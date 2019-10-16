Area firefighters mark Fire Prevention Week

Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department representatives welcomed visitors Oct. 9 at the fire hall to sip coffee, enjoy free donuts and learn about fireproofing their homes as part of National Fire Prevention Week.
The event was the first for TVVFD, but many of the topics are repeated throughout fire safety spiels.
Reminding Villagers about life-saving technology and strategies can serve as an important refresher.
“We have people signing up for CPR, Stop the Bleed, smoke alarms, Yellow Dot Program, all kinds of home safety type information,” Jerry Dougherty, TVVFD fire chief, said. “One thing that we’re trying to get across to everybody is the smoke alarms have a 10-year life. We have a lot of calls for faulty smoke alarms that are going off in the house, and then we look up and see it and it’s not nice and white. It’s a golden color. We immediately know that it’s out of date. We bring it down, and we show the resident and we say, ‘This is manufactured in 2002, and it only has a 10-year life, so we recommend you change it out’.”
Along with providing life-saving tips for Villagers, TVVFD wanted attendees to get acquainted with volunteer firefighters.
“It’s Fire Prevention Week across the United States, so this was our way to try to bring the community in to participate and see what we do, just meet us,” Dougherty said. “It was not intended to be a fundraiser of any sort. We’re just trying to have them meet and talk with our firefighters.”
TVVFD relies on donations from the community.
“We have a good rapport with Villagers, and we just want to keep it and build it up,” Dougherty said.
Loudon Fire Department took part in fire prevention outreach at Loudon Elementary School on Oct. 1 due to the school system’s fall break Oct. 7-11.
“It’s just a week that’s actually national,” LFD Capt. Bill Geames said. “We go to schools and community organizations and talk to them and give fire safety tips and talk about about fire prevention and smoke alarms and stuff like that. ... We talked to (preschool), kindergarten, first grade, I think, and just talked to them about fire safety.”
LFD discussed common fire safety topics, like TVVFD’s insistence of getting smoke alarms checked. As temperatures begin to drop, National Fire Prevention Week falls at an opportune time.
“Our biggest thing right now is the colder weather, and we try to talk to everybody about portable heaters and overloading plugs and stuff like that for the holiday seasons,” Geames said. “That’s our biggest thing for this time of year.”
Though space heaters and Christmas trees can stand in the way of having a fireproof home, Geames has noticed locals have been more cautious.
“It seems lately that everybody is taking warnings and better preparing their homes for the winter time,” he said. “Not a lot of people use space heaters anymore or those personal portable heaters. It’s mostly central heating and air, so it’s just not as big of an issue as it used to be.”
County residents may be more aware of fire risks, but LFD doesn’t plan on halting outreach or celebration of the special week.
“We look at it as just a reminder,” Geames said. “If you quit talking about something, it just goes away. We use it as a time to remind everybody.”
