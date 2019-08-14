Following are recent property transactions recorded in the Loudon County Register of Deeds office:
Aug. 2
• Eugene L. Miles, Elizabeth Karen Miles and Karen Miles to Kimberly Lynn Gage, Eugene L. Miles and Elizabeth Karen Miles, quit claim deed, District 1, 6.2 acres, $0.
• G. Edward Ferry and Deanna N. Ferry to G. Edward Ferry and Deanna N. Ferry, quit claim deed, District 1, Lillie H. Porter Estate, lots 13 and 14, $0.
• Albert L. Meric Jr., trustee of the Joan S. Meric Revocable Living Trust and trustee of the Credit Shelter Trust, to Albert S. Meric Jr., quit claim deed, District 1, Tanasi Greens, lot 11, block 8, $0.
• Susan V. Pickering to Dana H. Hall and Cynthia M. Hall, warranty deed, District 5, Meadow Walk Villas Condominiums, phase I, $232,000.
• Walter Vanskiver IV, Maleah M. Thompson Vanskiver and Maleah M. Thompson to Linda Sparks, warranty deed, District 3, 11.80 acres, $199,900.
• Joshua Gruber and Sarah Gruber to Richard E. Leon Jr., warranty deed, District 2, Lakeland Hills, lot 11, $95,000.
• Tiburon SNS Holdings GP to Kennebec Partners LP, warranty deed, District 1, Tennessee National Pod 2, lots 186 and 187, $150,000.
• Vincent D. Park and Jennifer Jordan Park to Timothy Charles Roberts and Crystal Roberts, warranty deed, District 2, Conkinnon Pointe, unit 1, lot 15R, $235,000.
• David F. Jennings, Fayda Russell, Fayda Jennings and Dora D. Jennings to Larry Eugene McNabb, warranty deed, District 1, 2.68 acres, $9,500.
Aug. 5
• William C. Farr to William C. Farr and Tyler Farr, quit claim deed, District 3, 1 acre, $0.
• Randall Wayne Brown and Deborah M. Counce to Thomas Fox, warranty deed, District 5, .60 acres, $600.
• Cooper Homes Inc., to Village Homes LLC, warranty deed, Chota Landing, lots 21 and 22, block 1, $56,000.
• Darrell C. Holt and Julie A. Holt to Craig Brackett and Callie Brackett, warranty deed, District 4, Holt Property on Oakland Road, lot 1, $65,000.
• Edith M. Miller, trustee of the Gerald E. Miller and Edith M. Miller Revocable Trust, to Donald T. Fisher and Kimberly K. Fisher, warranty deed, District 1, Green Acres, lots 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64, section A, $262,500.
• Nicholas W. Rains and Farah N. Rains to Wayne Douglas Johnson and Rosario Cortez McGill, warranty deed, District 3, Newberry, lot 29, $20,000.
• John Napier and G. Michelle Napier to Nathan Majors, warranty deed, District 1, .28 acres, $68,500.
• Crossing Group to William D. Powell and Lyn A. Powell, warranty deed, District 5, Stone Crossing, unit 5, lot 142, $92,000.
• Dustin Frank and Patrick D. Frank to Gerald T. Wilds, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 10, block 16, $2,750.
• Terry McNew to Thomas Gongola and Janeen Gongola, warranty deed, District 4, Rarity Bay, phase 7, lot 786R, section 1, $90,000.
• AKJ LLC to Ray Jordan and Amy B. Jordan, warranty deed, District 1, Mialaquo Point, lot 6, block 6, $5,000.
• Theresa Johnston Carpenter, Linda Ann Johnston, deceased, Kathy Johnston Graham and John Wylie Johnston to David Hudson and Amy Fitzsimmoms, warranty deed, District 1, $262,000.
Aug. 6
• Rhonda M. Plemons and Rhonda M. Case to John R. Case, quit claim deed, District 3, .97 acres, $0.
• Cook Bros Construction LLC to Robert R. Ulrich and Joy M. Ulrich, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Hills, lot 7, block 5, $400,000.
• Lisa M. Kendrick to Daniel Parker and Gary Sturm, warranty deed, District 2, Oakwood Estates II, lot 29, $202,485.
