Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
July 26
• Belinda Eaton, Brittney Manis and Charles S. Johnson, deceased, to Lynn Kent Johnson, quit claim deed, District 4, James F. Steed Farm, lot 5, $0.
• Michael Jay Richmond and John Edward Richmond to Michael Jay Richmond and Stephanie A. Richmond, quit claim deed, District 5, Ford, lot 4, $0.
• Richard E. Leeds and Judith C. Leeds, trustees of the Richard E. Leeds Sr. and Judith C. Leeds Revocable Trust, to John N. Humphrey and Karen J. Humphrey, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 2, block 11, $356,250.
• James F. Payne III and Karen L. Birch to Donald Lynn Miller and Melanie Ann Strand, trustees of the Miller Strand Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 6, block 4, $635,000.
• AKJ LLC to Boyd G. Bunting and Carolyn F. Bunting, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Hills, lot 24, block 6, $3,800.
• AKJ LLC to Joseph A. Wuenschel and Carla J. Wuenschel, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 3, block 6, $3,800.
• Robin H. Renner and Diane L. Renner to Bruce E. Hamilton, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase V, lot 656, $23,000.
• Douglas L. Farris and Debbie M. Farris to Nicholas H. McBride and Olivia McBride, warranty deed, District 2, Crestwood Hills, unit 2, lot 11, $162,445.
• Cook Bros Construction LLC to Brett R. Basinger and Joan M. Basinger, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 1, block 1, $347,900.
• Donald L. Saunders and Mary E. Saunders, trustees of the Donald L. Saunders and Mary E. Saunders Revocable Declaration of Trust, to Scott D. Wiggins and Stacey Reynolds, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 3, lot 290, $687,500.
July 29
• Ray Dean Walker to Ray Dean Walker and Katie Neal Robinson, quit claim deed, District 1, Port Madison, lots 40, 41, 42 and 43, block C, $0.
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Jack E. Redmond to Savannah Properties LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Bellas Landing, lot 30, $0.
• Rich Construction Inc., to Chris Paz and Mary Jane Paz, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 6, block 11, $9,000.
• Leslie Harris Senac and Mark Senac to Chris Paz and Mary Paz, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 5, block 11, $13,500.
• Chrystal D. Estes McConkey and Travis McConkey to Charles Gatlin and Jennifer Gatlin, warranty deed, District 5, 12 acres, $200,000.
July 30
• Jorge Zavala Mejia to Jacquelin Munoz Mejia, Juan Mejia Cuevas and Hortensia Munoz Medina, quit claim deed, District 1, .681 acres, Mejia, lot 1, $0.
• Wilson & Associates PLLC sub trustee, Tad H. Davis and Erica R. Davis to Gary Harvey, trustees deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 41, 42, 43, 44, block 16, section 2, $93,700.
• Robert Edmond Brown and Nancy Linda Brown to David Doucette and Cathy Doucette, trustees of the David and Cathy Doucette Family Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Greens, lot 3, block 1, $400,000.
• William J. Wolfenbarger to David Wesley Harris and Pamela S. Harris, warranty deed, District 3, $89,000.
• C&A Properties to PAC Management LLC, warranty deed, District 5, 5 acres, Bill Hamilton Farm, PT 11, $200,000.
• Dorothy A. Cleveland to PAC Management LLC, warranty deed, District 5, Bill Hamilton Farm, PT 10, $100,000.
• Barbara L. Hossbach and Greg R. Hossbach to Susan Klippel, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 20, $179,500.
July 31
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Savannah Properties LLC, quit claim deed, District 3, Bellas Landing, lots 21, 25 29, $0.
• Richard L. Tate Jr., and Tiffany M. Tate to Richard L. Tate Jr., Tiffany M. Tate and Carolyn Michelle Castle, quit claim deed, District 3, Crestwood Hills, unit 2, lot 29, $0.
• Bruce A. Frey and Germane Hicks, trustees of the Frey and Hicks Family Revocable Trust, to James F. Payne III and Karen L. Birch, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 2, block 19, $486,500.
• Christopher H. Wampler to Stephen Urbanski III and Barbara Urbanski, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Shores, lot 8, block 2, $235,000.
• Indian Gap Investments LLC to Gabriel M. Manning and Lisa Gardner Manning, warranty deed, District 2, Harrison Glen, unit 2, lot 121, $309,900.
• Scott Kennedy, Cristan Kennedy and Stacy Kennedy Arthur to Paul Chaveriat and Janice Chaveriat, warranty deed, District 2, .75 acres, $202,000.
• Lori Adkins to Brian Triplett and Diana Triplett, warranty deed, District 3, Allegheny Town Plat, lots 1 and 2, block 13, $56,420.
• Richard Leroy Tate Sr., to Richard L. Tate Jr., and Tiffany M. Tate, warranty deed, District 1, Circle Drive, lots 14 and 15, $255,000.
• Michael W. Wilson to Betty G. Thomas, warranty deed, District 5, Rockingham, lot 85, $379,000.
• Smithbilt LLC to Richard L. Walker and Tammi L. Walker, warranty deed, District 1, Hampton Place, phase 1, lot 12, $189,935.
