Plans for a new concession stand near the Loudon High School football stadium have been shelved.
Loudon County Board of Education members Scott Newman and Gary Ubben motioned and seconded, respectively, to table plans that Newman presented during a Jan. 9 workshop. Designs came from Valley Building Supply Inc., and the structure would have been financed through the Loudon High School Booster Club.
Newman learned that Loudon County Maintenance Director Brian Brown, who serves on the BOE, and County Commissioner Gary Whitfield, who is the booster club president, were discussing how to renovate the existing concession area.
Brown opposed the new facility during the workshop.
“Really what needs to be done, we’re going to upgrade the electrical that’s in that existing concession area that’s underneath the stadium, put a new ceiling and stuff in there,” Brown said. “Just do a couple of upgrades and stuff for them and look at the way that it’s laid out and then try to re-configure that layout that he has. I think it’s going to be suitable for them for several years going forward.”
He estimates the project could cost $2,500 and come out of the maintenance budget.
There is no timetable for renovations and work will not need to be approved by the BOE, Brown said.
“We have several months,” he said. “We’ve got until probably July-August to have it done. Of course, our goal would be to have it done before the end of our fiscal year, which is June (30), but we don’t have to be in any hurry to do it. That’s the good thing. I don’t have to pull all my guys in and just focus on that one project. What I’m able to do now is as we have time that allows us we can go in and work on that for maybe two or three hours here and then come back a couple days later and do two or three hours or something. We don’t have to just fully commit to that and have it done and have a deadline of two or three weeks to have this done, so it works really well for us.”
In other news, Loudon County Board of Education:
• Approved four unpaid coaching positions and one paid coaching position.
• Passed budget amendments for Fund 141.
• Updated 11 policies, including those pertaining to discipline procedures, student wellness and student records.
• Authorized a science, technology, engineering and mathematics barn and outdoor learning space on the North Middle School campus.
• Agreed to set the board planning session for March 6 at Loudon County Technology Center.
