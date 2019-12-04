Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Nov. 18
• Gary Harvey and Lisa Harvey to Scott Peterson and Michell Herder, warranty deed, District 1, Piney Woods, lots 9 and 10, $62,000.
• John C. Compton and Cindy G. Compton to David J. Maki and Catherine J. Maki, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 1, block 18, $275,000.
• David H. Osborne and Cynthia Lee Osborne to Jeffrey J. Kiddey and Susan B. Kiddey, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 4, block 5, $7,500.
• Tracey Heilman, trustee of the Charlene Kay Vanhaften Revocable Trust, to Howard Michael Anderson, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 3, block 3, $270,000.
• Robert A. Seavey and Therese A. Seavey to Henry Holevinsky, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 7, block 10, $12,000.
• Tennessee Baptist Association and Violet Galyon Holt, deceased, to Cogdill Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, 4.73 acres, $285,500.
• Pingora Loan Servicing LLC to James Kohl, warranty deed, $115,000.
• CS Holdings LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 5, block 6, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to Cook Bros. Construction LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 10, block 12, $7,000.
• TV Holdings LLC to Capital Investment Properties LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 31, block 8, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to Capital Investments LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 2, block 3, $3,800.
• Rodney Jones and Nickole Jones to Scott Wolf, warranty deed, District 1, Blairs Addition, lot 59, $48,340.
• Lawrence L. Waugh and Kaydeon E. Waugh to Danny Best and Julie Best, warranty deed, District 5, Riverview Golf Site, lot 23, $20,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Paul Antone and Katherine Antone, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 97, $92,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Edward Martin and Kathy Lincoln Martin, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 96, $92,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Ricky E. Peterson and Kenda S. Peterson, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 83, $92,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Paul R. Lapointe and Rebecca Ann Lapointe, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 80, $99,000.
• Mark T. White and John C. Schubert to Bradford L. Hancock and Diane L. Hancock, warranty deed, District 2, Stone Harbor, unit 3, lot 79, $92,000.
• Scott A. Summers, Jeffrey B. Summers and Vicki Marie Summers, deceased, to David Kevin Brown, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Coves, lot 7, block 17, $200,000.
Nov. 19
• Scott A. Harris Jr., and Natalie N. Harris to Joe N. McCarter and Britney R. McCarter, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 10R, $365,300.
• Donald Batho and Michael Dimitrios Kokkoris to Michael C. Richardson, warranty deed, District 1, Doughty Farm, lot 8, $149,900.
• Kevin Thompson to Ronald R. Prince and Lillian R. Prince, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 792R1, section 1, $95,000.
• William Patrick Ingram to Marcos Serrato, warranty deed, District 1, William Patrick Ingram property, lot 2, $136,000.
• Bishop Construction LLC to James Vey Lightner and Eileen M. Connolly, trustees of the Lightner Connolly Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 14, block 7, $300,000.
• AKJ LLC to Martha Hixon and Timothy Hixon, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 17, block 6, $3,800.
Nov. 20
• Raymond F. Lowrey Jr., Raymond F. Lowrey and Pamela Dianne Lowrey to Larry Fox and Rhonda L. Fox, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 19, block 8, $420,000.
• Michael T. Bates and Cherrine K. Bates to William J. Oreilly and Marykate Oreilly, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase XI, lot 1079, $145,000.
• George F. Bruss and Mary Beth Bruss, trustees of the George F. Bruss and Mary Beth Bruss Revocable Trust, to Gary Jackoway and Ingrid Schwantes Jackoway, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Shores, lot 1, block 16, $690,500.
• Peggy St. Hilaire to Cherine D. Lewis and Duane R. Lewis, warranty deed, District 3, Lakeview, lots 7 and 8, $325,000.
• Betty Jo Miller and Betty Jo Ooten to Timothy J. Winkler, warranty deed, District 3, Foothills Pointe, lot 64, $34,500.
• Santford Ripley Boley III and Elizabeth Whittington Boley to R&E Ventures LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 83, $30,000.
• Lorraine M. Harbaugh, trustee of the Lorraine M. Harbaugh Revocable Living Trust, to James Lavon Thomas and Pamela Renee Thomas, warranty deed, District 3, Franklin Estates, unit 2, lot 59, $203,000.
• Donna B. Viars, Donna Beatrice Cartwright Kiser, Donna Cartwright, James Herman Cartwright and Nancy Cartwright to Jeff McDonald and Teresa McDonald, warranty deed, District 1, 4.15 acres, $58,000.
Nov. 21
• Olivio Rene Rodriguez and Ana I. Rodriguez to AKJ LLC, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Coves, lot 1, block 6, $1,500.
• Jack G. Rountree to Travis M. Dickson and Jessica R. Dickson, warranty deed, District 5, 2.813 acres, $334,000.
• Saleha Farzaie and David Khan to Robert Lawrence Gross, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 14, block 3, $14,000.
• Dirk A. Vandeest and Izabela M. Vandeest to Larry J. Priddy and Ryan Michael Priddy, trustees of the Weggo Trust, warranty deed, District 2, Deerfield Crossing, lots 11 and 12R3, $1,150,000.
Nov. 22
• Avery Paulson to Gayle J. Haws, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, lot 22, block 2, $10,000.
• Robert D. Buchanan and Harriette L. Buchanan, trustees of the Robert D. Buchanan Revocable Trust, to Melvin Thachuk and Dana Nicholis, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 27, block 4, $480,000.
• Alfred J. Descourouez and Suzanne S. Descourouez to Patrick J. McDermott and Jeanne McDermott, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 6, block 11, $330,000.
