Boys & Girls Club of Loudon County members, wearing reindeer ears and festive sweaters, buzzed with excitement Dec. 17 prior to the club’s annual awards ceremony and Christmas party.
Each year, the club takes the time to recognize outstanding members for their upbeat attitudes, help around the facility and motivation to better themselves.
“We have an overall Youth of the Month every year, and this kind of culminates with the Youth of the Year program,” Dean Deatherage, executive director of the Loudon County club, said. “You saw every program has a Youth of the Year. I’d like to recognize everybody because we have great kids, but these kids have just gone above and beyond and we want to celebrate them, get together with our families, and you can see everybody’s face.”
Each of the club’s subset programs, like homework help, recreational time and art class, awarded specific students with a plaque for dedication to the programs. The overall award, or Youth of the Year, is given to two students who go beyond. This year’s Youth of the Year winners were Gracie Collins and Graham Vangorder.
Stevie Collins, Gracie’s mother, was proud to have her daughter recognized for behavior due to the amount of children in the program.
“They’re proud of each and every one of them, so just to recognize them is a big deal,” Stevie said. “I was extremely proud of how well-rounded she is and for everyone to recognize it is such a big deal. It’s amazing.”
While watching her son receive the Youth of the Year award, Jennifer Rice, Vangorder’s mother, also felt a sense of accomplishment.
“The awards ceremony was wonderful,” Rice said. “We were beaming with pride. What an honor to be 13 and to be honored that way. It was really awesome. … (The awards ceremony is important) so that they realize that good behavior and being a good person gets recognized and that can perpetuate onto the other kids that they might want to use them as a role model one day.”
The club’s recognition is an opportunity for students to understand how attitude can translate into success.
“If I look at this event, it’s just like you would recognize an adult for their accomplishments in front of their peers, and I think giving them that reassurance that if you work hard, if you’re an example, then you get rewarded,” Jeremiah Wampler, local board member, said. “You get things in return for good behavior. There’s goals that you can set, whether it’s winning a trophy or getting a job. I think it’s cool to have these kind of events where they get to showcase something they’ve learned, a skill or a talent.”
Wampler said the ceremony gives students a chance to be recognized.
“Maybe their parents work a lot, or maybe in the world we live in now, where kids are always on their smartphones or in front of TVs, this gives them an opportunity to show off to their parents and say, ‘Hey, look. Look at me’,” he said. “‘I’m here, look what I’m doing, look what I’ve learned’.”
The local club served more than 300 children this year, so deciding who would be awarded was difficult, Deatherage said.
“That’s what they’re asking them to be, is leaders and examples and people that give back,” he said. “We want to recognize them for that, and it’s a really tough accomplishment.
After children were awarded, club members were able to sit on Santa’s lap, choose a toy donated from Toys for Tots and Cash Express and enjoy fellowship over barbecue with family and peers.
Extending the event to family and friends is another special attribute of the ceremony.
“Families, grandparents, this is just community,” Deatherage said. “It makes us all gather, it lets us communicate a little more. I think we’re missing some of that. You’ve got pockets. You’ve got churches. You’ve got clubs like this, civic organizations, but this is really special to us. Fellowship with family — it doesn’t get any better, especially around this time of year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.