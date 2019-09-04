Baptists start foster child project

Loudon County Baptist Association held a yard sale Saturday to raise funds for the “Immanuel House,” which will serve as a safe space for children in foster care.
The Immanuel House has been an ongoing vision for LCBA.
“Right now, we are in the clean-out stage to where we are cleaning everything out, all the furniture, so that once we get this phase done, then we’ll go into our pre-renovation stage, which we’ll be starting next month with mission teams, and that will be scraping the ceilings, pulling up carpet, preparing the walls for painting, those types of things,” Teresa Wood, LCBA ministry assistant, said. “Right now, this is just the first push to get it cleared out so we can get those pre-renovations, and once we get those done, we’ll have contractors come in to do the build-out of offices.”
The house, which sits behind the offices of the LCBA, was previously used as a home for furloughed missionaries. However, the house has not been used as frequently as the LCBA has predicted.
“We have been praying for over a year — really about two years — what would be the best use of this property, of the resource that God has provided,” Phil Holmes, LCBA director of missions, said.
Holmes and Wood had viewed a news segment about the Isaiah 1:17 House in Elizabethton, where director Ronda Paulson felt it was imperative for children to have a space that feels like home when transitioning between families.
“The kids just have to sit there until a foster family can be found, and when that’s the case, it can be several hours until that process can be complete,” Holmes said. “And the kids don’t have a place to be. Ronda felt that’s not right.”
The Isaiah 1:17 House provides children a safe space that connects them with Department of Children’s Services workers, foster families and a comfortable environment. LCBA plans to do the same with its house.
With fundraisers underway and new plans in place, LCBA plans for DCS to have an office space that allows them to work and supervise family visitations. Children will have areas to play, shower and rest.
LCBA will soon fix up the house’s interior and then work with construction crews for a child-friendly DCS office and home.
“If we could provide them a safe place where they can just be a child — they’ve already been through such trauma,” Holmes said. “There’s no reason to re-traumatize them over and over by them not having a safe place. It’s not that the DCS office isn’t safe, that’s not the point. It would be a kid-friendly space where they can rest. They can take a shower if they need to. It depends on the child, of course. DCS will always be present here when kids are here. That’s by state law that they have to be.”
DCS agencies in surrounding counties are counting on the Immanuel House as a prime location to temporarily house children in foster care.
“I can tell you that DCS workers, we’ve heard from so many DCS workers, not just in Loudon County but in the surrounding counties, because they may remove a child from one county but they may not find a foster family that’s in that county,” Wood said. “They’re having to go to different counties. Having a neutral place, because we’re right in the middle of Loudon and Lenoir City, right across from the Justice Center, so having that place for them to come, not just Loudon County but all of our surrounding counties that they can just bring children to, from everyone that we have heard from, they’ve talked about how much this is needed and they really need something like this. This is something that their budgets can’t afford to do, but it’s something we can do as a ministry to reach them and not just to children and the families but to DCS workers also because most of the time they’re overworked, and there’s so many children they’re having to help that there’s not enough people to spread that because there’s more kids coming in every day.
“Having something like this, this is a way that we can bless them, and in doing that, we’re blessing the DCS workers, we’re blessing the children and the families,” she added.
Saturday’s yard sale raised $1,100, which will go toward renovations. Holmes predicts major improvements for the house will begin in spring 2020.
