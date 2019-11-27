Bell Avenue offers Christmas photos

Well-dressed families filed Sunday into Bell Avenue Baptist Church’s fellowship hall to pose for photos that could serve as a Christmas card or an addition to the family photo album.
The free Christmas photo opportunity was the church’s first time providing family shots for the community.
“Back right before school, we did a haircut,” the Rev. Richard Turbeville, church pastor, said. “We did free haircuts for anybody going back to school, no matter what their age was. I think we had right around 100 free haircuts that day. We had I think seven or eight barbers or beauticians that came in for free and we set up tables in areas for them to do the haircuts.”
The church has continued its mission to provide a free service to members and the community since family photos can lie outside many budgets.
“The concept is just to try to help the community in any way that we can because most people don’t go out and pay a lot of money like they used to to get family photos at Christmas time,” Turbeville said. “We knew it could go real big at first or it could take a couple of years to build it up. Mainly the main thing is getting out there that we’ve done it or that we were doing it.
“It’s really just to help the community,” he added. “Save a dollar here, it goes a long way in other areas. It’s more beneficial to the family than getting a haircut in a sense or getting a picture taken, even.”
With the Christmas season nearing, youth director Lynsi Bolling thought Sunday was a meaningful service for families.
“We know that a lot of places do food baskets and things like that, and I thought, ‘What’s something that not a lot of people have that they can’t afford?’” Bolling said. “Family photos — they last forever. Longer than the people in the photos, sometimes, so this is just an opportunity for the community to come and get their Christmas cards or however they would like to use that photo for years to come.”
Within minutes, families were given a printed version of their family portrait, complete with a Christmas-themed card.
Turbeville hopes the small gesture will uplift the importance of prioritizing family time.
“To tell you the truth, in my opinion, our families are falling apart,” Turbeville said. “We’re so caught up in the world that we don’t put a whole lot of emphasis on one thing before we jump into another. If we can get them to come in and get a picture, if it just brings the family together for a few minutes to do something together, it’s worth it. We as a church do it to show the community and town that we love them and that we’re here to show them that we love them and help them in whatever way they can.
“This is hopefully to bring family together, and they can take that and make copies of it and send it off with their Christmas cards,” he added. “Something that doesn’t really cost them a lot of money, but hopefully brings them some joy. That’s really the main reason we’re doing it because this will bring some joy into people’s lives in an area that I never thought of.”
The photos were also a way to draw those who do not regularly attend the church.
Christy Letsinger brought her three children in support of the church despite not being a member.
“We want to support their church, so that’s why (we came),” she said. “(The event is important) to help get Jesus spread around the community because when you provide for stuff like this for the children, it gets the community involved to where they want to come and they want to know more about your church and they want to know more about what’s going on.”