• Richard L. McLaughlin and Carole K. McLaughlin, trustees of the Richard L. McLaughlin Living Trust, to Stewart G. Anderson Jr., and Susan M. Wukits, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Coves Villas, lot 13, block 1, $680,000.
• Carmen Prunetti, Diane Prunetti and Robert G. Hinton to Michael T. Menozzi and Erin E. Menozzi, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Coves, lot 8, block 4, $464,000.
Aug. 7
• Gordon Harless to Richard Arp, quit claim deed, District 3, 2.56 acres, $0.
• Gordon Harless and Richard Arp to Ronald D. Arp, quit claim deed, District 3, .46 acres, $0.
• Richard Arp to Gordon Harless, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Gordon Harless and Richard Arp to Gordon Harless, Richard Arp and Ronald D. Arp, quit claim deed, District 3, Fort Loudon Estates, lot 130, $0.
• Stefan Shurina and Katherine Shurina to VM LLC, quit claim deed, District 2, Lenoir City, PT 7, block 15, section 4, $0.
• Stefan Shurina to VM LLC, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• John Calvin Shelton to Tammy Renay Keen, quit claim deed, District 2, 1.70 acres, John C. Shelton One Lot, $0.
• Scott E. Curtis to Nicole M. Curtis, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• Sandra Gail Brown, Douglas E. Johnson, Virginia Dean Johnson, deceased, Cynthia Anne Reid, deceased, Acosta Marcie Barger, Janice Carol Johnson Barger, deceased, Frank Larry Johnson Jr., and Frank Larry Johnson, deceased, to Douglas E. Johnson, quit claim deed, District 2, $0.
• Sunday L. Watson and Angela J. Wentworth to Marcus R. Ortiz Jr., and Amanda Lynn Ortiz, warranty deed, District 2, Tanglewood, lot 37, $432,000.
• William Waller Henry and Thomas G. Henry III to Joseph J. Malloy Jr., warranty deed, District 1, 1.50 acres, $15,000.
• Steven T. Shultz to Brandon Rickett and Lenee Rickett, warranty deed, District 2, Oak Creek, lot 71R, $345,000.
• Nicole M. Curtis to Kelly McKeever, warranty deed, District 1, $145,000.
• Mark R. Lucas and Heather R. Lucas to James M. Breeding and Stacey D. Breeding, warranty deed, District 3, Rarity Pointe, phase 1, lot 73R1, $321,200.
• Patrick F. Santoro to Cris Pavel, warranty deed, District 1, Tanasi Shores, lot 21, block 19, $4,000.
• Louise P. Way, deceased, Victoria Shaw, Glenda M. Shaw and Joseph Nathaniel McNabb to Rachel Williams Samulski and Janice Hurst Williams, warranty deed, District 2, $146,300.
• Blanche Gibson Tarwater to Michael R. Junk, warranty deed, District 3, .686 acres, $131,470.
Aug. 8
• Helton Lawn Care LLC to David Helton and Kerry Helton, quit claim deed, District 5, 7.696 acres, $0.
• Angela Gail Horner, trustee of the Lillie S. Ellison Revocable Trust, and Jerry Lynn Seay, deceased, to Angela Horner, quit claim deed, 2.65 acres, $0.
• Ralph Edwin Pruitt, Bonnie R. Walker, Bonnie P. Walker, Bonnie Rae P. Walker and Shirley Shelton to Ralph Edwin Pruitt, quit claim deed, District 1, $0.
• John C. Thornton to Timothy R. Wright and Kelly A. Wright, warranty deed, District 1, Toqua Greens, lot 7, block 7, $7,500.
• Kimberly A. Green to Andrew Ingram, warranty deed, District 2, .29 acres, $130,000.
• Justin David Hendrix and Shelley Blair Hendrix to Eric Ray Phipps, warranty deed, District 2, Lenoir City, lots 17 and PT 16, block 29, section 2, $175,000.
• Loudon County Habitat for Humanity Inc., to Kelli Williams, warranty deed, District 1, Hope Haven, phase 5, lot 39, $135,000.
