty deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lots 142 and PT 115, $300,000.
Jan. 13
• James C. Wright, James C. Wright II and Pam S. Wright to James C. Wright II and Pam S. Wright, quit claim deed, District 1, 19.24 acres, $0.
• James Knight and Amelia Bell Knight to James Alcorn Knight and Amelia Bell Rector Knight, trustees of the Knight Joint Revocable Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Estates, lot 3, block 1, $0.
• Barry Benson Fry and Nancy Louise Fry to Barry Benson Fry and Nancy Louise Fry, trustees of the Fry Family Living Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 11, block 16, $0.
• Shannon Littleton to Thomas R. Muth and Andrea M. Muth, warranty deed, District 1, $212,000.
• Kenneth Mitchell Muth and Kristin Ann Schang, trustees of the Muth Family Living Trust to Kimberly Elizabeth Lee, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 27, block 15, $263,000.
Jan. 14
• Jack Redmond and Suzanne Redmond to Jack Redmond and Suzanne Redmond, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.83 acres, Jack Redmond, lot 1, $0.
• Wilma Jean Johnson, Linda Rhea Hickman Franklin, Lynda Rhea Hickman, Peggy Ann Jacobs, Dola Sue Selvidge, Ben Ritchey Jr., Robert Lee Ritchey, Evelyn Marie Kelley and Larry Lynn Ritchey to People Promoting Animal Welfare, warranty deed, District 3, 1.80 acres, $100,000.
• Aileen Tullock and Darrell Tullock to CMH Homes Inc., warranty deed, District 4, 1.01 acres, Darrell & James Tullock, lot 1, $22,000.
• James E. Aquavia and Katherine Aquavia Thomas to David M. Kraus and Robin Sickafoose, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 108, $594,180.
• Judy K. Moulton to Mashburn Home Builder LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 13, block 21, $750.
Jan. 15
• City of Loudon to Betty G. Mackebee, executor, John C. Greer Jr., executor, and Barbara Cross Greer, deceased, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Philipp R. Freise to Christopher Marc Melton, quit claim deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 1, block 1, $0.
• Sue H. King to Sue H. King and Thomas L. King, quit claim deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 4, lot 124, $0.
• Isaac Kovner and Sidney Kovner to Capital Investment Properties LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 8, block 20, $0.
• Isaac Kovner and Sidney Kovner to Capital Investment Properties LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 34, block 17, $0.
• Anthony Collins and Jennifer Gail Collins to Billy R. Wilson and Valerie V. Wilson, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 8, lot 13, block F, $52,000.
• William D. Martin and Katherine Fay Martin to Debra A. Leblanc, warranty deed, District 2, 1 acre, $247,000.
• Newton Smith and Marilyn Smith to Kilgore Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 9, block 8, $10,000.
• Ronald W. Moore and Betty J. Moore to David D. Nason and Janet M. Nason, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 20, block 1, $425,000.
• Christopher Marc Melton to Louis Nieto Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 1, block 1, $17,500.
• TV Holdings LLC to David K. Robertson and Eileen J. Robertson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 6, block 8, $5,000.
• Gary Ellis Johnson to Stanley B. Arledge and Gillian H. Arledge, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 3, block 2, $199,000.
• Timothy Reinbold and Deborah Reinbold to Jason Darell Dial, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 14, block 11, $18,000.
• Megan B. Culvahouse to Bonnie J. Keener, warranty deed, District 2, .51 acres, $137,000.
Jan. 16
• Hensley Kent Hefner and Gary L. Roberts to Sweetwater Creek Homeowners Association Inc., quit claim deed, Sweetwater Creek, phase III, lot 1, $0.
• Jack Redmond and Suzanne Redmond to Wendell C. Redmond, Jeanette Redmond, Janet M. Walker, Jack Redmond and Suzanne Redmond, quit claim deed, District 5, 1.83 acres, Jack Redmond, lot 1, $0.
• Charles F. Dunn and Maxine Dunn to Shetal H. Patel and Mayuri Patel, warranty deed, District 1, Rosedale Park or Wards addition, lots PT 32 and PT 33, $52,000.
• David D. Nelson, Mary Nelson and Robert L. Nelson to Cynthia Ann Flood, warranty deed, District 1, Cherokee Woods, phase 1, lot 4, $150,000.
• Carolyn Balch and Carbin Balch to Rhonda Casteel, warranty deed, District 4, Huskey Wheeler, lots PT 11 and 12, block B, $212,000.
• Vickie F. Starkey to William P. Forsstrom and Sharon V. Forsstrom, warranty deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 25, $50,000.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Marianna R. Zarnoch and Edward J. Zarnoch, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 12, block 3, $398,500.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Linda Pahnke Bergeron and Mark Anthony Bergeron, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 11, block 2, $357,000.
• Johnnie L. Campbell to Angela Y. Cannon and William H. Cannon Jr., warranty deed, District 2, 9.5 acres, $370,000.
• Smithbolt LLC to Melissa Marie Stout and Randall Lynn Stout Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase 1, lot 83, $216,650.
