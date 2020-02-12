Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Jan. 24
• CS Holdings LLC to Timothy Callan and Constance J. Zachowski, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 8, block 18, $3,800.
• Ronald G. Horner and Cheryl A. Horner to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 7, block 9, $1,500.
• Richard T. Smith and Nadine J. Smith to John Crook and Wannell Crook, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 1, lot 60, $625,000.
• Anthony T. Thompson and Shannon M. Thompson to Christopher J. Saylor and Sandra M. Saylor, warranty deed, District 1, $225,000.
• Sonic Drive In of Lenoir City Inc., to SRI Operating Company, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 10, PT 11, PT 12 and 1R, block 25, $1,775,000.
• William E. Sandusky and Carol A. Sandusky to William C. Card and Joan W. Card, warranty deed, District 4, Hendrix, unit 2, lot 1, $265,000.
Jan. 27
• Ellen Guldan to Jess Guldan, quit claim deed, District 5, 59.34 acres, $0.
• Terry Bragg, trustee of the Terry Bragg Revocable Living Trust, to Kiddie Korner Daycare & Preschool Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Highland Hills, unit 1, PT 1 and PT 2, $210,000.
• Kim R. Switzer and Vickie Switzer, trustees of the Switzer Family Trust, to Sailor Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Eaton Village, phase 2, lot 20, $210,000.
• Jeremy R. Shoemaker and Andrea M. Shoemaker to Frank Barrett and Alice Barrett, warranty deed, District 2, Carrington, lot 18, $295,000.
• Sandra K. Bennett, trustee of the Bennett Family Trust, to Viorel Rotar and Elegant Construction, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 21, block 3, $240,000.
• William Irey to Brad Reynolds and Audrey Reynolds, warranty deed, District 2, $50,000.
Jan. 28
• TV Holdings LLC to Valiant Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 13, block 9, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to James M. Nelson and Melanie W. Nelson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 11, block 13, $6,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to James M. Nelson and Melanie W. Nelson, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 10, block 13, $6,000.
• Donald A. Clasby and Forence S. Clasby to Ronald G. Comtois and Susan C. Comtois, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 1, block 3, $270,000.
• Howard Hayes and Christina Hayes to CMH Homes Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Hardin Estates, lot 12R, block G, $35,000.
• Michael T. Sessions to Amy Barber and Paul Barber, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Woods, lot 24, $347,000.
• Dana T. Busie, James Andrew Busie and Andrew Busie to Ramon I. Sime Santiago, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 20 and 21, block 39, $160,000.
• CBHP LLC to R.J. Zimmerman and Melissa Zimmerman, warranty deed, District 5, Masters, unit 1, lot 5, $57,000.
• Marissa R. Summitt Cagle and Thomas Brittain Summitt Cagle to Joshua L. Bugh and Megan W. Bugh, warranty deed, District 3, Tellico View Estates, lot 2, $315,000.
Jan. 29
• Clear Recon LLC sub trustee and Janice M. Hodges to U.S. Bank National Association, trustees deed, District 3, Lynnwood, lots 31 and 32, $93,879.51.
• Linda Yates to Linda Yates and Teresa Lynn Correll, quit claim deed, District 3, .8624 acres, $0.
• Ashley Wentzel to Ryan T. Wentzel, quit claim deed, District 4, Mahlon Place, lot 56, $0.
• Judith A. Hobbs, Judith A. Baumgardner, Asa L. Hobbs, Karl A. Hobbs and Glenn A. Hobbs, deceased, to Michael Steven Moody, quit claim deed, District 1, 1 acre, $0.
• William E. Agee, trustee of the William E. Agee Revocable Trust, to William E. Agee and Deborah H. Agee, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 10, block 14, $0.
• Jack A. Monnig to Patrick Henry Bethel Jr., and Heather Queen Bethel, warranty deed, District 1, Engert and Pershing, tract 15, $60,000.
• Billy L. West and Bonnie West to Garry L. Miller and Jennifer Miller, warranty deed, District 5, Billy L. West and Artle C. West, tract 2A 1, $78,000.
