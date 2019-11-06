Animal clinic hosts food drive

Lenoir City Animal Clinic kicked off its first pet food drive for Four Paws Food Pantry on Friday in hopes of helping the organization cater to more pets.
Four Paws, which has been working to provide food for pets in Loudon County since 2009, is reaping the benefits of the drive.
“As of the end of October, we have spent almost $172,000 on pet food, and we have purchased almost 327,000 pounds of pet food (for the 2019 year),” Linda Walter, Four Paws president, said. “That’s what we’ve distributed so far. It is a huge number, and we just can’t even believe it. That computes into about 14,000 bags of dog food and about 11,000 bags of cat food.”
Four Paws works closely with the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County to help families in need.
Walter estimates Four Paws spends upward of $1,400 a month on pet food, and in its decade of helping pets in the community, the need for the pet food pantry is evident.
“We’re one of the few pet food pantries that delivers every week,” she said. “That’s the need. The need has not diminished much. I had thought that it would over time, but it has not. It kind of built up, and now it’s stayed at this level and hasn’t changed too much.”
LCAC Cares, an initiative of the animal clinic, has helped in the community previously, such as hosting drives for people experiencing homelessness. This year, LCAC Cares wanted to expand its mission.
“This is the first pet food drive,” Misty Wilson, LCAC office manager, said. “We typically yearly will do a homeless drive, but we decided this year we wanted to do something else as well. Earlier in the year we did the homeless drive. Now, we’re going to do the pet food drive. Four Paws says that their supply gets depleted this time of year.
“We want to do what we can to help the community,” she added. “We want to give back as much as we can. Obviously, being an animal-related clinic, we want to do animal-related things to help with pets. Typically yearly during Thanksgiving, we give out a couple baskets for families so they have Thanksgiving dinner, and we wanted to make sure the pets were taken care of as well.”
LCAC is accepting wet or dry dog and cat food until Nov. 16. The clinic does not have a specific goal and wishes “to gather as much as we can,” Wilson said.
While LCAC Cares extends a helping hand into the community, Four Paws is able to help even more pets.
“We’re very excited, and it just helps us so much,” Walter said. “Anytime somebody wants to make a food donation is just so incredibly helpful for us because we struggle to try and keep up with the demand. We’ve been doing OK, but it’s really wonderful for someone to get out there and help us like that.”
