Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Jan. 17
• Jason R. Bivens to Jody R. King and Stacey N. King, quit claim deed, District 1, .7627 acres, $0.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Susan S. Phillips and Stephen Lee Phillips, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 36, block 9, $318,500.
• Cynthia G. Bunch to James Herbert Bunch, warranty deed, District 3, $0.
• Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Francisco Rivera and Daniel Silva Tapia, warranty deed, 2.91 acres, $69,000.
• Lynn Greer Workman and L. Mark Workman to Matthew Tyler Mott and Shannon Taylor Mott, warranty deed District 4, 44.7 acres, $296,000.
Jan. 21
• Patricia E. Hartman to Patricia E. Hartman and Karen Bethiaume, quit claim deed, District 1, 1.32 acres, $0.
• Ross David Webber and Barbara Ann Webber, trustees of the Webber Family Trust, to John Gordon Webber, quit claim deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 28, block 17, $0.
• Penny Glasgow and Robin Blankenship to Jacob Blankenship and Chandler Blankenship, quit claim deed, District 3, Greenback, PT 3, PT 4 and PT 5, block 16, $0.
• Ted A. Randolph Jr., and Lynda S. Randolph to Chase Randolph and Ashley Randolph, quit claim deed, District 1, .49 acres, $0.
• Tom L. Ballew and Peggy M. Ballew to James M. Lewis and Marguerite C. Lewis, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 4, lot 632, section 2, $536,000.
• Russell Allen Smith Jr., and Amanda Smith to Robert Wayne Sopko and Laurie Lee Sopko, trustees of the Robert and Laurie Sopko Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Lilley Porter Estate, PT 15, $20,500.
• Russell Allen Smith Jr., and Amanda Smith to G. Edward Ferry and Deanna N. Ferry, warranty deed, District 1, Lilley Porter Estate, PT 15, $14,500.
• Jeffrey Poirier and Jeanne Poirier to Ronald T. Wysocki and Ann L. Eckel, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 1, block 3, $367,000.
• Primos Land Company LLC to Nathan Pifer and Angela Pifer, warranty deed, District 5, Avalon, unit 1, lot 32, block B, $18,500.
• Gregory E. Boling, Martha A. Boling, Edward S. Boling and Charlotte M. Boling to James J. Witt and Lynne F. Witt, warranty deed, District 2, Pinewood Condominiums, unit 1, $154,400.
• Primos Land Company LLC to William H. Boone and Joyce A. Boone, warranty deed, District 5, Legends at Avalon, lot 21, $29,900.
• Capital Investment Properties LLC to Mark Prater and Diane Prater, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 8, block 20, $30,000.
• Gateway Mortgage Group LLC to Heather L. Canady, warranty deed, District 3, .66 acres, $135,000.
• William G. Vaughn to Rosendo Rolando Bedolla Vasquez, warranty deed, District 2, Ben Robinson, lot 6, $21,500.
Jan. 22
• Alice Alexander Grubb to Jessica B. Story, quit claim deed, District 5, 1 acre, Alice Alexander Grubb property, lot 1, $0.
• Danny E. Bivens, Sonya D. Jordan and Sonja D. Jordan to Danny E. Bivens and Sonya D. Bivens, quit claim deed, District 5, Mahlon Place, lot 19, $0.
• Robert Ward to Joseph J. Wallace, quit claim deed, District 2, .45 acres, $0.
• Oakland LLC to Alexandria W. Shaw and Timothy L. Shaw, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 53R2, $350,500.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Paulette Evans, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 1, block 13, $449,900.
• Clayton Properties Group Inc., to Carolina Elizabeth Lease, warranty deed, District 1, Legacy Park, unit 2, lot 50, $175,000.
• Rhonda Cordero to Hannah M. Schean and Dallas E. Schean, warranty deed, District 2, Cress Wood Estates, lot 2, $169,000.
• Patrick W. Soll and Sandra J. Soll to Timothy Alex Gray, warranty deed, District 1, $180,000.
• Harrison Glen Partnership and Harrison Glen Properties Partnership GP to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 115, $32,052.
• Valiant Enterprises LLC to Amanda M. Cunningham, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 43, block 10, $4,216.59.
• Richard Gerstenberg and Mary Gerstenberg to Kilgore Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 5, block 7, $8,000.
• Svetlana Kostan, Eugene Kostan and Eugeny Kostan to Ralf Bzura and Diane Sue Bzura, trustees of the Bzura Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 7, block 1, $18,000.
Jan. 23
• New Providence Church to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, quit claim deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 8, block 5, $0.
• Gail C. Garner and R. Thomas Ladd, trustees of the Testamentary Trust Created Under the Last Will and Testament of Robert J. Campbell, and Alvah L. Campbell to Linda Faye Gouge, quit claim deed, District 5, Brandywine Farms, lot 9R, $0.
• TV Holdings LLC to Maritime Associates International Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 18, block 18, $1,000.
• Joseph C. Ziccardi and Glory Ziccardi to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 9, block 9, $1,500.
• James R. Thomason, Clarence L.V. Ward, deceased, Barbara Susan Rollins, Robert Eugene Lester III and Paige Presley to Shane E. Maples, warranty deed, District 1, 2.1 acres, $118,000.
• Bill S. Snow Sr., to Elijah K. Min and Mary Y. Min, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 1, block 15, $505,000.
• First National Bank of Oneida to Heritage Land Development Partners LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 13.74 acres, $275,000.
• Development Ventures to Oakland LLC, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lots 26R, 27, 28, 29 and 30, $254,005.
• Linda Fay Gouge to Walter Scott Kent and Janet Elizabeth Kent, warranty deed, District 5, Brandywine Farms, lot 9R, $200,000.
• Sergio Tinoco to Andrew Olivas, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots PT 3, PT 4, PT 5 and PT 6, block 11, section 3, $122,000.
• Preston M. Johnson to Kenneth R. Harris, warranty deed, District 1, Ebb Huff, lots PT 2 and 1, block 3, $54,000.
• Margarita Nunez to New Season Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 38, block 9, $6,000.
• Kelly J. Garrett to Steven Munsey and Katelyn Munsey, warranty deed, District 2, Eleven Estates Horizontal, $94,000.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Timothy Scott Tubbs and Alesha Bair Tubbs, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Park, phase 1, lot 3, $298,500.
• Loudon Hills LLC to Gary Dwyer and Lynn Dwyer, warranty deed, District 2, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase II, $318,842.87.