• Darell K. George Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Hedley to Melody Claytor, warranty deed, District 1, Darell George Two Lot, tract 1, $94,900.
• Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Yan Xu and Leon Monroe Tolbert, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 55, $283,007.
• U.S. Bank National Association Trustee, Bank of America National Association trustee, Lasalle Bank National Association trustee and Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2007 to Cut Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, District 2, .3478 acres, $47,500.
• Dharma Properties LLC to Erasto Avalos Perez and Rosa Del Carmen Bastida, warranty deed, District 2, .41 acres, Hamilton and Dearmond, $95,000.
• Cheryl L. Wynn, Deidra R. Jacobs, Adrienne Jacobs Totten, Miles A. Jacobs, Karen Hooper and Lilla M. Jacobs, deceased, to Betty Lou Russell, warranty deed, District 1, Willington Place, unit 3, $145,000.
• Wanda Kelley and Jay M. Kelley to Luis Alberto Jimenez Bedolla and Beatriz Tenorio Carmona, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 11 and 12, block 18, section 4, $91,000.
• Jacob V. Dunagan and Courtney A. Dunagan to Brandon Scott and Margaret Scott, warranty deed, District 3, Emily’s Landing, phase 1, lot 47, $271,000.
• Cynthia Anita Willien Medlock and Leon J. Willien III, deceased, to New Season Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 15, block 6, $4,000.
• Robert W. Young III to Fast Track Acquisitions LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Pinewood Condominiums, unit 2, $75,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Norman Arden and Crystal Arden, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lot 11, block 35, $53,350.
• Michael L. Viars to James D. Jenkins Jr., warranty deed, District 4, 6 acres, $41,000.
Jan. 30
• Patricia Rogers to Tonia Johnson, quit claim deed, District 4, 5 acres, $0.
• Janice W. Eldridge, Frank J. Eldridge, deceased, and Frank J. Eldridge Jr., to Frank J. Eldridge Jr., quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• Gregory S. Richmond and Susan T. Richmond to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 4, block 16, $1,500.
• Ronnie D. Dobbs and Mary S. Dobbs to Charles L. Johnson and Cynthia A. Johnson, warranty deed, District 4, 5.024 acres, Darin Smith property, tract 3, $450,000.
• Joyce C. Christian to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, warranty deed, District 2, Lakewood, PT 3, $0.
• Roy A. Key to Thomas A. Reinert and Shatae D. Reinert, warranty deed, District 2, $71,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Elizabeth Ann Sexton, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 13R, $287,400.
• Charles L. Berry and Teresa Kay Berry to Catherine Lee Ashe, warranty deed, District 2, Dan H. Jones, PT 73, $40,000.
• James C. Webb and Tressea Webb to Thomas H. Nicholson, warranty deed, District 1, $205,000.
Jan. 31
• Jimmy D. Bivens and Kathy J. Bivens to Joshua Lott Millsaps and Courtney Paige Millsaps, quit claim deed, District 1, 1 acre, Jimmy D. Bivens, lot 2, $0.
• Jose Luis Jimenez and Maria A. Jimenez to Jose Luis Jimenez Lopez and Stephanie Chavez, quit claim deed, District 2, Miller, lot 2, $0.
• James G. Vineyard II to Marty R. McKee, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Jay Cecil “J.C.” Craig and Darlene G. Craig, deceased, to Jay Cecil “J.C.” Craig, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Dorothy J. Lubitz, trustee of the Lubitz Family Living Trust, to David Kessler and Nancy R. Kessler, warranty deed, District 1, Tellico Senior Living Neighborhood Condominiums, unit 81, $210,000.
• Mark Laimbeer to Glenn S. Johnson and Carol P. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 7, block 6, $30,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Robert R. Barnett and Carla L. Barnett, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 2, block 3, $3,800.
• Anna G. Canterbury to Connie R. Burgess and Glenda S. Brown, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acre, lots 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40, block C, $186,000.
