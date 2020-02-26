Be prepared for the unexpected

Readying for death is a difficult task, but local insurance agents encourage preparation as the fiscally responsible action to help loved ones.
The median cost for a funeral and burial with viewing is $8,508, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.
“It’s difficult to think about and there’s an expense to it, and so for a lot of people they take the more immediate needs and view that as something I don’t want to think about and I’m not going to deal with it,” Tim Finnegan, Allstate agency owner in Lenoir City, said. “Generally what triggers somebody to consider life insurance is a life event to include witnessing somebody experience a sudden death and not prepare their family for it.
“... A life insurance policy is a very selfless gift,” he added. “The person that it’s on frequently is the payer and receives no benefit from it. It’s a gift to either a spouse, an acquaintance, a business relationship, children or a trust or something like that. I mean it’s an incredibly selfless gift.”
Life events vary from the birth of a child, marrying a spouse or losing a loved one.
For Finnegan, who has sold insurance for 16 years, obtaining a policy is a must.
The timing for securing that policy varies with each situation. However, insurance policies tend to be cheaper at a younger age.
“Just by human nature, people tend to put it off until they go through a life event, but what really would make sense is for somebody to consider at a young age because inevitably as you move through life you pick up responsibilities and liabilities that should you pass unexpectedly, they transfer to a spouse or a family member,” Finnegan said.
“It’s already challenging enough to deal with your sudden passing and then they’re having to deal with a financial liability they might pass on to you.”
While there are various options to consider, Finnegan pointed to two types of policies — term and permanent.
“Term insurance you’re basically purchasing a policy that’s going to provide a tax-free death benefit for your death, but it does not build any cash value or equity,” Jim Raines, Loudon Farm Bureau agency manager, said. “On the other hand, permanent policies, which are the whole life, universal life policies, do build cash value and obviously pay out the tax-free death benefit as well. That’s the biggest difference. Your term policies tend to be less expensive because you’re just buying protection, you’re just buying the death benefit, whereas the permanent policies will cost more but you’re getting the added feature of equity growth, cash value growth.”
For those who are older, Raines recommends a permanent policy.
“One of the beauties of life insurance is ... it’s what we call a unilateral contract, which means that once it’s in effect that the insured has full control of the policy,” he said. “The insurance can’t really change once it’s in effect. For example, if at the time you got your policy and you were in great health, you got a great rate and your health starts going south five or 10 years later or you got a non-tobacco rate and then you start smoking or whatever, the insurance company cannot go back and change that rate because once that contract is in effect, the insured has full control over it, the insurance company is bound to pay that death benefit as long as the policy stays in effect.”
The type is ultimately determined by the customer, but Finnegan believes a term policy could be a good start for someone younger.
“Most term policies have the ability to be converted to a permanent policy during the life of the term, so you can never go wrong doing that,” he said.
“By gaining coverage you’re providing the death benefits for your loved ones in your unexpected passing, and should you get toward the end of that term and conclude, ‘I need this to go longer,’ a lot of them are convertible to a permanent policy. Depending what you choose could take you through 120 years old.”
Both agents recommend considering a juvenile policy, which applies to anyone under 18 years old.
“A lot of times a grandparent will purchase a life insurance policy for a grandchild,” Finnegan said. “They’ll do it before they’re 18 years old. They don’t have to go through the same level of medical underwriting, there’s just some general questions. So it’s a common age for somebody to buy a juvenile policy, somebody under 18, and then the benefit to that is they have a policy that they can turn into a permanent policy and have guaranteed insurability through life.
“... Another trigger point a lot of times is a child taking on student loan debt,” he added. “A grandparent or parent will say, ‘Let’s pick up a policy to offset that.’ And then another trigger point is frequently when they get married.”
With any life insurance policy, there is a two-year contestability period, which allows insurance companies to investigate and deny claims.
However, Raines said denying claims is rare.
“Also during that first two years of any life insurance policy they will not pay out on death due to suicide, but what a lot folks don’t know is after that two-year contestability period is up we will even pay out on a death due to suicide,” Raines said. “A lot of folks think if someone kills themselves there’s no death benefit. ... One of the biggest cases that I paid out on several years ago had a young man — he was in his late 30s when he took out the policy and it was a half million policy and he committed suicide about three years later.
... “His wife came in and was just heartbroken, telling me the story about that, and she was surprised to find out that there was coverage. We were going to be able to give her a half million dollars of benefit because it was past that two-year contestability period,” he added. “It’s one of those stories that I can tell folks about if they ever ask that question because unfortunately I’ve had a couple of instances where we’ve paid out some premium claims in that situation.”
