Physicians and other health officials are encouraging women in Loudon County to take preventative measures in the fight against breast cancer with the help of 3D technology.
Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Roane Medical Center, Fort Sanders West, Blount Memorial Hospital and the University of Tennessee Medical Center now offer tomosynthesis or 3D mammography services.
“We are proud to add this new state-of-the-art technology to our women’s services program here at Fort Loudoun,” Jeffrey Feike, FLMC president and chief administrative officer, said. “Our pledge is to continue to offer the very best in medicine and technology to make a real difference in the lives of the people we serve. We are excited to offer this superior imaging technology to improve the health of our patients.”
A 3D mammogram combines multiple breast X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture for clearer defined images that may help detect cancer earlier than traditional mammograms.
“It gives you more depth perception rather than a 2D image,” Steven Knight, FLMC radiologist, said. “You have a 3D image, so if you identify an abnormality, instead of trying to extrapolate its exact location based on the two images that you normally would’ve obtained ... in the past, you would extrapolate where in space that abnormality, whereas we’re using a 3D technique that we can identify it more precisely.”
Knight still encourages the use of traditional 2D mammographies.
“The other advantage is the fact that breast density, gland density sometimes will get in the way of seeing an abnormality, so if it happens that there’s an abnormality that happens to be obscured on both views by some overlying, dense gland tissue, the 3D can kind of see through the clouds,” he said. “Depending on the exact composition of the breast tissue, sometimes this can be very helpful and, on other patients, the 2D mammography is apt for identifying an abnormality and not having dense gland tissue being superimposed.”
FLMC performs 30 mammography screenings per day, and the entire process takes 15 minutes on average.
“Our current protocol for the 3D is to take the standard 2D images that we normally obtained in one of the planes, the plane where you look from head to toe, and so those are images are exactly the same,” Knight said. “We also take the 3D view in that plane and also in the lateral projection, and then we basically don’t take the lateral view anymore in 2D. In that way, the increase in radiation is very minimal — supposedly the radiation with the 3D views are essentially equivalent, with this machine, to the 2D views. The radiation doses are a little bit higher than the regular standard 2D mammogram but really pretty minimum. It’s a low-dose technique to start with, and the added information for most patients, we believe, is the benefit always outweighs the risk.”
The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute recently introduced a new mobile mammography unit as part of the Breast Health Outreach Program that performs enhanced 3D screenings for both insured and uninsured women throughout the region.
Dr. John Bell developed BHOP in 1996 as an initiative to offer breast health services to all women in need.
“There was an opportunity to do more outreach in education for women in East Tennessee, and there was a combination of people not being diagnosed at all and then people being diagnosed with more late-stage cancers,” Bell said. “We went to a couple of pastors, and actually, Loudon and Monroe counties were the first two counties we did, and we said, ‘Hey, we got this idea, we’re going to bring a mobile unit down here and screen people for breast cancer. What do you all think? We need you all to help us get the word out’.”
Bell believes 3D technology is the wave of the future in oncology.
“A 3D mammogram is more of the later technologies of mammograms, which are the best screening tools we have for early detection of breast cancer in women who have no breast symptoms,” he said. “To just really simplify it is really what it is, it’s a CAT scan of the breast that looks like a mammogram.”
According to a study by the American Cancer Society, more than 3.8 million American women were affected by breast cancer in 2019. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime, and one in 39 will not survive.
Breast cancer is the leading cause of new cancer cases and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among Tennessee women, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year in the state.
“If you take any screening mammogram facility in the country and they do 1,000 mammograms on women who do not have breast bumps and do not have any breast symptoms, you’re going to find maybe one or two breast cancers out of 1,000,” Bell said. “On the surface what that says to me is there’s a need out there because people are going undiagnosed at rates that are different than what you might find in other populations. I think that’s mostly because of the disparities of the population in East Tennessee is more socio-economic than any other variable.”
Three-dimensional mammograms at FLMC are covered by Medicare and many other insurances. If insurance coverage is not available, the upfront cost is $80 and split as two separate fees — $35 from the breast center and $45 from radiology.
To schedule a mammogram with FLMC, call 865-271-6070 or visit online at www.ftloud oun.com/3d-mammogra phy. To schedule a mammogram with UT Breast Center, call 865-305-9069 or visit online at utmedi calcenter.org.
