American Legion Post 70 in Lenoir City celebrated its 100-year anniversary Friday at the War Memorial Building.
John Houser, post commander, said the local post was established Feb. 28, 1920. American Legion was founded March 15, 1919.
Members shared a meal in honor of the post’s birthday. Lenoir City officials and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, were also present.
“It’s humbling to me to be a commander here because all the work that has been done, I mean they built the War Memorial Building,” Houser said. “They used to have dances here every Friday, it was the happening place in town. Built in ’51, just to try to carry on that. Right now we’re not getting a whole lot of younger people, especially after Vietnam war people had kind of anti-military. Unfortunately, some of that’s carried over. The young people, they’ve got wives and kids and work, they can’t come and help out with us.”
The post has called the War Memorial Building home since it was constructed in 1951.
“The building was built in ’51 for the veterans and, of course, it underwent major renovations a couple of years ago,” Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said. “... When you’re a veteran and you ask for a military honor, these veterans, these guys volunteer their time to come out and bury their comrade and honor them. That’s what we should be doing.
“I wanted, and city council wanted, a safe environment for our veterans to be able to come and have things like this and for the women’s auxiliary to come and have a place, as well as the general public, and this building has been since ’51, it’s going to be here when we’re all dead and gone,” he added.
Aikens presented a plaque commemorating the anniversary.
“The veterans, they do such a great job for the people, not just in Lenoir City, but every post in the Tellico Village as well as Loudon as well as Lenoir City ... they just go above and beyond to abide by the family’s wishes,” he said. “... I think it says something. They’re older, but they’re very active.”
Houser pointed to the community being a big part in helping the local post endure.
“The local people, just their support of the military,” Houser said. “Tony Aikens is a big supporter of ours, it’s really anything that we want they’re there for us — him and Zack Cusick. We’ve got a baseball team now, a Girl Scout troop. ... The recognition at Rockin’ the Docks, the parades, just really give us good face time, I guess.”
Charles Talmadge, post chaplain who served as commander from 2008-11, agreed.
“It means a lot to us. We’ve got the county and everybody supporting us,” he said.
Talmadge has been with the post for about 20 years, and he has seen growth in membership.
The local post has 30 members, Houser said.
Lee Monasmith served as the post’s commander in 2013 and 2014 and has been with the organization about 12 years.
He pointed to a personal story showcasing the American Legion’s impact.
“When I was a junior in high school my dad had a heart attack and died, and my dad was a member of the American Legion,” Monasmith said. “So my mom was really a basket case, so came time for my dad’s funeral and when we got out there there was that ... (American Legion) sign up there, well it was on the post stuck in the ground and it was an American flag on it.
“Now my dad hadn’t even been put in the ground yet and so I told my brother, I said, ‘That’s an outfit that I want to belong to,’ and so after 12 years in the Navy I joined the American Legion and I’ll have 40 years in there,” he added.