• William Weber and Maureen B. Weber to Matthew Cook and Amber Cook, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Hills, phase 1, lot 11, $220,000.
• Karl T. Vass, Elizabeth A. Vass and Elizabeth A. Murphy to Roger D. Wessel and Rita L. Wessel, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Point, lot 1, block 3, $347,900.
• Betty G. Thomas and Robert Thomas, deceased, to Jesse Andrew Guldan and Melissa Kopp Guldan, warranty deed, District 2, $400,000.
• Steven F. Hoffman and Anne E. Hoffman to James Tobin and Lindsay Tobin, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves, lot 13, block 8, $283,900.
Aug. 1
• WindRiver Investments LLC to WR Development Corporation, quit claim deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 351, $0.
• Jo Ann B. Arden, Robert Charles Bowers and Kathey Ann Bowers Henry to Jo Ann B. Arden, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Patsy C. McCarter to Patsy C. McCarter, Garfield McCarter and Dustin Cabe McCarter, quit claim deed, District 3, $0.
• Patsy C. McCarter to Patsy C. McCarter and Timothy David McCarter, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 10, block 10, $0.
• Sandra Mills to Sandra Mills and William Scott Curbow, quit claim deed, District 2, Villas at Harrison Glen, unit 5, $0.
• Gary L. Knight, trustee of the Gary L. Knight and Barbara Knight Revocable Trust, to James Huntzicker and Donna Huntzicker, trustees of the Huntzicker Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 6, block 4, $442,725.
• Lester E. Imboden Jr., to Catherine E. Garrett, trustee of the Catherine E. Garrett GST Exempt Share Trust Under the Howard C. Elliott Jr. Family Trust, and Joseph D. Garrett Jr., warranty deed, District 1, Rarity Bay, phase V, lot 675, section 1, $1,600,000.
• Anne C. Saravo, trustee of the Anne C. Saravo Revocable Trust Agreement, to Barton T. Hogarth Jr., and Kathie Jean Hogarth, trustees of the Hogarth Family Revocable Trust, warranty deed, District 1, Tommotley Shores, lot 27, block 2, $735,000.
• Cogdill Properties LLC to city of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Petru Herman and Florica Herman to city of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Danny Poe to city of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Lynda C. Huffman and Kimberly Huffman to city of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Glenn Maner to city of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Michael C. Cartwright and Diann Cartwright to city of Loudon, warranty deed, District 1, $0.
• Jacquelyn Ruth Wilson, Samuel Houston Wilson, Scottie Elliot Wilson, Autumn Darla James and Helen R. Wilson, deceased, to William Munoz and Brenda Gonzalez, warranty deed, District 2, $108,000.
• Fred A. Timms and Glenda M. Timms to Rodney Pierson and Tracey Wilson Pierson, warranty deed, District 1, Chota Woods, $2,500.
• Bernadette Moriarty CSR LLC to Eric Gainey and Diane Clementi, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point, lot 28, block 8, $6,000.
• Charlene A. Teffeteller to Mitchell L. Hyde, Reggie O. Elliott and Bailee N. Elliott, warranty deed, District 3, Black Ridge Farms, lot 1R, $160,000.
• Schubert Construction LLC to Emily Crooks, warranty deed, District 2, Acadia Villas, lot 29, $306,000.
• Vaughn Loveday and Elizabeth Sue Loveday to Moultry G. Dailey and Bonnie J. Dailey, warranty deed, District 2, $70,000.
• Anne M. Hand and Jerry A. Hand, deceased, to Rarity Bay Partners, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 2, lot 335, section 2, $12,000.
• WR Development Corporation to Jon Neal and Lisa Neal, warranty deed, District 3, WindRiver, phase 4, lot 351, $602,900.
• Bakers Creek Partnership to Braribo LLC, warranty deed, District 3, Morganton Landing, lots 20 and 21, $389,800.
• Wilma Raby to Amanda Carol-Lynn Hall and Thomas Leonard Gray, warranty deed, District 2, Misty Ridge, phase IV, lot 9, $230,000.
• Randall A. Martin, trustee of the Roskind Family Revocable Trust, to Frank Cierpisz and Gloria Contreras, warranty deed, District 1, Lighthouse Pointe, phase III, lot 26, $27,500.
• James A. Norman and Gary Neil Norman, deceased, to Olivia Vanessa Emily Norman and Joshua Norman, warranty deed, District 5, Herbert R. Clayton Farm, lots 24, 25, 29 30 and PT 31, $72,250.
• James A. Norman and Gary Neil Norman, deceased, to Olivia Vanessa Emily Norman and Joshua Norman, warranty deed, District 5, Herbert R. Clayton Farm, lots 26, 27 and 28, $13,000.
• Rebecca Rummel, Rebecca Clark Phillips and Barry Rummel to Jordan L. Jordan, warranty deed, District 1, Chatuga Point Courts, lot 6, block 2, $279,000.
• Loyd Properties LLC to Charles Alan Whitcomb and Sheryle Marie Whitcomb, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Hills, lot 1, block 4, $20,000.
