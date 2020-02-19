Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Jan. 31
• Dorothy J. Lubitz, trustee of the Lubitz Family Living Trust, to David Kessler and Nancy R. Kessler, warranty deed, District 1, Tellico Senior Living Neighborhood Condominiums, unit 81, $210,000.
• Mark Laimbeer to Glenn S. Johnson and Carol P. Johnson, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 7, block 6, $30,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Robert R. Barnett and Carla L. Barnett, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 2, block 3, $3,800.
• Anna G. Canterbury to Connie R. Burgess and Glenda S. Brown, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acre, lots 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40, block C, $186,000.
Feb. 3
• Schubert Construction LLC to Ashton Fields Homeowners Association, quit claim deed, Ashton Fields, $0.
• Executive Meadows Subdivision Homeowners Association Inc., and Executive Meadows Homeowners Association to Executive Meadows Subdivision Homeowners Association Inc., quit claim deed, District 5, Executive Meadows 1 Replat, $0.
• John A. Crook and Wannell M. Crook to Stephen C. Lafond and Elizabeth C. Lafond, quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 3, lot 303, $0.
• Thomas W. Bookhart, trustee of the Thomas W. Bookhart Trust, to Doug Bigley and Michele Bigley, warranty deed, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 65, $142,500.
• William J. Drerup and Patricia A. Drerup to William J. Drerup and Patricia A. Drerup, trustees of the Drerup Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 14, block 10, $0.
• James H. Wisneski and Freida J. Johnson to James H. Wisneski and Freida J. Johnson, trustees of the Wisneski and Johnson Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 6, lot 703, section 2, $0.
• Schubert Construction LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., warranty deed, Ashton Fields, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, $1,920,000.
• Dharma Properties LLC to Erasto Avalos Perez and Rosa Del Carmen Bastida, warranty deed, District 2, Hamilton and Dearmond, lots 1 and 2, $14,000.
• Charles Mattern and Barbara A. Mattern to Beth E. Wingo Carter, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 6, block 10, $475,000.
• Massey Properties LLC to Williamson Holding LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Blair Bend Industrial Park, lot 1R, $2,345,297.
• Haseeb M. Rahman to Kurtis B. Sweat and Anna M. Sweat, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 4, lot 15, $61,000.
• Preferred Properties Tellico Village LLC to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 4, block 1, $7,500.
• Preferred Properties Tellico Village LLC to Jonathan Wise, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 5, block 1, $7,500.
• Marlin Shelton to James P. Canestrari, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 11 and PT 12, block 21, section 4, $72,050.
• Beatrice Grizzle to Brian K. Jenkins and Rachel Jenkins, warranty deed, District 1, Grizzle property, lot 1, $106,000.
• Betty G. Mackebee, executor, John C. Greer Jr., executor, Barbara Jean Greer, deceased, and Barbara Cross Greer, deceased, to David F. Brennan and Deborah S. Brennan, warranty deed, District 1, 2.91 acres, Greer property, lot 31R, $210,000.
Feb. 4
• Donald W. Guldan II and Ellen M. Guldan to Jesse Andrew Guldan and Melissa Guldan, quit claim deed, District 5, 12.20 acres, $0.
• Pozzo Terrie Dal to Pozzo Peter Dal, quit claim deed, District 5, Duff Turner Estates, lot 11, $0.
• Danny Stricklan and Debbie Stricklan to Martha Stricklan, quit claim deed, District 4, $0.
• William Glenn Townson, trustee of the William Glenn Townson Revocable Living Trust, to Joshua C. Irick and Brittany A. Irick, warranty deed, District 1, 1.15 acres, Glenn Townson, lot 1, $395,000.
• Charles G. Miller III, trustee of the Glenda S. Ford Revocable Trust, to John J. Massel and Mary C. Massel, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 11, block 17, $384,000.
• D&P Property Management LLC to Christian Antonio Roman Suarez and Betsabe Dayana Atencia Paredes, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Hills, $178,000.
• Vickie F. Starkey to Kenneth Louis Chambers and Cherish A. Chambers, warranty deed, District 1, James Ridge, lot 27, $409,000.
• Jackie L. Searcy to Jeanne Marie Lagas, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Point, lot 2, block 1, $400,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Heather Lee, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase 1, lot 82, $205,900.
• Smithbilt LLC to Matthew R. Stephens and Kayla R. Stephens, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase 1, lot 80, $210,000.
• Steven McDonough and Barbara Felong to Donald C. Hitch, Donny Hitch, Christine E. Felong and Tina Felong, warranty deed, District 3, $11,000.
• Phoenix GN LLC to JPI LLC, warranty deed, 2.40 acres, $1,193,613.
• William F. Batho and Betty F. Batho to Tracy Wood, warranty deed, District 2, $179,000.
• Mary Ann Guiliano to Victor M. Vasquez, warranty deed, District 4, $43,000.
Feb. 5
• Melissa Kiewiet, executor, Kaitlyn Cole, executor, and Gary Bruce Rose, deceased, to Marshall Louis Deer and Tara Nicole Deer, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 2, lot 24, $150,000.
• Rick C. Combs to Gary L. Emerson and Laschinski Emerson, warranty deed, District 2, Oakley Glen, lot 5, $42,000.
• Joseph J. Wallace to ML Acquisitions LLC, warranty deed, District 2, .45 acres, $60,000.
• Fusion Homes LLC to Patrick D. Dowe and Laurene M. Dowe, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 2, block 7, $370,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Brooklyn N. Ramsby and Heath H. Hazlett, warranty deed, District 1, Sweetwater Creek, phase 1, lot 81, $199,900.
• Brandy J. Keyes, Jerry B. Martin and Jerry Martin, deceased, to Misty Ann Baldwin and Lonnie William Baldwin, warranty deed, District 5, 1.04 acres, $153,000.
• Sami Isam and Khalil Isam to Michael F. Servidio and Judith A. Servidio, warranty deed, District 1, Lakeside Village, unit 22, $228,000.
Feb. 6
• Billy D. Baird, Billy Donald Baird Sr., Katherine Baird and Mary Katherine Baird to Tony R. Aikens, quit claim deed, District 2, Sharp Estates, lots 11 and PT 10, $0.
• Tony R. Aikens, trustee of the Tony R. Aikens Revocable Trust, to Volunteer Investments LLC, quit claim deed, District 5, $0.
• Tony R. Aikens, trustee of the Tony R. Aikens Revocable Trust, to Volunteer Investments LLC, quit claim deed, District 5, Pine Ridge, lot 2, $0.
• Tony R. Aikens, trustee of the Tony R. Aikens Revocable Trust, to Volunteer Investments LLC, quit claim deed, District 5, Pine Ridge, lot 3, $0.
• Norman Arden to Norman Arden and Crystal Arden, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• TV Holdings LLC to Gregory B. Slatton and Jeri F. Slatton, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 2, block 11, $2,500.
• Richard Riley Grove and Susan Grove to Dustin G. Gold and Jozie I. Gold, warranty deed, District 3, Bellas Landing, lot 26, $324,000.
• Shawn Casey Obrien to John P. Frye and Rebecca Frye, warranty deed, District 2, Garnet Hill, lot 19, $255,000.
• Gerald Leggett and Reta M. Leggett to Chris B. Shope, warranty deed, District 4, 6.32 acres, Derby Chase Shagan Farm, lot 1, $57,500.
• Sara Ruth Moffett Hudson, Sara R. Hudson and Mark Earl Hudson to Norman Arden, warranty deed, District 1, $44,550.
