Banking on Education again underway

The fourth annual Banking on Education is underway in Loudon County as a way to help raise funds for the new school year.
Loudon County Education Foundation’s annual event began June 1 and will go through Aug. 29 at select locations.
For a $20 ticket, participants can place their name in a drawing for the opportunity to win four $500 prizes. Banking institutions involved this year are First Tennessee, Citizens Bank, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union and ORNL.
Michele Lewis, LCEF executive director, hopes the June 1 start will mean more chances for people to buy a ticket.
“When you apply for the raffle through the state they tell you specifically that you can only start selling tickets 120 days in advance and up until now I had really been waiting until the month to do it but as I was applying and that kind of sunk into my head I thought, ‘Let’s go ahead and start selling, especially if we really want to set our aim on selling all 400 tickets this year’,” Lewis said.
The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Lenoir City Schools central office, 200 E. Broadway St.
Last year’s effort raised nearly $3,700. LCEF hopes to more than double the total at $8,000, Lewis said.
She believes that goal is “very achievable” with community support.
“If we sell every single ticket then we will be at $8,000,” she said. “... That kind of comes down to have you got your raffle ticket yet.”
Banking on Education has collected nearly $9,700 since its inception replacing Stuff the Bus in 2016, Lewis said.
“We decided several years ago that collecting the material for the schools was not a very effective way and that they could utilize money a lot more,” John Evans, LCEF board member, said. “So Citizens Bank was the first bank to offer these funds that we give away for a raffle and challenge the other banks to reciprocate and do the same so we could make actually our goal is to give the schools more money, the resource centers at each school, than they would have gotten in product and sometimes product they couldn’t use. That way they could get what the kids need, get what the teachers need, instead of a having a truck load of crayons.”
Evans believes the fundraiser has improved as awareness grows.
“There are folks now that just wait to give their donation to the education foundation during this,” he said. “I have lots of people who will just write me a $100 check and buy five tickets because they want to support the effort and support the education foundation and this is a good way to do it. ... We have the potential to make quite a bit of money for the schools every year doing this and it’s designed to give them flexibility.”