• Henry Family Properties LLC to Van Huong Dinh and Thi Thanh Uyen Nguyen, warranty deed, District 1, 25.52 acres, $172,742.97.
• Herschel K. Bailey, Herschel K. Bailey III and Carmage Lee Walls Jr., to Miles Mencer, warranty deed, District 2, Lakepoint, lot 10, $300,000.
• Mark Martin and Karen Martin to Lori K. Walker, warranty deed, District 2, Executive Meadows, lot 44, $175,000.
• Joseph Wallace to Armando Ramirez, warranty deed, District 1, Roberson Estates, lots 9, 10R and 13R, $20,000.
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., to Leon Smith, Shirley Smith, Pamela Fifer and Randy Smith, warranty deed, District 1, $132,000.
Nov. 25
• Paul J. Hepner and Ellen G. Hepner to David Kozak, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 7, block 16, $159,000.
• Reliance Development LLC to Aziz Lalani and Gulshan Lalani, warranty deed, District 5, Jackson Crossing, phase 4, lot 30R, $282,000.
• Jack G. Sartin Sr., and Margie H. Sartin to Roger K. Frantz, trustee of the Roger K. Frantz Living Trust, warranty deed, District 5, Executive Meadows, lot 36, $154,900.
• Oakland LLC to Jeannine D. Rogers Martin and Robert Martin, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 39R1, $348,900.
• Ryan Dobbs and Mary Ellen Dobbs to Ernest G. Inmon III and Desiree A. Inmon, warranty deed, District 3, Fairview Road Tellico Lake, lot 5, $249,900.
• Gregory L. Benzon and Mary L. Myhre, trustees of the Myhre Marital Trust, to Allan Brown Tarbell and Joyce Ann Tarbell, warranty deed, District 1, Sequoyah Point Villas, lot 11, block 1 $727,500.
• Anjelika Marie Fields and Robert Seth Fields to Guilherme Theodoro Sauder Pinto, warranty deed, District 1, 1 acre, $179,900.
• R&E Ventures LLC to Todd Wagers, warranty deed, District 2, Rockingham, lot 76, $374,900.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Susan Kay Vogt, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Park, phase 1, lot 2, $326,320.
• Brenda D. Hooks to Harvey R. Vandyke and Melissa Vandyke, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 9 and 10, block 21, section 2, $177,500.
• Scott G. Wickard and Donna M. Wickard to James E. Wells and Carmen N. Wells, warranty deed, District 1, Coyatee Coves, lot 5, block 13, $390,000.
• Josephine A. Ward and William L. Chapo to Philip Edwin Hammel and Betty Jane Hammel, warranty deed, District 1, Maple Hill Heights, lot 9, $435,000.
• Glenda K. Ingram and Tony A. Presley to Vicente Zavala Hernandez and Anayeli Garcia Garcia, warranty deed, District 1, Kollock Land, lots 23 and 24, $50,000.
• Jimmy D. Ogle, trustee of the Jimmy D. Ogle Revocable Trust, to Alvin L. Arnwine and Angela D. Arnwine, warranty deed, District 5, Duff Turner Estates, lot 59, $90,000.
Nov. 26
• Robert E. Inderbitzen and Dolores D. Inderbitzen to Eric T. Chase and Carolyn N. Chase, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 8, lot 923R, $823,500.
• Michael W. Young and Denise A. Paulonis to David Thomas Bell and Lauren Elizabeth Bell, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Coves, lot 4, block 12, $382,500.
• Timothy Allen Williams, executor, Loretta June Wilkerson, deceased, and Loretta Sue McGill Wilkerson, deceased, to Gary D. Arthur and Jean M. Benkowski, warranty deed, District 2, 1 acre, Loretta McGill Wilkerson property, $268,500.
• Cook Bros. Construction LLC to Walter F. Eddy and Debra R. Eddy, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 2, block 2, $370,000.
• William G. Marchbanks and Susan G. Marchbanks to Michael B. Hopkins and Patricia A. Hopkins, warranty deed, District 3, 2.44 acres, Leepers Crossing, unit 2, lot 34, $56,110.
• Edward Kelsey and Donna L. Kelsey to Center Point Developers Inc., warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase I, lot 45, $25,000.
• Steve Curtis, Steven W. Curtis, David E. Curtis, William Greg Curtis, Greg Curtis, Aline P. Curtis, deceased, and Goldie P. Curtis, deceased, to Sarah Jane Raymer, warranty deed, District 5, 1.02 acres, David Curtis Two Lot, $90,100.
• David B. Braschler and Jacqueline R. Braschler to Mason T. Helton and Alexandra J. Helton, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, block 16, section II, $110,000.
Nov. 27
• Ryan Salzer and Amanda Roberts to Jeffrey Kent Cravens and Tracey Lynn Cravens, warranty deed, District 3, Leepers Crossing, phase 2, lot 9R, $135,000.
• Robert L. Larue to Darrell Price and Lisa Price, warranty deed, District 1, $52,500.
• Savannah Properties LLC to Donovan Ross Rhead and Linda Ann Rhead, warranty deed, District 3, Bellas Landing, lot 25, $289,000.
• John Max Matejcek and Linda Faye Matejcek to George A. Medley, warranty deed, District 5, Ford, lot 46, $235,000.
• Judie L. Caygill to David Michael Kessler and Nancy R. Kessler, warranty deed, District 1, Tellico Senior Living Neighborhood Condominiums, unit 80, $203,000.
