Audiologist offers hearing protection

Loudon High School band members received a gift of protection to ensure their hearing will not be adversely affected by a passion to play music.
Audiologist Rebekah Tripp of Choice Audiology in Loudon presented band members with earbuds Sept. 18 that will dull the booming sounds of their instruments but allow the musicians to keep up with the music.
“I wanted to do it last year, but I worked for somebody else, and they were like, ‘We’re not footing the bill’,” Tripp said. “So when I opened my own place, I thought, ‘Hey, I can do that.’ I wanted to do it because I was in the band, and it was really important to me. Now that I’m an audiologist and I realize how damaging all that sound was to my ears all those years ago, I wanted to protect the local team and let their hearing be better for longer, hopefully. I just thought that was important.”
Tripp distributed 67 sets of earplugs, one for each band member, and band director Jennifer Conway received a digital set. Choice Audiology worked with the Etymotic Adopt-A-Band program to provide the hearing protection.
“They have a program where you can buy earplugs in bulk and take care of the local band that you’re around, but I paid for it out of my business,” Tripp said.
In hindsight, Tripp realized the amount of noise her ears were exposed to while in the band.
“It’s hard to know because noise-induced hearing loss — it can be sudden, where it’s like one bang and then your hearing is gone,” she said. “I’ve seen gunshots take out someone’s ear. Most of the time, it’s just gradual over time. It’s just accumulated damage over years and years of loud noise exposure. It affects everybody differently. If your genetics say you’re more susceptible to having hearing loss, then you may lose your hearing quicker based on all that noise that’s around you, too.”
Conway echoed Tripp’s caution about the sounds to which band members are exposed.
“Especially when we were in the old band room, it was very, very loud in there, and it hurt my ears,” she said. “Since we’ve been in this band room with the sound-dampening materials that they put on the walls, it’s been a lot better, but it still gets over the decibels. In the stands, it gets really loud and it even kind of hurts my ears.”
Partnering with the school was a way to pave a path for the next generation’s future, Tripp said.
“I guess it’s important because the school is raising the next generation of people who are going to be taking care of us when we get older,” she said. “You want to treat them well, and you want to help them do things better than you did it. You want to give them every opportunity that you can to do that.”
“It’s nice to have a community business care about the health of the students at the school,” Conway said. “This was a pricey purchase. It would’ve been hard to raise the money on our own for that. She cared enough to make sure it happened anyway.”
